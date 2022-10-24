ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Pemberton wins four flights at the BCSL Open

Pemberton sent finalists at four different positions and they all took home first place medals at the BCSL Open earlier this month at Veterans Park in Hamilton. Siani Brown defeated Anisha Sood from Northern Burlingtonat second singles, 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Amelia Adams took down Bailey Bordon of New Egypt, 6-1, 6-3.
PEMBERTON, NJ
NJ.com

Pequannock defeats St. Elizabeth - Field hockey recap

Dominique Dygos’s second-quarter goal was enough to give Pequannock a 1-0 win against St. Elizabeth in Pompton Plains. Despite coming in a loss, Mia Foer made eight saves for St. Elizabeth (7-10). Pequannock improved to 7-11-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Calvary Christian over Somerset Tech - Girls soccer recap

Lily Vengelis scored twice, helping lead Calvary Christian to a 2-1 victory over Somerset Tech in Old Bridge. Vengelis’ winner came with 10 minutes left, and the Lions are now 10-7 on the season with the result. Tianni Austin scored the lone goal for Somerset Tech, which fell to...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Pablo Carnicer Cozar scores twice to lead Pennington to trilogy decider over Hun

When the Pennington boys soccer team lost by three goals in the regular season to Hun five weeks ago, it signaled the nadir for the Red Hawks. Even with a defeat in the next game they played, against Prep A rivals–and national No. 1–St. Benedict’s Prep, the tide had turned: there was going to be no lower point for Pennington than that horror show on the Hun turf.
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Lawrence defeats South Brunswick - Field hockey recap

Caroline Rotteveel tallied two goals and one assist to lead Lawrence past South Brunswick 4-0 in Monmouth Junction. Lawrence (12-5) went into the fourth quarter up 1-0 before pulling away with three more goals. Alex Murphy also scored two goals while Petra Doherty had an assist. Lawrence’s Abby Duncan made...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9

It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy