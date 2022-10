When Lucy Studey remembers her father, she thinks of the bodies she claims she saw him bury. There are no fond memories of him reading her tales before bed, or pushing her on the swings. Instead, the 53-year-old says the memory of her father that was painfully carved in her mind is of him forcing her and her siblings to bury the remains of 50 to 70 women on their property west of Tabor, Iowa.The allegations Lucy has raised against her father, Donald Dean Studey, had fallen on deaf ears for 45 years, she says, until earlier this year she...

