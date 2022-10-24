When the Pennington boys soccer team lost by three goals in the regular season to Hun five weeks ago, it signaled the nadir for the Red Hawks. Even with a defeat in the next game they played, against Prep A rivals–and national No. 1–St. Benedict’s Prep, the tide had turned: there was going to be no lower point for Pennington than that horror show on the Hun turf.

PENNINGTON, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO