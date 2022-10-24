Read full article on original website
Calvary Christian over Somerset Tech - Girls soccer recap
Lily Vengelis scored twice, helping lead Calvary Christian to a 2-1 victory over Somerset Tech in Old Bridge. Vengelis’ winner came with 10 minutes left, and the Lions are now 10-7 on the season with the result. Tianni Austin scored the lone goal for Somerset Tech, which fell to...
Boys Soccer Roundup for South Jersey, Group 1, First Round
Jake Harris scored his seventh goal of the season in the first half and it turned out to be the only score of the game as 11th-seeded Buena edged sixth-seeded Pitman 1-0 in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 1 playoffs at Pitman. Geoff Blasberg stopped eight...
Girls Soccer Prep A Tourney semifinals recaps for Oct. 27: Pennington, Oak Knoll advance
Riley Cross scored twice as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated sixth-seeded Hun, 3-0, in the semifinals of the Prep A Tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll will now play top-seeded Pennington in the final on Nov. 2. Cross scored both of her goals in the second half, and they were assisted each...
Field hockey recap: McGivern lead West Deptford in its upset of No. 20 Shawnee
Natalie McGivern tallied a goal and an assist as West Deptford took down No. 20 Shawnee Thursday in West Deptford, 3-1. Emerson Goldberg and Kathryn Flynn also scored for the Eagles (13-4-1). Kassidy Yarusso added an assist. Abby Davidson, with Brooke Summerville assisting, accounted for the goal by the Renegades...
No. 7 Warren Hills edges Pingry - Field hockey recap
Gianna Cioni finished a pass from Sarah Salameh as Warren Hills, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 1-0, over Pingry in Martinsville. Sydney White earned the shutout with six saves for Warren Hills (15-3), which scored in the second period. Ella Budenbender turned away six shots for Pingry...
Field Hockey: Montclair Kimberley tops Princeton Day for Prep B title
Natalie Yu scored assisted on two other goals as Montclair Kimberley defeated Princeton Day, 5-2, in the final round of the Prep B Tournament in Montclair. Yu, who recently committed to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, assisted on the first and last goals for the Cougars (12-6) and scored herself in the fourth quarter.
Field hockey recap: Sparks sparks Bishop Eustace to victory over Haddon Township
Blaire Sparks had the hat trick to direct Bishop Eustace to a 7-1 victory over Haddon Township Thursday in Pennsauken. Grace Donaghy scored twice while Josette DeGour and Brianna Bigos had single tallies for the Crusaders (6-10). Cate Carney and Anna Marquardt each added two assists. Mady Maronski, with Lilli...
Field hockey recap: Cinnaminson blanks Montgomery behind Surma’s effort
Natalie Surma assisted on the goals which allowed Cinnaminson to blank Montgomery Thursday in Montgomery, 2-0. Caitlin Connolly and Olivia Catalano scored the goals for the Pirates who improved to 13-2-1. Morgan Jans and Nikki Williams each made two saves in combining on the shutout. Annabel DeJohn tallied six saves...
Girls soccer: Cedar Creek defeats Barnegat - South Jersey, Group 2 first round
Alina Alcantara’s second-half goal was enough to give fifth-seeded Cedar Creek a 1-0 victory over 12th-seeded in the first round of the South Jersey, Group 2 tournament in Egg Harbor City. Olivia Vanelli stood strong in net as she earned a six-save shutout for Cedar Creek (10-6-1). Cedar Creek...
Red Bank Catholic defeats St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap
Gianna Romeo scored twice as Red Bank Catholic rolled by St. Dominic 9-0 at Count Basie Field in Red Bank. Both of Romeo’s goals came in a 42-second span in the first half as the Caseys (11-4) jumped out to a 6-0 lead. Seven other players also tallied a goal while Peyton Auriemma earned a one-save shutout.
Lawrence defeats South Brunswick - Field hockey recap
Caroline Rotteveel tallied two goals and one assist to lead Lawrence past South Brunswick 4-0 in Monmouth Junction. Lawrence (12-5) went into the fourth quarter up 1-0 before pulling away with three more goals. Alex Murphy also scored two goals while Petra Doherty had an assist. Lawrence’s Abby Duncan made...
Morristown shuts out Bernards behind goals from Estiverne and Ramirez - Field Hockey
Behind goals from Jobella Estiverne and Amanda Ramirez, Morristown defeated Bernards 2-0, in Morristown. Estiverne and Ramirez’s goals came in the second and third quarters. Valencia Julien made five saves for Morristown (6-9-1), while Hope Kaczynski made nine saves for Bernards (6-11-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Field hockey recap: Sprague directs Northern Burlington over Holy Cross Prep
Ariel Sprague scored twice to lift Northern Burlington to a 2-0 victory over Holy Cross Prep Thursday in Delran. Riley Pieloch added an assist for the Greyhounds (11-6). Emma Hoppe made three saves in the cage for the shutout. The Lancers fell to 1-15. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Field hockey recap: Grisaffi, Gardner lead High Point over North Warren
Mia Grisaffi (two goals and an assist) and Hanna Gardner (a goal and three assists) each finished with five points to power High Point to a 7-0 victory over North Warren Thursday in Sussex. Cadence Strehl, Giselle Monroig, Jenna Brinck and Stephanie Gianuzzi also scored for the Wildcats (8-8) who...
NJSIAA Tournament, Boys soccer Central Jersey, Group 2 roundup, First round, Oct. 27
Aiden Sugrue and Cruz Farkas knocked in two goals apiece as sixth-seeded Manasquan won at home, 4-1, over 11th-seeded Delaware Valley in the first round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 2 tournament. Manasquan (12-5-1) will host 14th-seeded Monmouth in the quarterfinal round on Monday. Griffin Linstra added two assists...
Girls Tennis: Pemberton wins four flights at the BCSL Open
Pemberton sent finalists at four different positions and they all took home first place medals at the BCSL Open earlier this month at Veterans Park in Hamilton. Siani Brown defeated Anisha Sood from Northern Burlingtonat second singles, 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Amelia Adams took down Bailey Bordon of New Egypt, 6-1, 6-3.
New Brunswick holds off Montgomery, advances to Central, Group 4 quarterfinals
New Brunswick is moving on. The eighth-seeded Zebras advanced to the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 Tournament quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory over ninth-seeded Montgomery on Thursday night. It’s the fourth-straight year that New Brunswick has advanced past the first round of the state tournament. Last year...
Mendham over Mount Olive - Field Hockey
Sienna Politan and Riley Reardon each scored two goals as Mendham defeated Mount Olive 8-2, in Flanders. Mendham (6-10-1) led just 2-1 after one quarter of play, but the difference in the game proved to be the second quarter as Mendham scored three times and shutout Mount Olive (1-15). Auriel...
Girls soccer: Trinity Hall defeats St. Thomas Aquinas - South Jersey, Non-Public A first round
Eliza Chiles had a goal and an assist to lead fourth-seeded Trinity Hall past 13th-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas 4-0 in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public A tournament in Red Bank. Trinity Hall (10-6-2) sported a 2-0 lead at halftime before adding two more goals in the second...
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9
It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
