ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Report: Mental health services limited for RI children

By Dana Casullo, Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qaqgz_0il96bmo00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s mental health care capacity remains limited for the vast majority of children and adolescents who need it, according to a recently released report by Rhode Island KIDS COUNT .

The report states that one in five Rhode Island children between the ages of 6 and 17 suffers from a diagnosable mental health disorder, and those who seek help “struggle to get adequate, timely and affordable care.”

READ: Children’s Mental Health in Rhode Island

“Inaccessibility is caused by insurance-related barriers, lack of clinicians and extremely long waitlists,” the report continues. “These challenges were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. when some mental health programs closed temporarily.”

The report also indicates that children of color are less likely to seek help, and when they do “it is more likely to be inadequate due to the lack of a diverse, culturally and linguistically, competent workforce.”

The number of calls into the Kids’ Link RI hotline peaked last year, according to the report. While they’ve declined slightly since then, the report notes that the number of calls remains higher than prior to the start of the pandemic.

MORE: Survey suggests many depressed RI high schoolers aren’t seeking help

Rhode Island remains in a state of emergency for child and adolescent mental health, which is why Rhode Island KIDS COUNT is issuing a call to action.

“Our kids can’t wait,” Rhode Island KIDS COUNT Executive Director Elizabeth Burke Bryant said. “Rhode Island needs to create and invest in a seamless and coordinated behavioral health system of care for children and their families.”

“This system needs to align with and strengthen current systems and provide the right care, at the right time, in the right place and support children as they grow and transition to adults,” she continued.

RELATED: Childhood obesity rates climbing in RI, report indicates

Rhode Island KIDS COUNT listed a number of ways the state can make mental health services more accessible for children, including streamlining behavioral health care, addressing workforce challenges and providing families with financial and community support.

Customize Your Notifications: Choose which 12 News topics you want to be alerted about »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Unionized nurses at 2 Rhode Island hospitals authorizes 10-day strike notice

(WJAR) — The union representing nurses and healthcare workers at two hospitals and a healthcare and hospice center issued a 10-day strike notice on Thursday. Members of United Nurses and Allied Professionals work at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and Prospect Home Health and Hospice vote to authorize the notice, according to the union.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whdh.com

As RSV cases climb, local hospitals reaching capacity

BOSTON (WHDH) - As cases of RSV climb nationwide and especially in New England, pediatric emergency rooms are filling up. Some hospitals in Connecticut and Rhode Island are hitting capacity, but in Massachusetts, health officials said they’re keeping lines of communication open with other health care facilities to handle an increase of cases.
BOSTON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee announces new license for Rhode Island State Psychiatric Hospital

PROVIDENCE, RI – Fulfilling plans announced one year ago, Governor Dan McKee and Richard Charest, Director of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals (BHDDH), gathered today on Howard Avenue in Cranston to announce the licensing of a new state psychiatric hospital. Securing the new license will improve patient care and better position the State to seek federal reimbursements that help pay for patient care.
CRANSTON, RI
morethanjustparks.com

5 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Rhode Island (Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Rhode Island. More Than Just Parks has 5 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
MAINE STATE
rinewstoday.com

Heating Assistance resources in Rhode Island

This year, $32 million is expected to be available for qualified Rhode Island residents. Depending upon a family’s income, a household heating with oil or other deliverable fuel could receive from $981 to $1,285 in federal funding assistance. Qualified customers heating with gas could receive from $805 to $970; those heating with electricity could receive from $983 to $1,230.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
capeandislands.org

RSV surge has reached the Cape, but hospitals are not overwhelmed

A surge of a respiratory infection in children known as RSV has reached Cape Cod but has not overwhelmed hospitals. RSV stands for “respiratory syncytial virus” and usually results in mild symptoms such as nasal congestion, cough, and a low-grade fever. It is so common that nearly every child is infected with RSV at some point.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

First Student bus workers in 3 Rhode Island communities set to strike

(WJAR) — Union SEIU 1199 New England announced First Student employees in three Rhode Island communities have voted to go on strike on Nov. 2 following months of contract talks. Those 275 employees include bus drivers, monitors, and aides who are seeking an increase of working hours to 30...
CRANSTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

DEM, USDA, Farm Fresh, Meals on Wheels delivers 103 fresh, local produce boxes to seniors in need in Providence

PROVIDENCE, RI – The power of public-private partnerships united in purpose and focused on solving difficult problems was exemplified again today when local farmers and food security advocates joined government leaders in packing 103 boxes with local produce to be distributed to older Rhode Islanders in the Providence area who need them.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

First Lady fights for Democrats during Rhode Island visit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made multiple stops across Rhode Island Wednesday to support Democrats on the ballot — with midterm elections less than two weeks away. After flying into Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, she made stops at Rhode Island College, the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

McKee to sign bill that keeps addresses of domestic violence survivors confidential

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is expected to ceremonially sign a bill Tuesday that aims to protect survivors of domestic violence. In a release, the governor’s office said the legislation would establish the Address Confidentiality Program, “which would enable a survivor of domestic violence to apply to have an address designated as their substitute address.”
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy