247Sports
Shedeur Sanders should be a legit Heisman contender, analyst weighs in
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — has made his own headlines on the football field this season, and doesn’t seem to need his father’s name alongside his in order for people to know who he is anymore. His skills and ability to lead on and off the field have impressed nationally this season. Sanders has led the Tigers to a 7-0 overall record this season and the team is ranked No. 6 in the FCS, first among all HBCU programs.
247Sports
Sam Ehlinger reacts to first NFL start with Indianapolis Colts, what Matt Ryan said
Indianapolis Colts quarterback and former Texas Longhorns star Sam Ehlinger is ready to deliver ahead of his first NFL start Sunday against the Washington Commanders, and has prepared for this moment throughout his NFL career, he said. The Colts' decision to bench Matt Ryan means backup quarterback Nick Foles is the team’s No. 2 option on the depth chart.
247Sports
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
Time to Schein: The Bills Are Going to STEAMROLL the Packers
Adam Schein shares his predictions for this weekend's match-up between the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers.
Prince Kollie Trades Waiting Game for Impacting It
When you’re used to impacting a football game the way Prince Kollie did during his prep days at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough, Tenn., standing idly by can be a torturous experience. The four-star prospect put up “video game” numbers as a linebacker/running back for the Pioneers in...
Potential quarterback transfers in the upcoming 2022 portal cycle
Outside the playoff race, the biggest college football storyline of December will be the roster acquisition period, which kicks off when the portal window officially opens for football Dec. 5. You can bet the portal will be flooded by quarterbacks looking for fresh starts. In 2021, we saw huge names like Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and Jayden Daniels hit the portal and the result was that nearly half of all FBS starting quarterbacks to open the 2022 season were transfers.
Cam Newton could be the next HBCU coaching superstar | College Football Recruiting Show
247Sports' Carl Reed highlights Cam Newton as someone who could bring major excitement to HBCU's as Deion Sanders has been doing with Jackson State.
Decision day for 5-star CB Cormani McClain
One of the Florida Gators top targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle is set to announce their verbal commitment on Thursday evening. Lakeland (Fla.) five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is set to decide between Alabama, Florida, and Miami at an event held at the R.P. Funding Center that goes from 6-8 p.m. ET. His decision should come closer to 7:00 p.m. ET (barring any scheduling changes) and will stream on CBSsportsHQ. Swamp247 will be in attendance to provide updates from the ceremony.
Late Kick: Is Lane Kiffin a flight risk at Ole Miss?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on the potential of Lane Kiffin departing Ole Miss for a "bigger" college football program.
Coop's Corner: Breaking down Miami's No. 8 recruiting class with the addition of 5-star Cormani McClain
If there’s one thing Cormani McClain’s surprising commitment to Miami was quick to remind us of last evening, it’s to never discount Mario Cristobal in a high stakes game of recruiting even when the cards appeared stacked against him. Cristobal and the Hurricanes once again sent shock...
2022 Coaching Carousel: Ranking coaches on the hot seat
It’s hot seat season in college football and changes are coming. Five Power Five schools have already fired coaches and the Group of Five joined the fracas when Charlotte fired Will Healy this week. How fast the coaching carousel spins in this offseason remains to be seen. We had...
FSU breaking out a new facemask vs. Georgia Tech
Florida State is breaking out a slightly different look for today's game against Georgia Tech. The Seminoles are wearing garnet-on-garnet uniforms with a white helmet, but the extra variation to the white helmet is a chrome facemask. The facemask is garnet. This is a look at FSU's uniform combinations previously...
Source: Browns Continue To Talk Kareem Hunt Trade, NFC Team Has Called
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Monday Night Football may end up playing a big part in deciding the future of a Cleveland native. The Browns continue to field offers on running back Kareem Hunt and may feel more inclined to get a deal done if they lose Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals, a league source tells TheOBR.com.
247Sports
On a jubilant night for Miami, coach Mario Cristobal reiterates the Hurricanes 'need to be the gold standard'
Miami pulled off the stunner of the 2023 cycle on Thursday night, landing 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain over in-state foe Florida and Alabama in an absolute shocker. The Gators were the unanimous favorite in the 247Sports Crystal Ball and all the pre-announcement tea leaves were coming up orange and blue. It's not too different from when Arik Gilbert chose LSU, which caught even the LSU staff by surprise.
247Sports
College Football Playoff: Ohio State, Michigan chances of both making it 'getting better,' Paul Finebaum says
Both Ohio State and Michigan currently sit in the top four of both polls. And with their head-to-head matchup getting closer, and both teams remaining undefeated, ESPN's Mike Greenberg asked Paul Finebaum about the chances both teams could reach the College Football Playoff. “Greeny, it’s getting better by the hour,”...
Washington State QB commit Sam Leavitt excited for playoff run, future with Cougs
West Linn (Ore.) quarterback Sam Leavitt has been playing his senior season free from stress, knowing he's headed to the Pac-12. With his commitment to Washington State in the summer, Leavitt's motivation now is winning a state title with the lions. Still, he's eager for his opportunity with the Cougs.
How to watch: Cormani McClain commitment
WHERE: At the YouTube link above or on CBS Sports HQ. RANKING: No. 2 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite, No. 1 ranked cornerback. MCCLAIN ON UF: "Florida is just home," he said. "It's just a place, it's home. You've got to have love for Florida." SETTING THE TABLE (WRITTEN...
Cormani McClain commitment preview: Nation's No. 1 CB to decide Thursday between three finalists
It’s decision day for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who will announce his college decision at approximately 7 p.m. (ET) during a live ceremony at the RP Funding Center, broadcast simultaneously by CBS Sports HQ and the 247Sports YouTube page. Finalists for the Top247’s No. 4 overall prospect are Alabama, Florida and Miami.
Four-star Louisville WR commitment William Fowles making official visit this weekend
University of Louisville four-star wide receiver commitment William Fowles is headed to The Ville this weekend. Fowles confirmed with Cardinal Authority that he has an early-morning flight out of South Florida on Friday and will be taking his official visit to U of L this weekend. He'll be in town until Sunday and take in the Cardinals' game against Wake Forest.
247Sports
3 reasons why the Packers can actually beat the Bills
It has been a rough week, to say the very least, to be a fan of the Green Bay Packers. When a fan base so accustomed to winning suddenly can’t buy a victory, it brings out the worst in places like Twitter, which morphs into a toxic hellscape filled with unnecessary arguments and irrational observations.
247Sports
