New York City, NY

Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ players beginning to turn against organization after ‘brutal’ post-season experience

The New York Yankees were swept in the ALCS by the Houston Astros, an unexpected turn of events that has sent the organization into a whirlwind. The team has yet to extend general manager Brian Cashman with his contract expiring, and superstar slugger Aaron Judge could be on his way out with rumors indicating the San Francisco Giants are ready to make a big play for his services.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees

Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor

It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Giants on mission to steal Aaron Judge from Yankees: ‘They won’t be underbid’

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge’s last interview of the season, maybe his last representing the Yankees, ended at 1:05 a.m.on Monday. He answered questions for 11 minutes — some about the Houston Astros sweeping the Yankees into another unfulfilled offseason with a 6-5 ALCS Game 4 comeback win, some about his record-setting 62-homer season, some about his uncertain future with free agency approaching.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment

Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

Texas Senator Ted Cruz Flipped Off & Booed While Attending Yankees Vs. Astros Game

Senator Ted Cruz received a rude awakening over the weekend as he attended the final ALCS game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros, RadarOnline.com has learned.The awkward interaction took place Sunday night as the controversial Texas senator arrived to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx to watch his team clinch the league’s championship series.But as Cruz arrived to his seat and turned to face the crowd behind him, he was met with boos, jeers and even some Yankee fans flipping him the bird and giving him a thumbs down.That was the shocking scene shared by two separate Twitter...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge Headlines Yankees’ Potential Free Agents

Aaron Judge is the Yankees’ biggest impending free agent, but he’s not the only one. While things can change between now and the official start of free agency, New York has nine major league players slated for the open market. Two other household names have options and could become free agents, too. Here’s a look at the full list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees players shocked by fan reactions during ALCS

The New York Yankees’ performance in the ALCS was poor, to say the least. That prompted a strong fan backlash during Games 3 and 4 at Yankee Stadium, one that apparently left some players feeling sour. Multiple Yankees players told their agents that playing in Games 3 and 4...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Philadelphia

Brewers' David Stearns Stepping Away, Linked to Mets, Astros

Brewers' David Stearns stepping away, linked to Mets, Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Stearns announced on Thursday that he is stepping away from the Milwaukee Brewers as president of baseball operations. Stearns will continue to serve the franchise in an advisory role to owner Mark Attanasio and...
MILWAUKEE, WI

