Ja Morant tricked Ben Simmons into fouling out by remembering play from his rookie year

Ja Morant and Ben Simmons are starting the 2022-2023 season on totally opposite ends of the vibes spectrum. Morant is playing like an MVP candidate so far, nearly leading the league in scoring while making highlight reel plays every night for a surging Memphis Grizzlies team. Meanwhile, Simmons has been posting some unmistakably quiet lines in the box score as he returns to the NBA after sitting out all of last season.
Magic: 'Hard pill to swallow' for Kareem when LeBron becomes all-time scorer

Magic Johnson doesn't think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is happy about the prospect of giving up his title as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Johnson, who played with Abdul-Jabbar for 10 seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers, was asked during an appearance on "Club Shay Shay" how he thinks his former teammate will handle LeBron James passing him on the all-time scoring list.
Bears vs. Cowboys will be color vs. color for jerseys

The orange uniforms are back in action on Sunday for the Bears-Cowboys game. In turn, the Cowboys will sport their navy uniforms to make the game a color vs. color jersey game. The Bears unveiled their orange uniforms with orange helmets during their Week 6 contest against the Washington Commanders.
Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
Watch Klay Thompson get ejected after words with Booker, ref, Suns’ bench

For the first time in his 651-game career, Klay Thompson has been ejected from an NBA game. Thomson and Devin Booker were going back and forth in a showdown of two of the top teams in the West — a game that was within 10 points midway through the third quarter — and those words continued after a mini-Suns run put them up by eight. Both got a technical for the jawing and coming chest-to-chest, but the usually easy-going Thompson lost his cool, kept barking at the Suns and referee Ed Malloy, and earned a second T and an ejection.
Nick Young Says Ice Cube‘s BIG3 League Missed Payments To Players

Former NBA player Nick Young says that Ice Cube’s BIG3 league failed in keeping up with its payment schedule for players during its most recent season. During an interview with DJ Vlad, the Cali native shared insight into his BIG3 experience, which the 37-year-old joined under the Gilbert Arenas-led Enemies franchise in 2021. “I think they need to get back to traveling to all different cities like they was,” the shooting guard said when asked of his time with the league. “‘Cause this past year, it felt like things weren’t ran well ’cause sometimes we ain’t get our money. Things...
What Mac Jones Told Jaquan Brisker After Kicking Bears Safety

Mac Jones apparently acknowledged his wrongdoings after Monday night’s game against the Bears. Jones caught heat from the NFL community in the Week 7 finale despite only playing three offensive series against Chicago at Gillette Stadium. Over the span of 16 plays in primetime, Jones appeared to kick Jaquan Brisker while sliding not once, but twice. One of those kicks was to the Bears safety’s crotch, which left Brisker grimacing on the turf for a moment.
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

