Richard DeSantis
OSWEGO – Richard DeSantis, a lifetime resident of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at The Manor at Seneca Hill. He was the son of the late Anthony and Kathryn DeSantis. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother John DeSantis and brother-in-law John Taber. He was also predeceased by his beloved granddaughter, Karen Mary Aubertine.
Grace M. Parker
FULTON – Grace M. Parker, age 100, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, with her family by her side. Grace was predeceased by her parents Platt and Isla Lewis; husband, John Parker; son, John A. Parker; granddaughter, Rebecca Pratt; brothers, Leland and John Lewis; sister, Arlene; daughter-in law, Caryl Parker; and grandson, Eric Lamb.
Shawn M. Thorpe
OSWEGO – Shawn M. Thorpe, 37, of Oswego, New York, passed unexpectedly on October 25, 2022. Shawn was born in Oswego to parents Natalie Wolfe and the late Cecil Thorpe. Shawn was a graduate of Oswego High School and worked as a line worker at Patterson’s Warehouse in Fulton, New York. He loved his family and especially enjoyed his time spent playing with his beloved nieces and nephews.
Kathleen A. Reed
OSWEGO – Kathleen A. Reed, 75, of Oswego, New York, died Tuesday October 25, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York, after a long illness. Mrs. Reed always found enjoyment in gardening and her quiet time was spent reading her bible, and meditating on the scriptures she read. Mrs. Reed was a very loving and caring mother and grandmother. Mrs. Reed loved spending time with her grandsons and sharing many special moments and making lasting memories for them to always cherish.
Connie Jean Moody
OSWEGO – Connie Jean Moody, 53, of Oswego, New York, died Friday October 21, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Donald and Sherry Drake Rice. Mrs. Moody was the widow of the late Kenneth Moody. Connie...
Theresa M. DiSalvo
PHOENIX, NY – Theresa M. DiSalvo, 97, of Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 21, 2022. Theresa was born in Canastota, New York, on May 6, 1925, to the late Nunzio and Rosario (Caltabiano) Lizzio. Theresa grew up in Canastota and lived most of her life in Phoenix. She had a passion for baking and enjoyed baking breads, especially Italian bread loaves.
Eulia A. (Trumble) Mason
FULTON – Eulia A. (Trumble) Mason passed away at home on October 20, 2022. Eulia was born in Altmar, New York, on March 28, 1950, a daughter to the late Hugh (Amos) and Inez Trumble. Eulia was a graduate of Altmar High School. She served as a homemaker most...
Michael Johnson: Autumn’s Glory
OSWEGO COUNTY – As the leaves fall to the ground, another season of leaf peeping comes to an end. This autumn, the peak foliage viewing season was spectacular, with weather conditions over the past few months creating a brilliant display of color in Oswego County. A dry summer followed...
Mark S. Cole
Mark S. Cole, 60, of Fulton, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 20, 2022 with his family by his side. He was born December 8, 1961 in Syracuse to William and Barbara Cole. Mark was employed by the City of Fulton Department of Sanitation as a supervisor for several years until...
Anthony Michael Crouse
LYONS, NY – Anthony Michael Crouse, 55, of Lyons, New York, passed unexpectedly on October 20, 2022. Born in Syracuse, New York, he was the son of the late Robert Rocco Crouse II and Barbara (Ford). Tony was a Mexico High graduate and he received his Master’s Degree in...
Michael D. Monette
OSWEGO – Michael D. Monette, 72, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on October 19, 2022, at the Pontiac Care and Rehab Center. Born in Oswego, He was a son of the late Leo and Elizabeth (Cavanaugh) Monette and was a graduate of the Oswego High School. He was employed with Alcan and the Palladium-Times.
SUNY Oswego Student Production ‘After Ashley’ To Open Nov. 9
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s student-led production of “After Ashley” will blend comedy and tragedy, opening on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Tyler Hall’s lab theatre. Curtains will rise at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, 10 and 11; at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 12; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Guest Speaker Combines Music, Motivation During Presentations In Phoenix Schools
PHOENIX, NY – The Phoenix Central School District recently celebrated Red Ribbon Week with a guest speaker who has been in the national spotlight for her vocal talents as well as her motivational presentations. Jessie Funk, a certified life coach, author and singer, infused music into her presentations at...
Patricia May Kandt
OSWEGO – Patricia May Kandt, 78, a lifetime resident of Oswego, New York, peacefully passed on October 18, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Holden) DeLapp. Patricia was a graduate of Oswego High School. She retired from SUNY Oswego after 30 years of dedicated service.
Menter Ambulance Recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month
OSWEGO COUNTY — Menter Ambulance recognizes and proclaims the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States, equating to more than 10 million women and men per year.
Leigh Hilgenberg Joins Oswego Health As New Executive Director, Administrator Of The Manor, Springside At Seneca Hill
OSWEGO – Licensed Nursing Home Administrator Leigh Hilgenberg joins Oswego Health providing leadership, direction, and administration of all aspects of The Manor and Springside at Seneca Hill. For the past decade, Hilgenberg has devoted her career to quality management, and ensuring patients within Central New York have the necessary...
Amanda L. Klock
OSWEGO – Amanda L. Klock, 38, of Oswego, New York, passed unexpectedly on October 16, 2022. Born in Oswego, Amanda was the daughter of Terrence and Darlene (Fox) Klock. Amanda was a happy person who enjoyed listening to music and reading. She especially loved spending time with her children, family, and friends.
Cayuga’s Harlequin Productions Performing Docudrama ‘The Texas Tower Project’
AUBURN, NY – Cayuga Community College’s student theatre troupe Harlequin Productions will tackle one of its most challenging plays in several years with this semester’s production. After several semesters of comedies or lighter dramas, Harlequin Productions will take the stage this fall with “The Texas Tower Project,”...
OCO Giving Thanks Welcomes CiTi Culinary Arts Students
FULTON – Students in the CiTi Culinary Arts program will be proving quick breads for Oswego County Opportunities’ Giving Thanks celebration. “We’re pleased to once again be partnering with CiTi’s Culinary Arts program,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “CiTi students will be providing an assortment of fresh baked breads. “Their baked goods will be a tasty addition to our menu, and we are looking forward to this year’s treats.”
A Musical History Lesson From One Of Fulton’s Own
FULTON – Have you wondered how jazz music got its beginnings? You will find out on November 4 at the Tavern on The Lock! Joe Cortini, Fulton’s very own celebrity musician, will entertain and educate us on the history of jazz. Joe, on drums, will be joined by...
