A Kentucky coal miner rushed from work to watch a basketball game with his son. Now he's being rewarded with VIP tickets.
Michael McGuire got off of work at the coal mine and rushed to Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky. He was covered in dirt from work, having not had time to shower after his shift, but he had something important to do: watch a basketball game with his son.
Lakers News: LeBron James Among NBA Stars With Ownership Stake In Mitchell & Ness
LBJ and Rich Paul are joined by several league luminaries in the deal.
SB Nation
Ja Morant tricked Ben Simmons into fouling out by remembering play from his rookie year
Ja Morant and Ben Simmons are starting the 2022-2023 season on totally opposite ends of the vibes spectrum. Morant is playing like an MVP candidate so far, nearly leading the league in scoring while making highlight reel plays every night for a surging Memphis Grizzlies team. Meanwhile, Simmons has been posting some unmistakably quiet lines in the box score as he returns to the NBA after sitting out all of last season.
LeBron James' New Shoes are Taking Over the NBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' 20th signature sneaker with Nike is his most popular model yet.
theScore
Magic: 'Hard pill to swallow' for Kareem when LeBron becomes all-time scorer
Magic Johnson doesn't think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is happy about the prospect of giving up his title as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Johnson, who played with Abdul-Jabbar for 10 seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers, was asked during an appearance on "Club Shay Shay" how he thinks his former teammate will handle LeBron James passing him on the all-time scoring list.
Magic Johnson Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Thought He Would Hold The All-Time Scoring Record Forever
Magic Johnson stated that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar probably thought he would hold the all-time scoring record in the NBA forever.
Bears vs. Cowboys will be color vs. color for jerseys
The orange uniforms are back in action on Sunday for the Bears-Cowboys game. In turn, the Cowboys will sport their navy uniforms to make the game a color vs. color jersey game. The Bears unveiled their orange uniforms with orange helmets during their Week 6 contest against the Washington Commanders.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson
Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
NBC Sports
Watch Klay Thompson get ejected after words with Booker, ref, Suns’ bench
For the first time in his 651-game career, Klay Thompson has been ejected from an NBA game. Thomson and Devin Booker were going back and forth in a showdown of two of the top teams in the West — a game that was within 10 points midway through the third quarter — and those words continued after a mini-Suns run put them up by eight. Both got a technical for the jawing and coming chest-to-chest, but the usually easy-going Thompson lost his cool, kept barking at the Suns and referee Ed Malloy, and earned a second T and an ejection.
Yardbarker
Derrick Jones Jr. Slowly Proving He Belongs in the Chicago Bulls Rotation
Derrick Jones Jr. has made quite the impact for the Chicago Bulls as of late. Head coach Billy Donovan had no choice but to turn to Jones Jr. in their last two games. Third-year forward Patrick Williams has been struggling and Javonte Green cannot play 48 minutes a game. Jones...
Nick Young Says Ice Cube‘s BIG3 League Missed Payments To Players
Former NBA player Nick Young says that Ice Cube’s BIG3 league failed in keeping up with its payment schedule for players during its most recent season. During an interview with DJ Vlad, the Cali native shared insight into his BIG3 experience, which the 37-year-old joined under the Gilbert Arenas-led Enemies franchise in 2021. “I think they need to get back to traveling to all different cities like they was,” the shooting guard said when asked of his time with the league. “‘Cause this past year, it felt like things weren’t ran well ’cause sometimes we ain’t get our money. Things...
Ja Morant Explains How He Tricked Ben Simmons Into Getting Fouled Out
Ja Morant revealed how he managed to hilariously bait Ben Simmons into committing the 6th foul of the game.
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Status In Heat-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.
Charles Barkley Is Offered $10,000 By Shaquille O'Neal To Spell 'Spectacular'
The hoop analyst's effort got the "Inside the NBA" crew cracking up.
What Mac Jones Told Jaquan Brisker After Kicking Bears Safety
Mac Jones apparently acknowledged his wrongdoings after Monday night’s game against the Bears. Jones caught heat from the NFL community in the Week 7 finale despite only playing three offensive series against Chicago at Gillette Stadium. Over the span of 16 plays in primetime, Jones appeared to kick Jaquan Brisker while sliding not once, but twice. One of those kicks was to the Bears safety’s crotch, which left Brisker grimacing on the turf for a moment.
WKYC
Evan Mobley has 22 points, Cleveland Cavaliers beat Orlando Magic for 3rd win in row
CLEVELAND — Evan Mobley scored a season-high 22 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 16 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic 103-92 on Wednesday night. Donovan Mitchell added 14 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which has won three in a row after dropping its...
Why Bears decided to kneel on 4th down in 4th quarter
For the first time all season, the Bears dominated their opponent. They beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football in convincing fashion, and won in all three phases of the game. The 33-14 final score reflected that, but the margin of victory could’ve been even greater. With time winding...
Yardbarker
Bulls Shootaround: Keys to Victory vs. Pacers; DeMar DeRozan Nears 20K Milestone
The Chicago Bulls are riding high after beating the Boston Celtics, one of the best teams in the association, on Monday night. The Bulls turned the tide after a slow start to flip a 19-point deficit into an 18-point win over the Celtics. Now Chicago is hoping to close out...
Roquan gets emotional after Bears trade Quinn to Eagles
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- What was supposed to be a quiet Wednesday at Halas Hall was turned on its head when news broke that the Bears traded star pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick. Linebacker Roquan Smith was at the podium...
Knicks Close First Homestand vs. Hornets: How & Who to Watch
The New York Knicks have a prime opportunity to sweep an early homestand against the Charlotte Hornets.
NBC Sports Chicago
