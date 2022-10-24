Read full article on original website
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Watch the trailer for ‘The Jesus Revolution,’ upcoming movie filmed in Mobile
Do you see anyone you know, or any places you recognize, in the trailer for the upcoming film “The Jesus Revolution?”. If you reside in the Mobile area, it’s quite possible you do. The movie was co-written and co-directed by Jon Erwin, a filmmaker with roots in Birmingham. Though most of the story is set in California, most of the project was filmed in the Mobile area, using local extras. Filming wrapped earlier this year, and it’s due to hit the screen in 2023.
WPMI
Targeting the Violence: 10/27/22 livestream
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A recent study of major US cities shows unemployment can lead to violence. In this week's Targeting the Violence Facebook live Thursday, NBC 15'S Kym Anderson will be speaking with the President of Bishop State Community College and the Director of Workforce Development. Bishop State...
WPMI
Clotilda descendant says portion of Africatown tourism revenue should go to community
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — For about a week now, we've been highlighting the Netflix documentary "Descendant." it tells the story of the slave ship Clotilda and how the descendants of the enslaved Africans it carried founded Africatown. The Mobile County Commission is trying to help share that story through a museum exhibit coming in the spring. It's called the Africatown Heritage House, and it could bring in a lot of tourist revenue and one of the descendants that I spoke with told me that Africatown can be just as successful as Montgomery and Birmingham.
Elberta German Sausage Festival supporting Elberta VFD one link at a time
This weekend folks will be lining up in Elberta for the German Sausage Festival. It is the main fundraiser for the Elberta Volunteer Fire Department and for almost 50 years they have depended on one place to provide the sausages you can only get at the festival.
atmorenews.com
51 years of ‘faithful service’
A special service was held Sunday morning, October 23, at Atmore First Assembly of God as members and visitors honored Pastors Don and Sara Davis for “51 Years of Faithful Service and Dedicated Ministry.”. The couple began their ministry in Sylacauga, Ala., serving from 1974 to 1987. Then they...
Changes coming to Daphne’s Mardi Gras ordinance
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mardi Gras is a big part of life on the Gulf Coast. Each year thousands of people line the streets in Olde Towne Daphne, catching throws and letting the good times roll. “We’ve got one organization that’s over 22 years parading, the Shadow Barons,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. “The Apollo’s […]
WPMI
Mobile City Council discusses annexation and racial equality
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — An emotional discussion today at Mobile City Council on the topic of annexation and achieving racial equality. Currently, there are 4 majority black voting districts in Mobile. More than half of Mobile's population is black. The fear many people have is any future annexation will undo the efforts the current redistricting map made. The discussion centered on the redistricting map approved in August and people want the council to continue to grant a voice to those who say they haven't had a voice for centuries.
Inside, and underneath one of ‘The Best Haunted Hotels in America’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Malaga Inn in downtown Mobile is said to have some guests, who never leave. Ghosts at the historic family-run hotel are just as notorious as the inn itself. It was built as twin townhomes, in 1862. In the 1960s, the twins became one. “My grandmother, my great aunt and my […]
Alabama judge who called Kay Ivey ‘Gov. MeMaw,’ mocked Asians and cursed to return from suspension
A suspended Mobile judge who called Kay Ivey “Gov. MeMaw,” mocked Asians and cursed is returning to the bench after agreeing to several requirements, including judicial ethics and cultural sensitivity training, according to a report. Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson, suspended since the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission...
WPMI
McConnell Charity Spotlight: Fuse Project is sparking better lives for kids along MLK Ave
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An art studio for young creative hands, summer swimming lessons for 25 kids, a new bed for a kids' culinary garden club - each is a project aimed at giving new opportunities to kids who live along Mobile's Dr Martin Luther King Avenue. What do...
Fugitive surrenders to U.S. Marshals 2 days after WKRG feature
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad Fugitive of the Week has surrendered after “he saw his profile on WKRG” two days prior, Oct. 24. Devin Gales turned himself into the S.A.W.S Wednesday. Gales was wanted for felon in possession of a firearm. WKRG News 5 has teamed […]
atmorenews.com
DHR honors Marshall, welcomes Jones
Atmore resident Magaline Marshall was honored recently as she stepped down from the Escambia County Department of Human Resources (DHR) Board. “Magaline has served on the DHR Board selflessly and with distinction for the past 13 years,” DHR Director Lynn Barnes said. “She has always had the interests of her community at heart and worked to ensure that the needs of the constituents within her district were met. Magaline brought extensive professional and personal knowledge to the DHR Board, and I highly valued her input and guidance. She is one who lives a life of visible philosophy and service to others. It has been my privilege to serve with her.”
WPMI
Mobile Police Dept. offers Coffee with a Cop
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together – over coffee – to discuss issues and learn more about each other. No speeches. No agenda. Just casual conversations. Community members are invited to come out and meet...
Fugitive of the Week: Devin Gales
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Devin Gales who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area. Devin GALES has a federal warrant for felon in possession […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Doctors already seeing an increase of flu and RSV cases
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s already been a very busy and unusual flu season for USA Health. “Typically this time of year we don’t see that many cases of RSV and Influenza,” said Dr. Benjamin Estrada. Dr. Benjamin Estrada with USA Health says their flu infections went...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UPDATE: 10-year-old Saraland girl undergoes 2nd major brain surgery
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Resilient is the only way to describe 10-year-old Tinyla Kitchen as she has undergone her second major brain surgery within the past two years. Kitchen was diagnosed with Rasmussen’s Encephalitis, a rare condition that damages certain parts of the brain and causes seizures. Kitchen underwent surgery on Thursday to have the […]
6 places to start your gumbo quest in Lower Alabama
It’s rarely a bad time for a cup of gumbo, but somehow a hint of fall weather makes it perfect. If you’re ready to address that craving, here are six fine places to get started in the Mobile area. Obviously there are scores of places in coastal Alabama...
utv44.com
Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
denver7.com
Alabama town named best place to buy a beach house
Whether you’re in the market for a vacation home to rent out for added income, are looking to retire on the waterfront or are simply dreaming of living on the beach, you might want to set your sights on Alabama. Every year, the vacation rental management company Vacasa publishes...
