Read full article on original website
Related
Hold status lifted at Alamo Junior High after report of weapon on campus
MIDLAND, Texas — Alamo Junior High was put on hold status Thursday afternoon as police investigated a report of a weapon on campus. During the hold, students remained in their classrooms and instruction continued as police investigated the report. The hallways were cleared. Police found an airsoft gun, but...
cbs7.com
ECUD aware of ballot issues for some residents due to incorrect voter rolls
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Last Friday, Oct. 21, an Ector County Judge ruled the Ector County Utility District could move forward with its November elections. Now, a new issue is popping up on the ballots that’s all about what’s not popping up. “We’ve created taxation without representation,”...
cbs7.com
First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ballots in Midland had errors this morning that didn’t allow certain voters to vote on candidates for district 6 of the MISD board of trustees. The Midland county elections office discovered this morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402 that didn’t allow them to vote for the MISD school board of trustees.
cbs7.com
ANDREWS HOME
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office will host fundraiser benefiting one of their own. ECUD aware of ballot issues for some residents due to incorrect voter rolls. The problem means some residents are not able to vote on whether to raise their taxes. Firehawk Aerospace breaks ground on new site...
Ector County Commissioner's Court discusses broadband plan
ODESSA, Texas — ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri made another presentation to the Ector County Commissioner's Court Tuesday about the broadband plan being put forth by the ConnEctor Taskforce. But the plan requires a mix of local and federal funding. “So today's presentation was to the County Commission; talking...
City of Midland files motion to dismiss lawsuit by former Midland Christian employees
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the "Midland Christian Five". The city, as well as Midland police officers Jennie Alonzo, Camilo Fonseca and Rosemary Sharp, have been listed as defendants in the federal lawsuit filed in late August 2022.
City of Odessa warns of water main break
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning customers they might experience low pressure due to a water main break Wednesday. Those most impacted will be near the 1100 block of Roxanna, the 1100 block of West Avenue, the 300-400 blocks of Anne and the 300 block of E. Clements.
cbs7.com
Midland resident inducted into Texas Literary Hall of Fame.
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Last week, Patrick Dearen was one of seven authors that was inducted into the Texas Literary Hall of Fame. Dearen says this an accomplishment he’s extremely proud of. He writes novels and non-fiction books that focus on the Pecos River. One of his novels, The Big...
cbs7.com
MISD Police find airsoft gun at Alamo Junior High
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a statement sent by Midland ISD, Alamo Junior High students reported seeing a gun on campus. Following the report, the Junior High was put on a “hold” status Thursday afternoon while Midland ISD Police investigated the reports. Police found an airsoft gun on campus.
cbs7.com
Firehawk Aerospace breaks ground on new rocket testing site in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A new aerospace company broke ground in Midland County today. Firehawk Aerospace’s new rocket engine testing site is located a few miles behind Southwest Baptist Church. “Made in Midland means something when it’s also in space,” said City Councilmember at large Dan Corrales.
cbs7.com
RECAP: Midland Legacy volleyball wins district title for 2nd year in a row
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated Frenship in four sets on Tuesday night to capture the outright district title. It is the second season in a row that the Rebels were the sole champion of 2-6A. Watch the video above to see highlights, celebration, and reaction from Tuesday’s win.
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian sweeps Odessa for 8th district win
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers (25-9. 8-2) defeat their crosstown rival Odessa Bronchos (13-18, 0-10) in three sets 25-9, 25-19, 25-7. Junior Jade Workman had her 1,000th career kill in the win including 13 against Odessa. Watch the video above for highlights.
Midland College students soar with Legacy Scholarship
MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — The Legacy Scholarship is an opportunity to Midland College students. It covers a student’s tuition and fees, and then they can use their Pell Grants to pay for books, supplies, rent, groceries. Leaders at Midland College say since the legacy scholarship started in 1986, more than 20,000 students have been awarded […]
Firehawk Aerospace to test hybrid rockets in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Firehawk Aerospace will be coming to Midland after signing a two-year lease with the Midland Development Corporation. This will be the third aerospace company to make a home in Midland. The lease will grant them use of land owned by the MDC. The land will be...
Cold front makes impact on West Texas
ODESSA, Texas — We saw a pretty powerful cold front come through the area Monday Afternoon. Wind shifted to the north, kicking up plenty of dust and dirt and making it quite difficult to see. Midland saw a gust of 55 mph, while in nearby Fort Stockton, a gust...
cbs7.com
ECISD Student arrested after fight with bus driver
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, an 8th-grade boy assigned to the Alternative Center was arrested Thursday after making a threat on his bus. The student got into an argument with the bus driver and said he would bring a gun tomorrow and shoot up the school. The student...
cbs7.com
Permian Strategic Partnership and Permian Road Safety Coalition start second ‘First Responder Life Saving Equipment Initiative’
Judge John Shrode of the 358th District Court said temporary restraining orders were for “extreme necessity or hardship.”. The Midland Bulldogs picked up their first district win of the season, beating Odessa High 41-31 at Ratliff Stadium. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT. The Monahans Loboes won...
cbs7.com
Odessa man home flooded from six inch pipeline break
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early this morning along the 1100 block of West Street in Odessa a water line broke. Sometime after midnight, the water line burst causing flooding in the neighborhood. Though the Odessans didn’t lose water, one homeowner was flooded with the excess from the pipe break.
New entertainment district planned for downtown Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Updates to a proposed entertainment district were discussed at Tuesday's Midland City Council meeting. The entertainment district would be around Centennial Park and spread through Big Spring Street and Main Street. More open space would be provided for the city to hold events such as festivals,...
Multiple crashes on Loop 250 backing up traffic between Garfield, Midland Drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Viewers have reported multiple crashes on Loop 250 are causing major traffic backups Wednesday night in Midland. The crashes range from Garfield to Midland Drive in the westbound lanes of the loop. At this time Midland Police only has information on two of the wrecks. One...
Comments / 1