Atmore resident Magaline Marshall was honored recently as she stepped down from the Escambia County Department of Human Resources (DHR) Board. “Magaline has served on the DHR Board selflessly and with distinction for the past 13 years,” DHR Director Lynn Barnes said. “She has always had the interests of her community at heart and worked to ensure that the needs of the constituents within her district were met. Magaline brought extensive professional and personal knowledge to the DHR Board, and I highly valued her input and guidance. She is one who lives a life of visible philosophy and service to others. It has been my privilege to serve with her.”

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO