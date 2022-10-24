Read full article on original website
Girls Soccer Prep A Tourney semifinals recaps for Oct. 27: Pennington, Oak Knoll advance
Riley Cross scored twice as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated sixth-seeded Hun, 3-0, in the semifinals of the Prep A Tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll will now play top-seeded Pennington in the final on Nov. 2. Cross scored both of her goals in the second half, and they were assisted each...
Field hockey recap: Sparks sparks Bishop Eustace to victory over Haddon Township
Blaire Sparks had the hat trick to direct Bishop Eustace to a 7-1 victory over Haddon Township Thursday in Pennsauken. Grace Donaghy scored twice while Josette DeGour and Brianna Bigos had single tallies for the Crusaders (6-10). Cate Carney and Anna Marquardt each added two assists. Mady Maronski, with Lilli...
Boys Soccer Roundup for South Jersey, Group 3, First Round (PHOTOS)
Ryan Fitzgerald made 16 saves, including the 300th of his career, and tied the program’s all-time record for shutouts as 11th-seeded Lacey edged sixth-seeded Toms River South 1-0 in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 3 playoffs in Toms River. Connor Noon scored the only goal...
Field hockey recap: McGivern lead West Deptford in its upset of No. 20 Shawnee
Natalie McGivern tallied a goal and an assist as West Deptford took down No. 20 Shawnee Thursday in West Deptford, 3-1. Emerson Goldberg and Kathryn Flynn also scored for the Eagles (13-4-1). Kassidy Yarusso added an assist. Abby Davidson, with Brooke Summerville assisting, accounted for the goal by the Renegades...
Field hockey recap: Sprague directs Northern Burlington over Holy Cross Prep
Ariel Sprague scored twice to lift Northern Burlington to a 2-0 victory over Holy Cross Prep Thursday in Delran. Riley Pieloch added an assist for the Greyhounds (11-6). Emma Hoppe made three saves in the cage for the shutout. The Lancers fell to 1-15. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Girls soccer: Cedar Creek defeats Barnegat - South Jersey, Group 2 first round
Alina Alcantara’s second-half goal was enough to give fifth-seeded Cedar Creek a 1-0 victory over 12th-seeded in the first round of the South Jersey, Group 2 tournament in Egg Harbor City. Olivia Vanelli stood strong in net as she earned a six-save shutout for Cedar Creek (10-6-1). Cedar Creek...
Field hockey recap: Pemberton nets winning goal in overtime to topple Ewing
Victoria Morfin set up Lelani Silver-Rosario on a penalty corner in overtime to carry Pemberton to a 2-1 victory over Ewing Thursday in Pemberton Township. Sarina Voll scored the game’s first goal to give the Hornets (6-9-1) the lead. Yanick Joseph tallied the goal for the Blue Devils (1-14).
Girls Tennis: Pemberton wins four flights at the BCSL Open
Pemberton sent finalists at four different positions and they all took home first place medals at the BCSL Open earlier this month at Veterans Park in Hamilton. Siani Brown defeated Anisha Sood from Northern Burlingtonat second singles, 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Amelia Adams took down Bailey Bordon of New Egypt, 6-1, 6-3.
Field hockey recap: Cinnaminson blanks Montgomery behind Surma’s effort
Natalie Surma assisted on the goals which allowed Cinnaminson to blank Montgomery Thursday in Montgomery, 2-0. Caitlin Connolly and Olivia Catalano scored the goals for the Pirates who improved to 13-2-1. Morgan Jans and Nikki Williams each made two saves in combining on the shutout. Annabel DeJohn tallied six saves...
Lawrence defeats South Brunswick - Field hockey recap
Caroline Rotteveel tallied two goals and one assist to lead Lawrence past South Brunswick 4-0 in Monmouth Junction. Lawrence (12-5) went into the fourth quarter up 1-0 before pulling away with three more goals. Alex Murphy also scored two goals while Petra Doherty had an assist. Lawrence’s Abby Duncan made...
Girls soccer recap: No. 13 Ocean City uses second half to rally past Millville
Zoey Lappin and Naomi Nnewihe each scored in the second half as No. 13 Ocean City rallied past Millville Thursday in Millville, 2-1. Ashley Rhodes and Brooke Liebrand had the assists as the Red Raiders remained undefeated at 15-0-2. Chelsea Dobrosky, with Cali Sloan assisting, accounted for the goal scored...
Field Hockey: Montclair Kimberley tops Princeton Day for Prep B title
Natalie Yu scored assisted on two other goals as Montclair Kimberley defeated Princeton Day, 5-2, in the final round of the Prep B Tournament in Montclair. Yu, who recently committed to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, assisted on the first and last goals for the Cougars (12-6) and scored herself in the fourth quarter.
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9
It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
The top-secret Non-Public playoffs: Who is in, who is out, which games matter?
NJ.com code breakers have unscrambled top-secret NJSIAA communications about its Non-Public football tournaments, which will be seeded on Sunday at NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville. Only those at the highest levels of New Jersey high school sports will be granted entry. Here’s the lowdown, but you have to promise to keep...
Sample’s first half goal is margin in New Egypt’s 1-0 CJ1 win over South Hunterdon
Lucas Sample added to his state leading goal total with a first half score and then the New Egypt defense locked it down the rest of the way as the host Warriors won their first round game in the Central Jersey, Group 1 Tournament over 13-seed South Hunterdon 1-0 on Thursday.
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed
Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
Trenton man charged in daylight killing
A 32-year-old Trenton man has been charged with shooting and killing a city resident earlier this month. Mack Williams gunned down Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, at about 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Kersey Alley off Ewing Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Brown was brought...
Driver carjacked at Wawa while waiting to use air pump, cops say
A driver was carjacked at a Wawa in Burlington County on Saturday afternoon while she waited to put air in her vehicle’s tires, officials said. One of the three men who approached the woman at about 2:30 p.m. at the convenience store on Route 70 in Medford “physically removed” her from her 2015 Nissan Rogue, Medford police said.
Detectives seek tips after man found fatally shot at liquor store
A 41-year-old man died after being found shot at a liquor store in Trenton late Wednesday, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue by the city’s gunfire sound detection system, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Officers found Rayshawn Baines...
AT&T store customer robs employee at gunpoint during argument
A 20-year-old man shopping at an AT&T store in Gloucester Township on Monday night stole an employee’s cell phone at gunpoint after the two got into an argument, authorities said. Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was arrested following a search of the area shortly after fleeing the store on Blackwood...
