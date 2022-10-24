ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woolwich Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Pemberton wins four flights at the BCSL Open

Pemberton sent finalists at four different positions and they all took home first place medals at the BCSL Open earlier this month at Veterans Park in Hamilton. Siani Brown defeated Anisha Sood from Northern Burlingtonat second singles, 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Amelia Adams took down Bailey Bordon of New Egypt, 6-1, 6-3.
PEMBERTON, NJ
NJ.com

Lawrence defeats South Brunswick - Field hockey recap

Caroline Rotteveel tallied two goals and one assist to lead Lawrence past South Brunswick 4-0 in Monmouth Junction. Lawrence (12-5) went into the fourth quarter up 1-0 before pulling away with three more goals. Alex Murphy also scored two goals while Petra Doherty had an assist. Lawrence’s Abby Duncan made...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9

It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed

Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton man charged in daylight killing

A 32-year-old Trenton man has been charged with shooting and killing a city resident earlier this month. Mack Williams gunned down Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, at about 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Kersey Alley off Ewing Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Brown was brought...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Driver carjacked at Wawa while waiting to use air pump, cops say

A driver was carjacked at a Wawa in Burlington County on Saturday afternoon while she waited to put air in her vehicle’s tires, officials said. One of the three men who approached the woman at about 2:30 p.m. at the convenience store on Route 70 in Medford “physically removed” her from her 2015 Nissan Rogue, Medford police said.
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Detectives seek tips after man found fatally shot at liquor store

A 41-year-old man died after being found shot at a liquor store in Trenton late Wednesday, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue by the city’s gunfire sound detection system, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Officers found Rayshawn Baines...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy