Owego, NY

coolbuick65
2d ago

Of course a very sad event but why the donations, benefit, etc? Isnt that what insurance is for? And owns classic cars, etc. that could bring big money if sold so where's the financial hardship? Like myself many are not understanding this.

Reply
2
 

WNBF News Radio 1290

Owego Craft Brewery Prepares to Go Out of Business

The FarmHouse Brewery, a Tioga County beer producer that used hops grown in New York state, is about to close its doors. Marty Mattrazzo, who opened the business in Owego just over eight years ago, announced the decision to cease operations in an online post. In a message to customers,...
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Town of Windsor to Replace Critical Equipment Lost in Fire

On Thursday, October 27, a news conference was held between County Executive Jason Garner and 2nd Legislator Scott Baker, to announce $270,000 in Small Community Grant funding for the Town of Windsor to replace a critical highway vehicle that was lost in a devastating fire at the Highway Garage in March.
WINDSOR, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Oct. 10, 2022 through Oct. 16, 2022 there were 78 calls for service, they responded to four motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Katelyn J. Miller, age 34 of Owego,...
OWEGO, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bears are Running Wild in Broome County

As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

City of Binghamton Police Release Details for Toys For Tots

The City of Binghamton Police Department has announced details of this year's Toys For Tots campaign. The campaign will begin on Monday, November 28th at the former Payless Shoes store inside the Oakdale Mall. Sign-ups begin on the 28th as well and conclude on Saturday, December 10th. Toys For Tots...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police Department auctioning off 17 vehicles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is once again offering cheap vehicles in another vehicle auction over the next two weeks. EPD announced that its next vehicle auction went live online on October 26 and will be active through November 9, 2022. The department currently has 17 vehicles up for bid. The auction […]
ELMIRA, NY
wxhc.com

Meldrim’s Paint in Cortland Looks to Build New Store

During the Town of Cortlandville’s Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, October 25th, a well known Cortland business presented plans for a site plan approval to the board. Meldrim’s Paint, located at 3975 Route 281, Cortland, looks to build a brand new 6,000 SF retail store and associated parking on an existing partially developed 1.75 acre land behind the current Meldrim’s paint building. Plans for what would be for the current building were not specified.
CORTLAND, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Oct. 14, 2022, property located at 49 Williams St., Village of Owego, from Andy Almonte to Heather Long for $99,734. On Oct. 14, 2022, property located at Dawson Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Jebb Greene to Kevin Kline for $90,000. On Oct. 14, 2022, property located at 4314...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Missing Child Alert canceled by police

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
CORNING, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Three Car Crash Backs up Vestal Parkway in Binghamton

Authorities responded to a three car crash on Vestal Parkway Thursday morning, which caused serious damage and westbound traffic issues. In addition to the traffic issues caused by the ongoing construction on the Greenway mixed-use bicycle and pedestrian path, the accident closed down the left lane of the westbound side of Vestal Parkway.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Sweatshirt text message scam sweeps across Southern Tier

(WETM) – Just days after one local Sheriff’s Office recently warned of a scam that claims to offer sweatshirts from the department, similar warnings have cropped up at local police and fire departments across the area. The messages from all the departments say the scam comes via text message to your cell phone and offers […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kenton C. Burr

Kenton C. Burr is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Burr is wanted for grand larceny and and forgery. Burr is 47 years old. Burr has brown hair and eyes. Burr is 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. The last known address for Burr is 5938...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY

