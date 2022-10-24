ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brother of dead Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie says location of sister’s body ‘suspicious’

By Evan Simko-Bednarski
New York Post
New York Post
The brother of the 20-year-old Princeton junior who was found dead six days after she went missing is calling the location where her body was discovered “suspicious.”

Misrach Ewunetie’s brother, Universe Ewunetie, made the comment in an interview with The Sun Monday.

“The area she was found makes us feel it was suspicious,” Universe said of his sister’s death. “Some trees had to be cut when they were removing Misrach.”

The high-achieving student’s body was found behind tennis courts near the edge of the Ivy League campus in New Jersey Thursday, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s office.

There were no obvious signs of foul play, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office.

“There were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature,” it said.

Misrach Ewunetie’s body was found near the edge of the Princeton campus, after a statewide manhunt.
But Universe said his family bristled at the suggestion that there was no foul play involved.

“Everyone thinks it’s over with, and they released that statement before doing any autopsy and without telling us,” he told The Sun.

An autopsy was conducted late last week, but results from various toxicology screens could take weeks.

Ewunetie’s brother, Universe, said his the location where his sister’s body had been found was “suspicious.”
Ewunetie’s family criticized authorities last week, saying they’d been “kept in the dark” regarding her case.

The sociology student’s October 14 disappearance sparked a statewide manhunt.

Ewunetie checked into her dorm that morning around 3 a.m. after she spent the night volunteering at a Princeton Terrace Club event.

One of her roommates said she saw Ewuenetie brushing her teeth, but when the roommate returned around 4:30 a.m., she was nowhere to be seen.

Ewunetie’s body was found behind tennis courts at the edge of campus.
Ewunetie’s cell phone phone last pinged a tower after 3 a.m. at a housing complex about a 30-minute walk from her dorm, her brother told ABC’s “Good Morning America last week.

“It’s pretty far away,” he said. “And Princeton is a big campus, and it’s very insular, right, so it’s very odd that her phone would be off campus. Like, everything is on campus.”

