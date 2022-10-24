OSWEGO – Kathleen A. Reed, 75, of Oswego, New York, died Tuesday October 25, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York, after a long illness. Mrs. Reed always found enjoyment in gardening and her quiet time was spent reading her bible, and meditating on the scriptures she read. Mrs. Reed was a very loving and caring mother and grandmother. Mrs. Reed loved spending time with her grandsons and sharing many special moments and making lasting memories for them to always cherish.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO