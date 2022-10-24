ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sister Wives’ Kids Who Are Married: Inside Their Weddings, Spouses, Families and More

All in the family! Ever since Sister Wives first premiered on TLC in 2010, fans have come to know and love the Brown family as they openly share what their day-to-day lives look like in a plural marriage.

Sister Wives’ Meri’s Cryptic Messages Amid Kody Marriage, Season 17 Drama

Patriarch Kody Brown wed his first wife, Meri Brown , in 1990, spiritually tying the knot with his second wife, Janelle Brown , just three years later. In 1994, Kody spiritually wed his third wife, Christine Brown , who announced the couple’s separation via Instagram in November 2021. Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown , joined the family in 2010 and was spiritually married to the salesman for four years. He then divorced Meri in 2014 in order to legally wed Robyn so he could adopt her three children ( Dayton , Aurora and Breanna ) from a previous relationship.

Kody has welcomed 15 children with Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn throughout the years and is a dad to 18 children total. He shares one child, Leon , with Meri; six children, Logan , Maddie , Hunter , Gabe , Garrison and Savanah with Janelle; six children, Mykelti , Paedon , Aspen , Ysabel , Gwendlyn and Truely with Christine and two children, Solomon and Ariella , with Robyn.

As the Brown kids grow up, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a handful of the older children are married, the most recent being Janelle’s son, Logan, who tied the knot with partner Michelle Petty on October 22, 2022, in front of friends and family after a five-year engagement.

“Christine and I at Logan and Michelle’s wedding last night,” Janelle wrote via her Instagram Story, alongside a photo with Christine. “Such a beautiful day.”

Janelle shared another sweet snap with her six children and Michelle on her Instagram Story following the pair’s nuptials, writing, “My kids. And the new bride and groom. Some of us are already sweating from the legendary Brown family dancing at events.”

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown’s Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos

Logan asked for his longtime partner’s hand in marriage in 2017, hilariously recalling to TLC at the time that his proposal didn’t necessarily go as planned.

“Unfortunately, nothing in my elaborate plan had successfully gone through,” the reality TV star explained. “So, in desperation, I found the prettiest view of the Colorado River, Congress Bridge. We walked out to the middle of the bridge and then I popped the question!”

Though Logan is the latest of the Brown kids to tie the knot, he’s not the only Sister Wives kid to say, “I do.” Keep scrolling to see which of the Brown kids are married, details about their families and more .

