Major Update On Ja'Marr Chase's Injury Status
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to be placed on injured reserve and miss at least four games due to a hip injury, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo on Thursday (October 27). Chase isn't expected to undergo...
Herd Hierarchy: Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 7
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after a Week 7 in which Justin Fields defiled Bill Belichick, the Panthers degraded Tom Brady's Bucs, the Packers continued their freefall against the Commanders, the Chiefs annihilated the 49ers, the Giants continued their surge in Jacksonville, and Dak Prescott got his mojo back vs. the Lions.
Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 8
There have certainly been some shake-ups in the Pac-12 bowl game picture over the past few weeks. At first, it was the UCLA Bruins that stirred things up out west, taking down the Washington Huskies and Utah Utes in consecutive weeks. Then, after Utah upset USC a couple of weeks ago, it was the Bruins who stepped into the perceived top spot in the conference. However, Oregon’s dominant win over UCLA this past week now has the Ducks sitting pretty with an inside track to the Pac-12 Championship, and a potential Rose Bowl berth or a trip to the College Football...
LeBron Can't Blame the Lakers For Anything, When They Gave Him Everything
Rob Parker: “The Los Angeles Lakers turned over everything for LeBron James. They got in bed with him, traded away all of the promising kids they drafted, went and got Anthony Davis, and turned over the keys of the organization to him to win right now. Now, LeBron is acting like they’re taking him for granted and not doing anything for him? They’ve bent over backwards for him! They could be gymnasts at this point, and he wants a pity party! This is LeBron’s doing.”
