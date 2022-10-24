Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services
Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
Ukraine's FM criticizes Israeli politicians who boasted about friendships with Putin
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed tacit criticism about Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu for his rhetoric on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and his attitude towards Russian President Vladimir Putin during his time as Israel’s prime minister. Why it matters: There is a chance that Netanyahu's bloc could...
Russia warns U.S. satellites could be targets for "retaliation"
Commercial satellites that the U.S. and its allies are using could become "legitimate" targets for retaliatory action by Russia, a senior Russian foreign ministry official told the United Nations on Wednesday. Why it matters: Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, western commercial satellites have documented Russia's military developments,...
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration
Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
Putin: "It doesn't make sense" to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin denied that he would conduct a nuclear strike in Ukraine, saying Thursday that "it doesn't make sense for us to do it. Driving the news: Putin has deployed veiled nuclear threats several times in the past few months. His remarks come just a day after Putin oversaw the start of annual drills of Russia's strategic nuclear forces.
Ukraine says it has shot down over 250 Iranian-made drones used by Russia
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Axios his country's military has shot down 260 Iranian-made drones used by Russia in the war in Ukraine. The big picture: Russia and Iran have repeatedly denied Iranian-made drones are being used in the war, despite growing evidence to the contrary. In recent weeks Russia used Iranian-made Shahed-136 Kamikaze drones against Ukrainian military positions and cities and civilian infrastructure, Ukrainian officials say.
Russian official hints Starlink satellites could become targets in war over Ukraine
At least one Russian official has hinted that commercial satellites used to aid Ukraine in the latter’s fight against Russia’s invasion could be targeted for retaliation.At a Wednesday meeting of the United Nations First Committee, which discusses disarmament and international security issues, Russian deputy director for nonproliferation and arms control at the Russian Foreign Ministry Konstantin Vorontsov said the use of commercial satellites in the war in Ukraine was an “extremely dangerous tendency.””The West’s actions unreasonably jeopardize the stability of the civil space activities,” he said, according to reporting by Russian news agency Tass. “Quasi-civil infrastructure may be a legitimate...
Exclusive: China denounces "despicable" bill to sanction Xi in angry email
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) provoked an unusually direct rebuke from the Chinese government this week by proposing sanctions on President Xi Jinping for Beijing's human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Axios has learned. Driving the news: The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., sent a furious, 800-word email dated Monday in response...
House progressives withdraw Ukraine letter after backlash
The Congressional Progressive Caucus on Tuesday announced it is withdrawing a letter to President Biden calling on him to couple military aid to Ukraine with a "proactive diplomatic push" to end hostilities with Russia. Why it matters: The letter appeared to indicate that some on the Democratic Party’s left flank...
Kerry speech lays out COP27 agenda, talks "loss and damage"
Special climate envoy John Kerry laid out the U.S. point of view this morning on a host of issues at the upcoming COP27 climate negotiations in Egypt. Driving the news: Here are three big things to know about his wide-ranging remarks at the Council on Foreign Relations... He fears Wall...
Russian Soldier Says He Is Forced To Use Defective Tanks That Stall Every 150 Ft- Also Can't Collect Bodies of Comrades
A recording of a call from a soldier stationed in Donetsk has revealed the continued subpar state of Russian armaments. In a recorded conversation, the soldier claims that the Russian armed forces are being forced to go to the very frontline to begin advances with tanks that do not work. It is alleged that the tanks used to send forces to the frontline are in poor working condition. [i]
Xi's new inner circle emphasizes security and loyalty
Two top security officials assumed powerful positions in a Chinese Communist Party leadership shuffle at the 20th party congress, which ended on Sunday. Why it matters: By bringing China's top security chiefs closer to his inner circle, Chinese President Xi Jinping will further centralize his control over the country's already expansive security apparatus, which is aimed at crushing domestic opposition and neutralizing perceived foreign threats.
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner's appeal
WNBA star Brittney Griner's sentence was upheld by a Russian court on Tuesday after it rejected an appeal from the athlete. Why it matters: Griner is expected to be moved to a penal colony, where she'll serve her prison sentence. The court ruling stated that it would slightly reduce Griner's...
Scoop: Emirati FM tells Netanyahu he is concerned about ultra-right coalition
Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed (ABZ) during a recent trip to Israel expressed concerns to opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu about the possibility of ultra-right extremists being included in a new government if he wins the upcoming elections, three sources briefed on the meeting told Axios. Why it matters:...
Groups demand crackdown on online misinformation ahead of midterms
There's a growing fear that political misinformation is spiraling out of control on social media two weeks before the U.S. midterm elections. Driving the news: Activist groups are sounding the alarm on election-related dis- and misinformation, putting pressure on tech platforms to be more vigilant, per a letter to the CEOs of Meta, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube signed by more than 60 groups and shared exclusively with Axios.
Ex-Trump aide Hope Hicks interviews with Jan. 6 committee
Hope Hicks, a former top aide in the Trump White House, is interviewing with the Jan. 6 select committee on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter told Axios. Why it matters: Hicks, who was a close confidante of former President Donald Trump, served as a counselor to the president during key periods in the investigation's scope, including after the 2020 election and on Jan. 6, 2021.
Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai convicted of fraud
Media mogul Jimmy Lai was found guilty by a Hong Kong court of two fraud charges on Tuesday. He's one of the most prominent pro-democracy voices to be prosecuted in the region following sweeping protests in 2019. Why it matters: The guilty verdict marks a huge loss for press freedoms...
