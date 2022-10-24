Read full article on original website
Truck fire shuts down highway for three hours: Mayfield Police Blotter
A tractor-trailer driven by a Tennessee man caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames around 3:45 p.m. Oct. 24. Multiple agencies assisted in diverting traffic into the express lanes and shutting down entrance ramps until the fire was contained. The roadway was reopened about three hours later. Nobody was...
cleveland19.com
2 skydivers crash through roof of Geauga County building after mid-air collision
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies assisted with a weekend skydiving accident in Troy Township. Deputies were initially dispatched to the Cleveland Skydiving Center on Grove Road in Troy Township on the afternoon of Oct. 22. According to the report from the...
Driver dies after 2 commercial vehicles collide on Ohio Turnpike, OSHP says
One driver died after two commercial vehicles collided on Interstate 80 near West 130th Street in Cuyahoga County Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Northfield driver’s plan to trade in Kia changes after it catches on fire: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Sept. 20, police were dispatched to a Pleasant Valley Road address regarding a vehicle fire. An arriving officer did indeed locate a 2011 silver Kia Forte that was ablaze. Moments later, the fire department arrived to extinguish the fire. The officer talked to the Northfield driver, who, ironically, said...
Officer derails photo shoot on train tracks: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Several drunk drivers on Lake Road: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Oct. 23 at 3:13 a.m. officers found a stopped car near Cahoon Road. The driver of the car was passed out with his foot on the brake. After waking the driver and speaking with him, officers suspected the driver had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the driver was arrested. Officers conducted a probable cause search of the car. During the search, a loaded handgun was found in the center console. The 28-year-old Lakewood resident was additionally charged with using weapons while Intoxicated.
Tremont homeowners share traffic safety concerns near new wedding venue
Some homeowners in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood are concerned about traffic safety and illegal parking near a new wedding and event center, which recently opened on Kenilworth Avenue
Car passenger tosses hot coffee on pedestrian: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to a location on Smith Road at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 23 about a woman who had tossed coffee from the car she was riding in onto another woman who was on the sidewalk. The pedestrian said she was speaking with someone who was driving by about her newspaper, which she believed had not been delivered. During the conversation, the driver with whom she was speaking stopped in the roadway and turned on the car’s hazard lights. They continued to talk.
Victims still in hospital after driver crashes into west side apartment building
At least two people remain in the hospital after the driver of a car slammed into a west side apartment unit on Tuesday morning, pinning the victims underneath.
Crews rescue driver after truck crashes down 75-foot ravine in Perry Township
A driver was taken to the hospital after a truck went off the side of the road and down a 75-foot ravine in Perry Township.
2 skydivers collide, get tangled up, crash through roof of training center
Two skydivers became tangled and crashed through the roof of a skydiving center in Geauga Co., injuring both skydivers and another man inside the building upon whom one of the skydivers landed.
I-271 reopens after semi-truck catches fire
Work to get I-271 reopened Monday went on for several hours after a semi-truck caught fire.
cleveland19.com
4 people remain hospitalized after driver crashes into Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three apartment residents remain at MetroHealth Medical Center after being hit by a driver who drove into their apartment Tuesday morning. The driver is also being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Brooklyner Bay Apartments in the 2200...
cleveland19.com
Perry Fire rescues person after pick-up truck crashes into ravine
PERRY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Perry Joint Fire District, they rescued a driver who crashed their pick-up truck into a ravine located on Blair Road Wednesday. Around 11:30 AM Perry Joint Fire District was dispatched to Blair Road for a vehicle that went off the road, over a hill, and down a 75 ft ravine into the Lake County Metroparks.
cleveland19.com
Willoughby police ask for witnesses to fatal accident
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon and police are now asking for witnesses. According to Willoughby police, the accident happened around 4:37 p.m. on the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street. The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Wickliffe man, was transported to...
Strongsville auto repair shop to relocate from West 130th Street to Pearl Road
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An automotive repair shop that has been in business for about four years in Strongsville plans to relocate from the east-central part of town to the south end. Chieffalo’s Auto Repair, now at the northwest corner of Ohio 82 and West 130th Street, received permission in September...
iheart.com
Man Dies in Grayton Road House Fire
(Cleveland) - An older man died early Tuesday morning in a house fire in the 4600 block of Grayton Road on Cleveland's far west side. The Cleveland Division of fire confirmed the death in a tweet. Two other people, described by neighbors as the victim's daughter and her boyfriend, were...
cleveland19.com
Canton manufacturing building ‘probable total loss’ after partial collapse from raging fire
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A vacant building near downtown Canton is deemed a “probable total loss” by the fire department after a raging fire caused a partial collapse. The fire at the light manufacturing building in the 600 block of 6th St. NE was first reported around 11 a.m. on Oct. 26.
Retired Trumbull County firefighter passes away
According to the Mecca Township Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, Melvin Tolley passed away.
Watch: Parma police stop wrong-way driver just before freeway
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a driver going the wrong way up a ramp to a busy local highway, even blowing past arrows and signs.
