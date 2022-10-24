ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
cbs7.com

First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ballots in Midland had errors this morning that didn’t allow certain voters to vote on candidates for district 6 of the MISD board of trustees. The Midland county elections office discovered this morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402 that didn’t allow them to vote for the MISD school board of trustees.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

ANDREWS HOME

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office will host fundraiser benefiting one of their own. ECUD aware of ballot issues for some residents due to incorrect voter rolls. The problem means some residents are not able to vote on whether to raise their taxes. Firehawk Aerospace breaks ground on new site...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Ector County Commissioner's Court discusses broadband plan

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri made another presentation to the Ector County Commissioner's Court Tuesday about the broadband plan being put forth by the ConnEctor Taskforce. But the plan requires a mix of local and federal funding. “So today's presentation was to the County Commission; talking...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Odessa warns of water main break

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning customers they might experience low pressure due to a water main break Wednesday. Those most impacted will be near the 1100 block of Roxanna, the 1100 block of West Avenue, the 300-400 blocks of Anne and the 300 block of E. Clements.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland resident inducted into Texas Literary Hall of Fame.

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Last week, Patrick Dearen was one of seven authors that was inducted into the Texas Literary Hall of Fame. Dearen says this an accomplishment he’s extremely proud of. He writes novels and non-fiction books that focus on the Pecos River. One of his novels, The Big...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

MISD Police find airsoft gun at Alamo Junior High

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a statement sent by Midland ISD, Alamo Junior High students reported seeing a gun on campus. Following the report, the Junior High was put on a “hold” status Thursday afternoon while Midland ISD Police investigated the reports. Police found an airsoft gun on campus.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Firehawk Aerospace breaks ground on new rocket testing site in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A new aerospace company broke ground in Midland County today. Firehawk Aerospace’s new rocket engine testing site is located a few miles behind Southwest Baptist Church. “Made in Midland means something when it’s also in space,” said City Councilmember at large Dan Corrales.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

RECAP: Midland Legacy volleyball wins district title for 2nd year in a row

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated Frenship in four sets on Tuesday night to capture the outright district title. It is the second season in a row that the Rebels were the sole champion of 2-6A. Watch the video above to see highlights, celebration, and reaction from Tuesday’s win.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland College students soar with Legacy Scholarship

MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — The Legacy Scholarship is an opportunity to Midland College students. It covers a student’s tuition and fees, and then they can use their Pell Grants to pay for books, supplies, rent, groceries. Leaders at Midland College say since the legacy scholarship started in 1986, more than 20,000 students have been awarded […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Firehawk Aerospace to test hybrid rockets in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Firehawk Aerospace will be coming to Midland after signing a two-year lease with the Midland Development Corporation. This will be the third aerospace company to make a home in Midland. The lease will grant them use of land owned by the MDC. The land will be...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Cold front makes impact on West Texas

ODESSA, Texas — We saw a pretty powerful cold front come through the area Monday Afternoon. Wind shifted to the north, kicking up plenty of dust and dirt and making it quite difficult to see. Midland saw a gust of 55 mph, while in nearby Fort Stockton, a gust...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

ECISD Student arrested after fight with bus driver

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, an 8th-grade boy assigned to the Alternative Center was arrested Thursday after making a threat on his bus. The student got into an argument with the bus driver and said he would bring a gun tomorrow and shoot up the school. The student...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa man home flooded from six inch pipeline break

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early this morning along the 1100 block of West Street in Odessa a water line broke. Sometime after midnight, the water line burst causing flooding in the neighborhood. Though the Odessans didn’t lose water, one homeowner was flooded with the excess from the pipe break.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

New entertainment district planned for downtown Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Updates to a proposed entertainment district were discussed at Tuesday's Midland City Council meeting. The entertainment district would be around Centennial Park and spread through Big Spring Street and Main Street. More open space would be provided for the city to hold events such as festivals,...
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy