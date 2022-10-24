Read full article on original website
Girls Tennis: Pemberton wins four flights at the BCSL Open
Pemberton sent finalists at four different positions and they all took home first place medals at the BCSL Open earlier this month at Veterans Park in Hamilton. Siani Brown defeated Anisha Sood from Northern Burlingtonat second singles, 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Amelia Adams took down Bailey Bordon of New Egypt, 6-1, 6-3.
Boys Soccer Roundup for South Jersey, Group 3, First Round (PHOTOS)
Ryan Fitzgerald made 16 saves, including the 300th of his career, and tied the program’s all-time record for shutouts as 11th-seeded Lacey edged sixth-seeded Toms River South 1-0 in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 3 playoffs in Toms River. Connor Noon scored the only goal...
Girls Soccer Prep A Tourney semifinals recaps for Oct. 27: Pennington, Oak Knoll advance
Riley Cross scored twice as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated sixth-seeded Hun, 3-0, in the semifinals of the Prep A Tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll will now play top-seeded Pennington in the final on Nov. 2. Cross scored both of her goals in the second half, and they were assisted each...
Steinert over Neptune - Girls soccer - NJSIAA Central, Group 3 - First round
Adriana Ryder led with two goals and one assist as top-seeded Steinert won at home, 5-0, over 16th-seeded Neptune in the first round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 tournament. Steinert (16-1) will host eighth-seeded Jackson Liberty in the quarterfinal round on Saturday. Julianna Ryder added a goal and...
Field hockey recap: McGivern lead West Deptford in its upset of No. 20 Shawnee
Natalie McGivern tallied a goal and an assist as West Deptford took down No. 20 Shawnee Thursday in West Deptford, 3-1. Emerson Goldberg and Kathryn Flynn also scored for the Eagles (13-4-1). Kassidy Yarusso added an assist. Abby Davidson, with Brooke Summerville assisting, accounted for the goal by the Renegades...
Girls soccer recap: No. 13 Ocean City uses second half to rally past Millville
Zoey Lappin and Naomi Nnewihe each scored in the second half as No. 13 Ocean City rallied past Millville Thursday in Millville, 2-1. Ashley Rhodes and Brooke Liebrand had the assists as the Red Raiders remained undefeated at 15-0-2. Chelsea Dobrosky, with Cali Sloan assisting, accounted for the goal scored...
NJSIAA Tournament, Boys soccer Central Jersey, Group 2 roundup, First round, Oct. 27
Aiden Sugrue and Cruz Farkas knocked in two goals apiece as sixth-seeded Manasquan won at home, 4-1, over 11th-seeded Delaware Valley in the first round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 2 tournament. Manasquan (12-5-1) will host 14th-seeded Monmouth in the quarterfinal round on Monday. Griffin Linstra added two assists...
Pequannock defeats St. Elizabeth - Field hockey recap
Dominique Dygos’s second-quarter goal was enough to give Pequannock a 1-0 win against St. Elizabeth in Pompton Plains. Despite coming in a loss, Mia Foer made eight saves for St. Elizabeth (7-10). Pequannock improved to 7-11-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Field hockey recap: Pemberton nets winning goal in overtime to topple Ewing
Victoria Morfin set up Lelani Silver-Rosario on a penalty corner in overtime to carry Pemberton to a 2-1 victory over Ewing Thursday in Pemberton Township. Sarina Voll scored the game’s first goal to give the Hornets (6-9-1) the lead. Yanick Joseph tallied the goal for the Blue Devils (1-14).
Washington Township head into field hockey playoffs on a high note, blanking Triton
Without so much as a glance, Emma Rose Phillips knew. The Washington Township sophomore didn’t need to look to confirm her classmate Karley DuCoin would be in the right spot to score yet another goal. After all, after the same combination — in reverse — scored the first goal, it was DuCoin’s turn.
Field hockey recap: Sparks sparks Bishop Eustace to victory over Haddon Township
Blaire Sparks had the hat trick to direct Bishop Eustace to a 7-1 victory over Haddon Township Thursday in Pennsauken. Grace Donaghy scored twice while Josette DeGour and Brianna Bigos had single tallies for the Crusaders (6-10). Cate Carney and Anna Marquardt each added two assists. Mady Maronski, with Lilli...
Field hockey recap: Notre Dame needs overtime to get past WW-P South
Amanda Dressel and Kalyn Rosica each finished with a goal and an assist as Notre Dame defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro South in overtime Thursday in West Windsor, 3-2. Elizabeth Podell also scored while Ellie Marrone had an assist for the Irish (12-4). Julia Kozakowski and Sneha Banda scored for the Pirates...
Field hockey recap: Cinnaminson blanks Montgomery behind Surma’s effort
Natalie Surma assisted on the goals which allowed Cinnaminson to blank Montgomery Thursday in Montgomery, 2-0. Caitlin Connolly and Olivia Catalano scored the goals for the Pirates who improved to 13-2-1. Morgan Jans and Nikki Williams each made two saves in combining on the shutout. Annabel DeJohn tallied six saves...
Calvary Christian over Somerset Tech - Girls soccer recap
Lily Vengelis scored twice, helping lead Calvary Christian to a 2-1 victory over Somerset Tech in Old Bridge. Vengelis’ winner came with 10 minutes left, and the Lions are now 10-7 on the season with the result. Tianni Austin scored the lone goal for Somerset Tech, which fell to...
Pablo Carnicer Cozar scores twice to lead Pennington to trilogy decider over Hun
When the Pennington boys soccer team lost by three goals in the regular season to Hun five weeks ago, it signaled the nadir for the Red Hawks. Even with a defeat in the next game they played, against Prep A rivals–and national No. 1–St. Benedict’s Prep, the tide had turned: there was going to be no lower point for Pennington than that horror show on the Hun turf.
Lawrence defeats South Brunswick - Field hockey recap
Caroline Rotteveel tallied two goals and one assist to lead Lawrence past South Brunswick 4-0 in Monmouth Junction. Lawrence (12-5) went into the fourth quarter up 1-0 before pulling away with three more goals. Alex Murphy also scored two goals while Petra Doherty had an assist. Lawrence’s Abby Duncan made...
New Brunswick holds off Montgomery, advances to Central, Group 4 quarterfinals
New Brunswick is moving on. The eighth-seeded Zebras advanced to the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 Tournament quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory over ninth-seeded Montgomery on Thursday night. It’s the fourth-straight year that New Brunswick has advanced past the first round of the state tournament. Last year...
Field Hockey: Montclair Kimberley tops Princeton Day for Prep B title
Natalie Yu scored assisted on two other goals as Montclair Kimberley defeated Princeton Day, 5-2, in the final round of the Prep B Tournament in Montclair. Yu, who recently committed to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, assisted on the first and last goals for the Cougars (12-6) and scored herself in the fourth quarter.
Sample’s first half goal is margin in New Egypt’s 1-0 CJ1 win over South Hunterdon
Lucas Sample added to his state leading goal total with a first half score and then the New Egypt defense locked it down the rest of the way as the host Warriors won their first round game in the Central Jersey, Group 1 Tournament over 13-seed South Hunterdon 1-0 on Thursday.
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9
It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
