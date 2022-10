Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after a Week 7 in which Justin Fields defiled Bill Belichick, the Panthers degraded Tom Brady's Bucs, the Packers continued their freefall against the Commanders, the Chiefs annihilated the 49ers, the Giants continued their surge in Jacksonville, and Dak Prescott got his mojo back vs. the Lions.

2 DAYS AGO