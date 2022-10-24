BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Ballet Brazos is busy rehearsing for their debut of the 2022 Nutcracker Ballet. “The Nutcracker is magic,” said Mandi Michaelson, publicist and mother of soloist Kaylee Michaelson. “That is the one word that I would use to explain it. It’s such a great family show and a great family opportunity. It’s about a little girl. It starts at a Christmas party. She gets an amazing gift and then she falls asleep and the whole premise is was this amazing trip a dream or was it all real. You never know.”

