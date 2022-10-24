ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels police: Spring Branch man arrested a second time in human trafficking investigation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is announcing the second arrest of a Spring Branch man accused of human trafficking. Investigators note 58-year-old Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested last Friday in connection to a human trafficking investigation, but he was arrested again by U.S. Marshals at a gas station in New Braunfels. As in his previous arrest, Jamison is accused of meeting an underage girl through social media and then getting together for sex.
Suspect in custody following 12-hour SWAT response at southeast Austin home

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a 12-hour SWAT situation at a southeast Austin home on Wednesday. At around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Austin Police Department received a call to the 3100 block of Collins Creek Drive regarding a home disturbance that involved a person with a gun. The dispatcher was informed that the person had been making threats with a gun.
Manor High School student shot in the head

A 16-year-old boy remains in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting on Monday. He is a cousin of Vanessa Guillen, the soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood.
