Richland County continues re-zoning discussions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County scheduled discussions about several rezoning projects for Tuesday evening. One of those projects could mean more housing. Multiple items from the September Richland County re-zoning will be reappearing on this month's agenda. Some projects are headed for a second reading like the re-zoning...
Grant money available for Columbia nonprofits promoting tourism, dining in the city
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is making money available to non-profit organizations that promote tourism and dining in the city. Applications for Hospitality Tax (H-Tax) Grant Funding to support nonprofits' organization and their projects and events are now being accepted -- the deadline to submit an application is noon, Friday, October 28, 2022.
Take a look inside Columbia's new homeless shelter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon Columbia city leaders arrived at the former inclement weather shelter to give updates on what is being called Rapid Shelter Columbia. According to the city, 50 units, each 64 square foot, are being constructed and will house chronically homeless individuals. Each unit has...
Richland County Development Committee looking to hold absentee landlords accountable
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Development and Services Committee voted to send an ordinance about absentee landlords to the county council. The proposed ordinance requires rental property owners to register the property in the Richland database. The owner of the rental property in Richland county must give the...
One injured, suspect detained in Lexington County shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Shortly before 3 p.m., the Lexington County Sheriff's Department announced deputies have located the suspect in a shooting incident that left one person injured Thursday afternoon. According to reports, a man was shot shortly before noon near Lawson Road in Batesburg-Leesville. The man has been...
Woman killed in accident at Columbia Pepsi warehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman was killed Wednesday night as she operated a forklift at the Pepsi warehouse in Columbia. According to a Columbia Police report, officers were called to Pepsi Bottling Group on North Main street around 11:30 p.m. Police and EMS arrived and were told the woman...
Columbia, Benedict College partnership preparing engineering students for success
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A partnership between the City of Columbia and Benedict College is helping prepare students for careers in engineering. The private college has created an elective course focused on water quality and green infrastructure to teach students how to improve stormwater conditions. Jayla Berry, a May graduate,...
Irmo man convicted of tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Justice US Attorney's Office in the District of South Carolina announced a Richland County man has been convicted following a jury trial in federal court for five counts of tax evasion. According to Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, documents presented in court show...
Man who worked at Ft. Jackson hasn't been seen in over two weeks
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Deputies are searching for a missing man who was last seen leaving his job at Fort Jackson over two weeks ago. Deputies say 39-year-old James Felder was last seen leaving work on Fort Jackson on October 12. According to investigators, James has not returned to work or contacted family members since that time.
Sewing classes offered for kids in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia tailor wants to reinforce home economics skills. Brianna Etheridge owns Bri L. Designs and Alterations, a design and alterations shop along Meeting Street and has for the past year. It's just her and one other helper working the shop. She's asked around...
Promoting child literacy through annual first steps day celebration in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The annual First Steps Day is a day dedicated to promoting early child literacy and making learning fun. It's a national movement that brought together about 100 children in Orangeburg County. “When they have a love of reading early on then reading is not a chore,...
SC Economics hosts personal finance forum for teachers across the state
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A statewide nonprofit named SC Economics hosted a forum today, to give teachers the resources they need for their new personal finance classes. This course will be a requirement for students to graduate in the future, starting with the high school freshman class of 2023.
Early Christmas preparations underway in the City of Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The holiday season is already on the horizon in the City of Orangeburg. Utility crews are at work this week installing Christmas displays at the Edisto Memorial Gardens. Bamberg residents Tina and Rich Latronica visit the gardens every week. “Pretty much check it all out,...
'We’re ready, everyone sees it': More development on Columbia's North Main corridor
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Dana Myers opened Main Street Bakery on North Main street in 2010, the area looked completely different. "There was like two lanes of traffic, traffic wasn’t as busy as it is now," said Myers. According to North Columbia Business Association, at least three new...
Hampton Street apartment fire in downtown Columbia leaves 9 displaced, none injured
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department crews were called out to control a blaze in the 1800 block of Hampton Street in Columbia around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Columbia Fire Department tweeted out that the fire was caused by unattended cooking. The fire caused heavy smoke and fire in...
Paying homage to the Battle of Eutaw Springs through battlefield revitalization
EUTAW SPRINGS, S.C. — The Eutaw Springs Battleground Association is working to keep the history of the Battle of Eutaw Springs alive through the restoration of a vacant building located along the former battlefield. “The Battle of Eutaw Springs was the last major battle in South Carolina and the...
Calhoun County council approves first property tax increase in three years
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County council has approved increased millage for the 2022 to 2023 fiscal year, which for property owners means an increase in taxes. The total countywide millage is now 280.7, compared to 277.92 during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Property owners with an appraised value...
Interstate 20 in Columbia reopens after crashes block highway for hours
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A crash that blocked traffic along part of Interstate 20 in Columbia Wednesday night has now cleared, allowing traffic to resume as normal. The collisions took place at mile marker 65, which is the Broad River Road exit. The SCDOT's Twitter site at one point said all lanes were blocked eastbound at that location.
'It's a big asset to us': Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center inmates get tablets
SUMTER, S.C. — Inmates at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center now have access to tablets. This helps them stay connected to the world outside the facility and encourages good behavior. "It is a big asset to us," one inmate said. "And this is something that everyone seems to look...
One wounded in midday shooting off Broad River Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in a community along Broad River Road in the middle of the day Monday. The department said that the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of Nobility Drive which is along Broad River Road in the St. Andrews community.
