The Suburban Times
Letter: Concern with Pierce County Village
Friends of Spanaway Lake has worked hard to form a Lake Management District that the property owners approved… thereby taxing themselves, to work on water quality issue. The Pierce County Village project Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier recently introduced intends to add more septic systems that will directly feed into the lake than are currently there. No amount of buffering will abate the damage this will cause due to the location in a wetland area.
The Stranger
Eyebrow-Raising City Council Budget Items
On Tuesday, the City Council began discussing approximately 100 proposed amendments to Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. With two more days slated for discussion, the meeting didn’t cover some of the budget season’s most hot-button issues; namely, pay cuts to human service providers, the implementation of whack gun surveillance software, and the cops practically bathing in the City’s money.
The Suburban Times
Letter: A Library for Lakewood
Submitted by Bob Warfield. Slings and arrows thus aligned. We hastened mad, then de-annexed. Until it dawned that we had bought. And the same dilemma. Nothing new. So, the Lakewood Library is closed. The Tenzler building, that much-loved iconic fixture with its enormous cross-cut slice of Douglas fir prominently centering Lakewood community as nothing else can is “worn out.” Some folks are mad, believing Pierce County Library System (PCLS) failed to save this treasured edifice from ruin as now brave citizens must. And the price to fix it up like new, calculated by experts, is bigger than that huge chunk of Doug fir – “$22 million” – at least.
The Suburban Times
DuPont October 21 Report from Mayor, Council
Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council October 21 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom to consider request to demolish Lafayette St. building
Town of Steilacoom announcement. The Preservation and Review Board will review a request to demolish the existing building at 2014 Lafayette Street on October 26th at 6:00 PM in the Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette Street.
myeverettnews.com
Fred Meyer Managers Ask Everett City Council For Help With Crime Response
“Our store has taken all the safety measures we can and we need help.”. That’s the message David Webster, who identified himself as the manager of the Fred Meyer store at 12906 Bothell-Everett Highway gave during the public comment portion of the City Council meeting in Everett, Washington today.
The Suburban Times
Information, Technology and Leadership: an interview with Port of Tacoma’s Mark Miller ’88
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. When Mark Miller ’88 enrolled at PLU he planned to become a math teacher, but he soon discovered he had a passion for technology and business. He’s followed that passion ever since. His career in information and technology has spanned three decades and included chapters…
thetacomaledger.com
Tacoma City Council votes yes on Camping Ban Ordinance
On October 11, community members gathered for a council meeting regarding Ordinance 28831 in regards to a camping ban. In a 6-3 vote, tensions arose on October 11 as Tacoma City Council voted to pass Ordinance 28831. The ordinance, which goes into effect November 14, was proposed by Council Member John Hines back in September and will prohibit camping and the storage of personal belongings within a 10-block radius around temporary shelters.
The Suburban Times
Letter: This season’s first harmful cyanobacteria bloom is now occurring in Waughop Lake
Submitted by Don Russell, Lakewood. As noted in the above photograph the $420,000 City of Lakewood requested and Ecology approved March and July 2020 80 mg Al/L alum treated Waughop Lake is now experiencing its second fall season harmful cyanobacteria bloom (HAB). The species is Anabaena which is known to produce potent liver and nerve toxins. These toxins can kill dogs who ingest the lake’s water and harm people who inhale Waughop Lake’s cyanotoxin tainted aerosol droplets that emanate from the lake. You will know that this is occurring when you can smell the distinctive characteristic odor of a HAB.
Office building in Tacoma to be converted into apartments
TACOMA, Wash. — A new location has opened up in downtown Tacoma to serve as housing: a 10-story building on Pacific Avenue that used to be the site of DaVita Inc. The building has stood empty since last year, when DaVita Inc moved its staff of 500 people out to relocate to Federal Way.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Community Cleanup, Nov. 5-6
City of Lakewood social media post. Save the date: Lakewood Community Cleanup is Nov. 5-6, 8am to 2pm. This is for Lakewood residents only. Last car accepted 1:45pm. To keep things moving we’ll continue our 5 min unload time limit. See flier for what is accepted or not accepted. Or visit: cityoflakewood.us/refuse/#commun…
The Suburban Times
Emergency Shelter funding available from County
Pierce County social media post. Over $13 million is available to support the development of new non-congregate emergency shelters including a shelter with medical respite services, and/or a shelter access hub to offer short-term stays, open 24/7. Applications due November 18. piercecountywa.gov/hssb.
The Suburban Times
RECLAMATION: Kick Off the New Life of the Historic Tacoma Armory
TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live presents RECLAMATION, a free community gathering to kick off the new life of the Tacoma Armory. The event on Saturday, November 12 from 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. signifies Tacoma Armory’s intended transformation from a historic fortress to an innovative community hub for arts and culture. The gathering is produced by Tacoma Arts Live in collaboration with neighborhood partners including EPIC‘s Brendan Nelson. RECLAMATION asserts the centrality of community in the future of the Tacoma Armory.
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans
Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?. Sound...
The Suburban Times
Learn about Lakewood road projects
Have a question about what’s happening along your commute? Or maybe you want to know when your neighborhood will get sidewalks and more street lighting? Mayor Jason Whalen invites your questions, comments, and conversation at his next Community Coffeehouse event. Mayor Whalen and a representative from the city’s Public...
The Suburban Times
Family fun in Tacoma this weekend
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Grab a coat and have some fun this weekend at one, or more, of the following activities:. Pickle-Boo at Hope/Schatz and People’s Community Center, Oct. 30.
The Suburban Times
CPSD Staff Spotlight: Jessica Jorgensen
A Clover Park School District story. Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Dower Elementary School counselor Jessica Jorgensen. Jessica joined the district as Dower’s school counselor 11 years ago. Both of her parents were elementary educators, and their work left a lasting impact on Jessica. “Seeing our life growing up, I knew I wanted that type of life for my own family,” she said. “I volunteered in their classes, and I knew that’s where I wanted to be and where my heart was at. As a school counselor, I feel empowered to advocate for these students.”
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
thejoltnews.com
Olympia reviews brewery, pizza place proposals
The Site Plan Review Committee held a pre-submission conference to reuse two buildings at 525 Cherry Street SE for Ilk Beer and at 2124 Pacific Avenue SE for Vic's Pizza Pacific project on Wednesday, October 19. Ilk Beer. According to applicant Patrick Jansen, Ilk Beer is planning on operating a...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
