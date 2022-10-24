ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Still Creek denied TCAL state volleyball title

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) -The Still Creek Christian Academy Colts lost their first round TCAL State Tournament match to Sunnybrook Christian Academy Thursday afternoon 25-18, 23-25, 14-25, 18-25. The loss drops the Colts (17-11) into the TCAL State Tournament’s Consolation Bracket. Sunnybrook Christian (19-10-1) advances to the championship match.
Decades of ‘rock solid’ service at Normangee State Bank

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967, when it was purchased by four businessmen; Percy Westmoreland, Mac L. Bennett Jr., Royce Shaw, and Doyle Reed. In 2001, Joel Shaw, Royce Shaw’s oldest son, became the chief executive officer. Under the leadership...
Hats off to this new Brazos Valley business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tip your hats to the grand opening of College Station’s first ever hat bar. The team at Brazos Brim Hat Bar is ready to have you looking and feeling your best for all occasions. Owner Kym Schultz says she wants a customer’s trip to Brazos...
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac near Sue Haswell Park. They recently installed new tile in the kitchen, dining, living room, entry way, and bathrooms, and new carpet in the bedrooms.
A&M United Methodist welcomes all to Fall Festival

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - ‘Tis the season for changing leaves, pumpkin patches, and best of all, the A&M United Methodist Church’s Fall Festival!. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, you can join A&M United Methodist for an afternoon of fun, food, and fellowship. The...
Bryan police remind parents to keep an eye on their kids this Halloween

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a weekend full of spooky celebrations approaches, it’s important to prioritize safety along with fun. Officer Kole Taylor with the Bryan Police Department says families should continue to follow general safety rules such as staying on sidewalks and crossing at crosswalks this Halloween. Taylor advises its best if families have a plan for where they’re going.
Roadside Oddity: The Lone Grave in Hearne

If you’ve ever traveled through East Central Texas—say, from Austin or Dallas to College Station—you’ve probably passed through Hearne. The small town of a few thousand proclaims itself “the crossroads of Texas.” It sits at the junction of three major highways and two Union Pacific Railroad lines.
Ballet Brazos prepares for 11th Annual Nutcracker Ballet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Ballet Brazos is busy rehearsing for their debut of the 2022 Nutcracker Ballet. “The Nutcracker is magic,” said Mandi Michaelson, publicist and mother of soloist Kaylee Michaelson. “That is the one word that I would use to explain it. It’s such a great family show and a great family opportunity. It’s about a little girl. It starts at a Christmas party. She gets an amazing gift and then she falls asleep and the whole premise is was this amazing trip a dream or was it all real. You never know.”
Caldwell business shares some fall-inspired recipes

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the season of getting together, which means preparing dishes for your holiday spreads will happen more often. Melissa Brune, the owner of Lissa’s Sip & Shop in Caldwell, joined BVTM to share some fall-inspired recipes. Brune made fall bruschetta, pumpkin cookies and bacon...
Texas A&M travels to South Carolina for Friday match

COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- The Texas A&M volleyball team heads to Columbia, South Carolina for a match on Friday at 6 p.m. CT at the Carolina Volleyball Center. The Aggies are coming off a weekend series in which they split games against then, No. 16 Kentucky. With the Aggies impressing...
Keep your home rodent, insect free this fall season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall is here and as the leaves change color and the weather cools down that could bring insects and rodents into your home. The Three sat down with Brian Binford of Binford Insect Control to find out how you can spot rodents in your home this season.
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
Controlling the Ole Miss offense will be key for Aggies Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As Texas A&M looks to snap a 3 game losing streak on Saturday night at Kyle Field they know that in order to do that they will need to keep the Ole Miss’s offense in check. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels come to town ranked 12th in the country in total offense averaging 490 yards per game.
New haunted park gives thrills and chills for Halloween

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween is only six days away, and a new haunted park in Bryan is ready to get you in the spooky spirit. It’s called Delusions Scream Park, and it’s 50 acres of scariness. “I just thought it’d be really great to bring a top-notch...
