Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Arise Happy Hair, BCS Together join forces to “Care for the Hair”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Arise Happy Hair and BCS Together have partnered up to provide parents with a judgment-free zone where they can come and learn more about caring for their child’s hair. From washing to detangling, you can learn it all. Founder of Arise Happy Hair Lisa Mckenzie...
KBTX.com
Still Creek denied TCAL state volleyball title
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) -The Still Creek Christian Academy Colts lost their first round TCAL State Tournament match to Sunnybrook Christian Academy Thursday afternoon 25-18, 23-25, 14-25, 18-25. The loss drops the Colts (17-11) into the TCAL State Tournament’s Consolation Bracket. Sunnybrook Christian (19-10-1) advances to the championship match.
KBTX.com
Decades of ‘rock solid’ service at Normangee State Bank
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967, when it was purchased by four businessmen; Percy Westmoreland, Mac L. Bennett Jr., Royce Shaw, and Doyle Reed. In 2001, Joel Shaw, Royce Shaw’s oldest son, became the chief executive officer. Under the leadership...
KBTX.com
Hats off to this new Brazos Valley business
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tip your hats to the grand opening of College Station’s first ever hat bar. The team at Brazos Brim Hat Bar is ready to have you looking and feeling your best for all occasions. Owner Kym Schultz says she wants a customer’s trip to Brazos...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac near Sue Haswell Park. They recently installed new tile in the kitchen, dining, living room, entry way, and bathrooms, and new carpet in the bedrooms.
KBTX.com
A&M United Methodist welcomes all to Fall Festival
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - ‘Tis the season for changing leaves, pumpkin patches, and best of all, the A&M United Methodist Church’s Fall Festival!. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, you can join A&M United Methodist for an afternoon of fun, food, and fellowship. The...
KBTX.com
Bryan police remind parents to keep an eye on their kids this Halloween
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a weekend full of spooky celebrations approaches, it’s important to prioritize safety along with fun. Officer Kole Taylor with the Bryan Police Department says families should continue to follow general safety rules such as staying on sidewalks and crossing at crosswalks this Halloween. Taylor advises its best if families have a plan for where they’re going.
wtaw.com
Water Permit Approved That Could Export More Water Out Of Robertson County Than The Combined Totals Of College Station, Bryan, And Texas A&M
A Houston corporation that purchased 9,000 acres in Robertson County in October of last year now has the authority to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station and Texas A&M. The drilling permit was approved by...
Roadside Oddity: The Lone Grave in Hearne
If you’ve ever traveled through East Central Texas—say, from Austin or Dallas to College Station—you’ve probably passed through Hearne. The small town of a few thousand proclaims itself “the crossroads of Texas.” It sits at the junction of three major highways and two Union Pacific Railroad lines.
KBTX.com
Free Halloween-themed carnival Thursday in College Station will also teach safety tips
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - #ScaredSafe is a spooky and fun outdoors event for the family on Thursday to spread awareness of common, preventable life safety hazards. The College Station Fire Department is teaming up with Arkitex Studios, and the Bryan Fire Department to put on the Halloween-themed safety carnival.
KBTX.com
Ballet Brazos prepares for 11th Annual Nutcracker Ballet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Ballet Brazos is busy rehearsing for their debut of the 2022 Nutcracker Ballet. “The Nutcracker is magic,” said Mandi Michaelson, publicist and mother of soloist Kaylee Michaelson. “That is the one word that I would use to explain it. It’s such a great family show and a great family opportunity. It’s about a little girl. It starts at a Christmas party. She gets an amazing gift and then she falls asleep and the whole premise is was this amazing trip a dream or was it all real. You never know.”
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Students decorate wooden studs to be a part of a Bryan family’s home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Students at Kemp-Carver Elementary in Deanne Bellott’s PreK class are lending their hands to the Bryan ISD build project to build a Habitat for Humanity BCS home for a Bryan family. PreK through 8th-grade students throughout Bryan ISD are currently decorating wooden studs that will be...
KBTX.com
Caldwell business shares some fall-inspired recipes
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the season of getting together, which means preparing dishes for your holiday spreads will happen more often. Melissa Brune, the owner of Lissa’s Sip & Shop in Caldwell, joined BVTM to share some fall-inspired recipes. Brune made fall bruschetta, pumpkin cookies and bacon...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M travels to South Carolina for Friday match
COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- The Texas A&M volleyball team heads to Columbia, South Carolina for a match on Friday at 6 p.m. CT at the Carolina Volleyball Center. The Aggies are coming off a weekend series in which they split games against then, No. 16 Kentucky. With the Aggies impressing...
KBTX.com
Keep your home rodent, insect free this fall season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall is here and as the leaves change color and the weather cools down that could bring insects and rodents into your home. The Three sat down with Brian Binford of Binford Insect Control to find out how you can spot rodents in your home this season.
KBTX.com
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
KBTX.com
Still Creek Volleyball makes history after program disappears for three seasons
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Still Creek Ranch is a private Christian Academy that’s been in the Brazos Valley for 30 years. This year, history is being made on the Colt’s volleyball team. Inside a gym on the 200 acre Still Creek Ranch volleyball practice is underway. The gymnasium...
KBTX.com
Cooper’s Walk-Off Eagle Sends Aggies to East Lake Cup Championship
ATLANTA – Texas A&M women’s golfer Hailee Cooper sent the No. 3 Aggies to the championship match of the East Lake Cup Tuesday with a walk-off eagle on No. 18, defeating UCLA, 3-2, at the East Lake Golf Club. The Maroon & White will take on No. 24...
KBTX.com
Controlling the Ole Miss offense will be key for Aggies Saturday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As Texas A&M looks to snap a 3 game losing streak on Saturday night at Kyle Field they know that in order to do that they will need to keep the Ole Miss’s offense in check. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels come to town ranked 12th in the country in total offense averaging 490 yards per game.
KBTX.com
New haunted park gives thrills and chills for Halloween
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween is only six days away, and a new haunted park in Bryan is ready to get you in the spooky spirit. It’s called Delusions Scream Park, and it’s 50 acres of scariness. “I just thought it’d be really great to bring a top-notch...
Comments / 0