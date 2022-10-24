Read full article on original website
Related
Woman who was denied mammogram for being 'too young' now battling cancer and early menopause
A woman is now battling cancer after being told she was too young to get a mammogram. When 35-year-old Philecia Labounty discovered a suspicious lump on her chest after feeling discomfort, she did the responsible thing and went to get it checked out. Doctors told her they thought it was...
Dad-of-two given paracetamol for ‘back pain’ dies of aggressive cancer
He went back and forth with medics, but his condition didn't improve and after a holiday, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. It had been the first holiday he had taken since he had come back from the Army, and returned home to the devastating diagnosis. In July, he had...
First I Got Cancer—Then Came the Hard Part
I turned 56 in July. It’s the same age my mother was when she died of breast cancer. I always knew that this birthday would be difficult—surfacing many memories, good and bad. I fully expected this moment to raise unanswerable questions: How much time will I have? Have I done enough with my life? Had I accomplished all the things my mother never got to do? But I expected to reach this emotional and psychological milestone healthy. It’s jarring that just two months before my birthday, I found out I had cancer myself.
buffalohealthyliving.com
The Basics of Lung Cancer
Data from the World Cancer Research Fund International indicates that more than 2.2 million people were diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. That makes lung cancer the second most common cancer worldwide, underscoring the importance of learning about the disease. What is lung cancer? Lung cancer is any cancer that...
Film student who beat stage 4 blood cancer reveals early warning sign
A bald woman who beat stage 4 cancer has become a TikTok sensation by creating outrageous hairstyles and sharing “positivity” with almost 700,000 followers.Shell Rowe, a film and TV student from Essex, became a viral sensation after she started posting videos on TikTok about her cancer journey.The 23-year-old, who was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in August 2019 after a tennis ball-sized lump appeared in her neck, has relapsed three times but has been in remission since February 2022.Shell, whose videos include funny clips of her sticking objects such as popcorn and glitter to her head, said: “I could not...
Shocking scans show cancer patient’s tumours ‘disappear after taking class B drugs’
A WOMAN'S cancerous tumour appeared to vanish after taking illegal party drugs, scientists claim. Medics have said the drugs could have an important role to play in cancer treatment in the future. The unnamed 49-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in September 2018. Scans, revealed it had spread...
studyfinds.org
2 drugs may help stop pancreatic cancer before it starts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Pancreatic cancer is an especially elusive form of the disease, known to go undetected in many patients for quite some time due to lack of symptoms. This “silent” nature allows pancreatic cancer to progress undetected and spread to other organs. Researchers from the University of Florida, however, report that two drugs may be able to stop pancreatic cancer before it has a chance to start by reversing a key cellular process involved in its progression.
Ex-patients of Michigan cancer doctor outraged warnings weren't shared
Patients of a Michigan cancer doctor are furious that Ascension Hospital never shared warnings signs that the physician was performing unnecessary radical hysterectomies, according to internal...
‘Anyone with lungs can get lung cancer.’ What Georgians should know about the disease
Dr. Nitika Sharma, a medical oncologist, spoke about what residents need to know about lung cancer.
Is It a Headache or Brain Tumor? When to See a Doctor for Headaches
Not all headaches require urgent medical attention, but some can be a sign of a serious condition.
curetoday.com
I’m Learning to Outsmart Cancer
If I put all my energy into fighting breast cancer, I’d be bringing the disease into focus every day. Instead, I’m working on outsmarting cancer. Male breast cancer hit me with a swift blow; there was no warning and little fanfare. That seems to be the way cancer operates — it sneaks up on us and feeds on our stability, comfort and future plans. It messes with our minds while attacking our bodies and, in some cases, it can tarnish our hopes and sidetrack our dreams.
More than 16,000 Cancer Deaths Due to Complications from COVID-19 in 2020 in U.S.
From March through December 2020, more than 16,000 cancer deaths were due to complications of COVID-19 in the United States, according to a new study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS). Also, higher percentages of blood or prostate cancer deaths were from COVID-19 complications compared with cancer deaths without COVID-19 complications. The research is to be published today [September 29] in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Oncology.
What Are The Treatments For Skin Cancer?
Skin cancer is a dangerous illness that causes abnormal skin cell growth, and it can be fueled by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, explains the Mayo Clinic. It is among the most common types of cancer, affecting approximately every 1 in 5 people in the U.S. by age 70, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. In addition, people who have had more than five sunburns have an even greater risk of melanoma. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) states that around 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer daily.
Coping With the Side Effects of Kidney-Cancer Treatment
Many patients experience hypertension, diarrhea, and loss of kidney function
Mum reveals the moment her little girl was diagnosed with aggressive cancer
A MUM has revealed the heart-shattering moment her young daughter’s seemingly innocent leg pain turned out to be a sign of cancer, with a tumour found in her stomach. Apple Smith was just three-years-old when she was diagnosed with high-risk stage four neuroblastoma – an extremely aggressive cancer that had taken over all of her body.
curetoday.com
From a Halfway House to Cancer Treatment: My Family Helped Me Live With ‘Profound Purpose’ After a Leukemia Relapse
After breaking 20 years of sobriety, I received even worse news: my leukemia had relapsed, and I’d need a bone marrow transplant. Thankfully, my family and treatment team lifted me up during this difficult time. In January of 2020, the nasty COVID-19 pandemic started, and I just got out...
Freethink
Experimental “FLASH” cancer treatment aces first human trial
The first-in-human trial of FLASH radiotherapy found the experimental treatment to be safe and effective — suggesting that there may be a faster, less painful way to use radiation against cancer. The status quo: Radiation therapy is a common cancer treatment that uses high doses of radiation to kill...
curetoday.com
A Cancer Support Group Gave Me Space to Heal
Brest cancer treatment was a scary experience, but thankfully a survivorship support group helped me heal. When I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 39, I had no idea what I was in for. My son was 9 years old, and to be truthful, I was scared.
curetoday.com
Cancer Was a Rallying Cry for My Family
I knew my family was close, but it wasn’t until my mom was diagnosed that I realized how bonded we truly were. In 2006, our mom was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and underwent a hysterectomy and several rounds of chemo. It was an experience that bonded my family, as...
Comments / 0