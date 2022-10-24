Rob Parker: “The Los Angeles Lakers turned over everything for LeBron James. They got in bed with him, traded away all of the promising kids they drafted, went and got Anthony Davis, and turned over the keys of the organization to him to win right now. Now, LeBron is acting like they’re taking him for granted and not doing anything for him? They’ve bent over backwards for him! They could be gymnasts at this point, and he wants a pity party! This is LeBron’s doing.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO