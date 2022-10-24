ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Calvary Christian over Somerset Tech - Girls soccer recap

Lily Vengelis scored twice, helping lead Calvary Christian to a 2-1 victory over Somerset Tech in Old Bridge. Vengelis’ winner came with 10 minutes left, and the Lions are now 10-7 on the season with the result. Tianni Austin scored the lone goal for Somerset Tech, which fell to...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Soccer Roundup for South Jersey, Group 1, First Round

Jake Harris scored his seventh goal of the season in the first half and it turned out to be the only score of the game as 11th-seeded Buena edged sixth-seeded Pitman 1-0 in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 1 playoffs at Pitman. Geoff Blasberg stopped eight...
BUENA, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Warren Hills edges Pingry - Field hockey recap

Gianna Cioni finished a pass from Sarah Salameh as Warren Hills, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 1-0, over Pingry in Martinsville. Sydney White earned the shutout with six saves for Warren Hills (15-3), which scored in the second period. Ella Budenbender turned away six shots for Pingry...
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

Red Bank Catholic defeats St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap

Gianna Romeo scored twice as Red Bank Catholic rolled by St. Dominic 9-0 at Count Basie Field in Red Bank. Both of Romeo’s goals came in a 42-second span in the first half as the Caseys (11-4) jumped out to a 6-0 lead. Seven other players also tallied a goal while Peyton Auriemma earned a one-save shutout.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Lawrence defeats South Brunswick - Field hockey recap

Caroline Rotteveel tallied two goals and one assist to lead Lawrence past South Brunswick 4-0 in Monmouth Junction. Lawrence (12-5) went into the fourth quarter up 1-0 before pulling away with three more goals. Alex Murphy also scored two goals while Petra Doherty had an assist. Lawrence’s Abby Duncan made...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Pemberton wins four flights at the BCSL Open

Pemberton sent finalists at four different positions and they all took home first place medals at the BCSL Open earlier this month at Veterans Park in Hamilton. Siani Brown defeated Anisha Sood from Northern Burlingtonat second singles, 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Amelia Adams took down Bailey Bordon of New Egypt, 6-1, 6-3.
PEMBERTON, NJ
NJ.com

Mendham over Mount Olive - Field Hockey

Sienna Politan and Riley Reardon each scored two goals as Mendham defeated Mount Olive 8-2, in Flanders. Mendham (6-10-1) led just 2-1 after one quarter of play, but the difference in the game proved to be the second quarter as Mendham scored three times and shutout Mount Olive (1-15). Auriel...
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9

It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy