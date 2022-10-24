ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC subway bathrooms to reopen after extended COVID closure

By David Meyer
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2Fb9_0il95rYZ00

Subway bathrooms will begin to reopen in January nearly three years after officials closed them to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a report.

Transit officials plan to reopen the facilities at eight of the 69 stations with public restrooms, Streetsblog reported on Monday .

The first round of reopened loos will include 161st Street-Yankee Stadium, 14th Street-Union Square, Jay Street-Metrotech, Flushing Main Street and Fulton Street in Manhattan.

Officials shuttered the subway’s 133 restrooms in March 2020, but declined to reopen even after studies showed COVID-19 primarily spreads through the air and not surfaces.

MTA CEO Janno Lieber blamed the continued closures on a lack of cleaning personnel and many cleaners’ safety concerns about entering the bathrooms alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GQyc2_0il95rYZ00
The MTA declined to reopen subway bathrooms for months due to safety concerns.
Tamara Beckwith/NY Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u670s_0il95rYZ00
Subway bathrooms were often closed before COVID-19.
Gabriella Bass

“The problem for us is during COVID, we lost a ton of cleaners, and we don’t have enough people to clean the stations, let alone the bathrooms, which is not just a cleaning issue, but honestly a security issue,” he said in an interview with CBS New York last month.

“Those cleaners are a little scared to go into those bathrooms sometimes.”

The authority has hired 800 additional cleaners in the past two months, MTA New York City Transit President Rich Davey told Streetsblog.

Restrooms at MTA commuter rail hubs reopened last year.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Unarmed guards at 6 NYC subway stations combating fare evasion

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA deployed unarmed guards at six subway stations in a pilot effort to combat fare evasion, transit officials said at a Wednesday board meeting. It was launched in “the last few months without much fanfare,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. He said there’s been a “dramatic increase” in fares […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out

The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27

Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC pre-K official leaves during delayed payment crisis

A top education department official who oversaw payments to city-funded preschools is abruptly exiting the agency right as a crisis of delayed reimbursements comes to a head.Simone Hawkins, who served as executive director for operations in the education department’s early childhood division, left the agency Oct. 21, just two days after testifying at a City Council hearing focused on late payments to providers.In an email bulletin last Friday, Deputy Chancellor Kara...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hey Tanusha

An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad Daylight

Around 10:20 am on 0ctober 26th at the Intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker street in Bushwick, A man reported stabbed an 18 years old women. According to reports, The suspect was dressed in all black and had a beard. The victim was simply walking down the street when a stranger lifted his sweatshirt, revealing a knife, he stabbed her twice in the stomach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

OMNY now available to reduced fare transit riders

Transit users who qualify for reduced fares can now ride trains and buses at half-price using OMNY, the MTA said in a statement Monday. Reduced-fare customers can pay for rides using any personal payment device compatible with OMNY, according to the MTA. Each Monday through Sunday, reduced-fare OMNY users who have already purchased 12 rides will be able to commute for free the rest of the week.
CBS New York

Property owner fined $2M for violations at Brooklyn building

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn property owner was fined millions of dollars for not making repairs at an apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Records show hundreds of violations. CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with tenants desperate to know when they'll have the basics like hot water, heat and gas."This is the cooker, and you see the rat traps? Mice, crawling all over the place," one tenant said.Residents at 25 MacDonough St. showed CBS2's Alice Gainer the hot plates they have to use to cook."This is about three years since the gas was turned off," one resident said.He says heat comes and goes.Another resident...
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District

An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Good Samaritan Thwarts Rape in Quiet Queens Neighborhood

Police on Wednesday released surveillance video showing a man who pushed a woman to the ground in a quiet Queens neighborhood and would have raped her, if not for a stranger they say who stepped in to intervene. The 47-year-old victim was attacked around 2 a.m. Sunday near 147th Street...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
58K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy