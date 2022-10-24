Read full article on original website
Related
I worked at Olive Garden – the ‘sneaky trick’ with its famous never-ending pasta bowl so customers lose out
A WAITER at Olive Garden claims the restaurant has a trick to prevent customers from walking out with a second serving of their never-ending pasta bowl. The waiter made a comment on a TikTok video that said Olive Garden provided customers with a smaller bowl when they asked for a second serving of their purposed never-ending pasta dish.
Comments / 0