Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong case: Defense expert shreds murder warrant affidavit as 'borderline character assassination'
Texas pro cyclist murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong returned to court Monday, with a defense expert taking the stand to challenge Austin police murder warrant.
KTSA
New Braunfels police: Spring Branch man arrested a second time in human trafficking investigation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is announcing the second arrest of a Spring Branch man accused of human trafficking. Investigators note 58-year-old Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested last Friday in connection to a human trafficking investigation, but he was arrested again by U.S. Marshals at a gas station in New Braunfels. As in his previous arrest, Jamison is accused of meeting an underage girl through social media and then getting together for sex.
Click2Houston.com
Man accused of setting Montgomery County home on fire after assaulting wife has been captured in Round Rock, officials say
CONROE, Texas – A man accused of setting his home on fire after assaulting his wife has been captured in Round Rock, according to the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office. Chris Matthew Levlon has been charged with arson and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Tuesday, the...
fox7austin.com
Austin police investigate string of shootings involving teens
Police are calling the latest homicides isolated with no threat to the public. They are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
KWTX
Harker Heights man who ‘defended’ himself with machete during alleged pit bull attack indicted on animal cruelty charges
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Harker Heights man has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly striking his pit bull mixes with a machete in what he calls an act of self defense, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. James Ray Sandel, 31, was recently indicted on two...
KVUE
Suspect in custody following 12-hour SWAT response at southeast Austin home
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a 12-hour SWAT situation at a southeast Austin home on Wednesday. At around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Austin Police Department received a call to the 3100 block of Collins Creek Drive regarding a home disturbance that involved a person with a gun. The dispatcher was informed that the person had been making threats with a gun.
fox7austin.com
Manor High School student shot in the head
A 16-year-old boy remains in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting on Monday. He is a cousin of Vanessa Guillen, the soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood.
CBS Austin
APD says 11 firearms, 500 rounds of ammunition turned in during Gun Surrender Program
The Austin Police Department said 11 firearms and over 500 rounds of ammunition were surrendered on Tuesday during the Gun Surrender Program. The initiative, which resumed this year after a two-year hiatus, aims to promote responsible gun ownership and provide education on securing firearms. ALSO | Police arrest man accused...
Affidavit: High-profile gang subset ‘controls’ downtown drug market
According to a drug arrest affidavit from earlier this week, gang drug activity has led to an increase in violent crimes including assault, robberies and murders in downtown Austin.
fox7austin.com
Daughter remembers mother who died in hit-and-run in Southeast Austin
Austin police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly crash and the daughter of the victim says she knows her mother will never be back but she believes in accountability. FOX 7 Austin's Meredith Aldis has more.
Texas State sued for withholding data on student discipline for marijuana offenses
Who is being disciplined for marijuana offenses at Texas State University and who is not? That's the question at the center of a lawsuit filed against the university.
Affidavit: Austin pedicab crash ejects passengers, driver arrested
Police arrested the driver of a pedicab early Monday morning following a crash that ejected one of his passengers from the vehicle and sent him to the hospital.
Texas Man Dies After Wife Was On Hold With 911 For Over 15 Minutes
"When you hear the phone ring for 15 minutes and you can't get to anybody to help you is the worst nightmare that you could have."
wglc.net
Thief in Texas steals skeleton and rocking chair it was zip-tied to
A thief in Texas was caught on video from a Ring camera stealing a skeleton. The homeowner in Austin stated that he had zip-tied the skeleton to the chair to try to prevent thieves from stealing, however the thief took the chair too. Earlier in the week a neighbor’s Ring...
APD investigating after 18-year-old found shot dead near McDonald's off Mopac
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 22. Officers responded to a crash at a McDonald's located off 5762 N. Mopac Expressway at 12:35 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a vehicle had hit a pole near the McDonald's.
63 pounds of marijuana seized by Williamson County Sheriff's Department
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Deputies from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office seized 63 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Oct. 25. According to the department, deputies found the drugs after stopping a vehicle on IH-35 for a traffic violation. While investigating the vehicle, deputies reportedly found the marijuana hidden inside luggage.
APD: 19 year old dies after shooting at east Austin apartment complex
The Austin Police Department on Wednesday identified the 19 year old who died after being shot Friday evening.
APD finds 18-year-old homicide victim shot inside crashed vehicle
Austin Police announced it was investigating a homicide in the 5700 block of N. Mopac Expressway after police found a man shot inside a vehicle Saturday at 12:35 a.m.
KVUE
Central Texas doctors monitoring flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases heading into winter
Flu cases are rapidly rising across the nation and that includes in Travis County. On top of that, RSV cases are also high among children.
Houston Chronicle
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton leans into controversy, brushes off scandals as he vies for reelection
AUSTIN, Texas — Ken Paxton settled in across from two Austin police officers and asked them not to turn on their recorder. The attorney general didn’t want the public to hear what he was about to say. Over the next hour, Paxton fretted that a campaign donor was...
