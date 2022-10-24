ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Covering for the prez, West doesn’t need to topple Vlad and other commentary

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34TgSZ_0il95sRI00

Media watch: Covering for the Prez

A media “mystified” by all the “afflictions” on the Biden presidency is treating him as a “helpless bystander” to a “malaise beyond his control,” snarks Stephen Miller at the Washington Examiner, never thinking he and his team might be “the reason for the current state of the economy and the country.” CNN’s Chris Cillizza claimed “Biden can’t catch a break.” The prez has been “hammered by events,” sighed USA Today. Miller sums up: They want Americans to think the Afghan catastrophe and “skyrocketing inflation just fell out of the sky” and that gas prices rose on their own, not because of Biden’s war on fossil fuel. “I suspect this is not the selling point they think it is.”

Education: Union Attack on NY Charters

The New York State United Teachers union “is providing a glimpse of its multi-pronged strategy to shrink and potentially eliminate New York’s charter schools” warns the Empire Center’s Ken Girardin . NYSUT has long sought to choke charter growth by “maintaining the cap on how many can operate” and waging a “campaign of harassment” against charters. Now the union’s endorsement questionnaire for state Legislature candidates shows it’s pushing bills to give the (union-controlled) state Board of Regents “the last word on new or reauthorized charters” as well as “making charters a stand-alone item in the state budget” (which makes it far easier for lawmakers to slash their funding). So: “Charter schools, and the students who count on them, could be in for a rough ride in 2023.”

Lefty: Stop Boasting on the Economy, Joe

“It’s a major political mistake to not offer voters a positive program that answers their anxieties. Instead, the Democratic Party has settled on a message celebrating Joe Biden’s past achievements,” fumes The Nation’s Jeet Heer . “Concerns about inflation and diminishing real wages are persistent and widespread,” yet President Joe Biden says “Our economy is strong as hell . . . . The problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries, not so much ours.” Heer notes that “anti-monopolist populism” (blaming “wealthy corporations”) could be a winning tack, but it’s opposed by the party’s “policy elites (pundits and think tankers) still committed to neoliberalism” and its “wealthy donors who are allergic to anti-corporate language.”

Conservative: It’s Not GOPers Proving Unelectable

“Everyone can feel the ground shifting, and it’s not the ripples of a California earthquake,” quips Jon Gabriel at AZCentral . “GOP momentum is showing up not only in Arizona” — where gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Senate candidate Blake Masters are surging — “but nationwide.” Indeed, Dems’ “idiotic strategy” of promoting GOPers they saw as less electable “famously backfired with Trump in 2016 and is primed to backfire yet again.” Why? “The top issues for voters . . . are inflation, the economy and immigration.” For Democratic candidates? “Jan. 6, women’s rights and climate change.” Yes, “voters rank the storming of the Capitol the 19th most important issue, but it’s number one for Dems seeking office.” So “any Democratic strategists enjoying multimillion contracts this cycle should be sued for malpractice.”

Foreign desk: West Doesn’t Need To Topple Vlad

Some pundits argue a strategic Russian defeat is wishful thinking. Yet, Alexander J. Motyl notes at The Hill , “Russia — as a state and as a regime — is profoundly weak. The economy, one of the world’s least impressive performers, is in a tailspin. The much-vaunted army has proven to be a paper tiger.” Its public is “increasingly dissatisfied with declining living conditions” and “the regime’s indifference” to the “growing numbers of body bags.” Possibly a million men “have fled mobilization and certain death in Ukraine” while “the Russian Federation’s many non-Russian nations are getting visibly restive.” Talk of alternatives to Vladimir Putin “has become commonplace.” Perhaps “Russia will impose a strategic defeat on itself. All that’s needed is” continued Ukrainian military success and Western support.

— Compiled by The Post Editorial Board

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Slide 1 of 58: Jared Kushner this week broke his silence about the FBI raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. After studying at Harvard, Kushner made a name for himself as a publisher and young real estate mogul. He went on to marry Ivanka Trump and then help her father win the presidency in 2016. Jared Kushner is tougher than he looks.The 41-year-old was part of Trump's closest circle of White House aides, and an integral part of the Trump family through his marriage to the former president's daughter Ivanka.Kushner's family background in Democratic politics might have made him an unlikely figure for a position in the previous administration. But just like Trump, he comes from a wealthy and influential New York family that made its money in real estate.After studying at Harvard and New York University, Kushner made a name for himself as young real estate magnate and a publisher of the New York Observer. He played a crucial role in the ascendancy of his father-in-law, and became a national figure in the process — even if he doesn't speak much.According to Politico's David Freedlander, "beneath the unflappable golden exterior is someone unafraid to bungee jump or to counterpunch when he feels slighted."The former first-son-in-law this weekend broke his silence on the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month. Speaking to Fox News, Kushner suggested the raid was due to Trump driving "his enemies so crazy," saying "they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him, and that's basically what happened here."Kushner's comments come after rampant speculation that he could have been a mole to the FBI, following reports that Trump aides believe a family member informed on the former president. Here's how Kushner rose to the top of American politics.Read the original article on Business Insider.
VIRGINIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Is Furious Someone Called His Son A Nepotism Baby

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is raging at the suggestion that his son, 25-year-old Buckley Carlson, could be benefiting from nepotism. According to a report from Axios, Carlson lashed out Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) after an anonymous source told the Daily Beast that Emmer’s potential rival for GOP leadership positions, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), hired Buckley Carlson as his communications director in an effort to “be liked by the Establishment.”  Carlson allegedly accused Emmer’s office of having planted the quote, and demanded that either he reveal who on his staff was responsible for the dig against Buckley, or Carlson would...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
The Independent

Maggie Haberman reacts to clips of Trump attacking her as a ‘third-rate reporter’

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman showed no signs of personal injury when confronted with clips of former President Donald Trump attacking her credentials. Mr Trump, who is both the subject of Ms Haberman’s new tell-all Confidence Man and once told the veteran White House reporter that she was “like my psychiatrist” during a post-presidency interview, had at times during his reign labelled her a “third-rate reporter” and attacked her personally in public screeds.
WASHINGTON STATE
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Lara Trump?

Lara Trump, 40, is best known for being the wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law of former President Donald J. Trump.  However, she has made a strong presence on her own in front of the...
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Has Withering 1-Liner For Eric Trump And Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump reportedly came very close during his presidency to firing his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House jobs over Twitter, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her new book. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon used the...
Salon

Roger Stone, Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 coup: Is a major bombshell coming?

If there is one prominent through-line connecting the two most corrupt presidents in U.S. history, Richard Nixon and Donald Trump, it would have to be the person of Roger Stone. The man has been at the heart of every election scandal for the past 50 years and he's still at it, even today. It's quite a legacy for the guy who has Richard Nixon's face tattooed on his back. It's lucky he left his chest clear for his last great cause, Donald Trump. Stone's work on Trump's behalf provides the perfect coda to a legendary career as a political dirty trickster and world-class black-ops conspiracy-monger.
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Secretly Tried to Get Jared Kushner to Broker Pardon for Roger Stone, Book Reveals

For years, Fox News star Tucker Carlson has served as a vital voice in Donald Trump’s ear, including privately urging him not to bomb Iran, giving him ideas for crackdowns on immigrants and the homeless, and even gossiping with the former president about another man’s “fucking gross” sexual ongoings. During Trump’s fourth year in office, Carlson also held a secret meeting at the White House with Jared Kushner as part of a pressure campaign aimed at forcing Trump to pardon Roger Stone, according to the upcoming book Confidence Man. “Carlson came to [Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser] Kushner...
The Hill

Michael Cohen says Trump 2024 run would ‘destroy the great grift’

Michael Cohen on Sunday said former President Trump will not run for president in 2024 because it would “destroy the great grift” and limit Trump’s ability to spend money raised through his political action committee. Cohen, a former personal attorney for Trump, has repeatedly said that he...
MSNBC

Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble

New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
58K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy