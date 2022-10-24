Read full article on original website
WLBT
Junior League of Jackson gifts JPS schools with over $100K
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Junior League of Jackson presented the Jackson Public School District with a check to help teachers and staff meet their educational needs. The league awarded 22 grants in partnership with the Mississippi Education Foundation Trust Fund. A big check was presented Tuesday at Spann Elementary...
WAPT
Trespassers on Hillcrest Christian campus lead to virtual learning for students
JACKSON, Miss. — Hillcrest Christian students have been learning virtually this week because of incidents with trespassers on the campus of the school in Jackson. Hillcrest Head of School Charlie Jackson said students were virtual Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The school has hired a security company that will have two officers on campus each day, in addition to the security guard the school already has.
mississippifreepress.org
‘Educating the Whole Child’: After-School Arts Program Returns to Jackson Public Schools
With their faces adorned in colorful masks they painted themselves, middle- and high-school students within the Jackson Public School District have taken turns this semester writing, narrating and silently acting out skits based on African proverbs. These assignments teach participating students how to tell stories through both monologues and body...
Madison County Journal
Frame shop flourishing in Madison
MADISON — Eric Norris loves having his Image Gallery Frame Shop here because it’s a family affair and he loves his customers. Norris originally opened his frame shop in October 1984 next to Madison Cellars on Highway 51. In February, he move down the shopping center next to...
Jackson approves pay raises for police officers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has approved pay raises for the Jackson Police Department (JPD), which is a pay raise years in the making. “We think it’s high time that we’re able to give our first responders, particularly police officers, a raise,” said City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1. On Tuesday, […]
vicksburgnews.com
Domestic violence forum to be held on Sunday
A domestic violence forum will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Vicksburg Convention Center. Community leaders Emmarie Flaggs and Oneka Washington have teamed up to offer solutions to domestic violence. “There’s a lot of talk about what’s going on as far as domestic violence is concerned. There is...
Madison County Journal
Here’s what Madison County is doing for Halloween
Madison County cities have officially confirmed their events and trick-or-treating plans for Halloween, including Trunk-or-Treats for the kids and other fun, family friendly activities. Madison. Capt. Kevin Newman of the Madison Police Department said the city is planning to observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, and said officers will be...
WLBT
Haunted happenings this month in the City of Ridgeland
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Halloween is right around the corner, and one metro city is making sure children and adults will have a fun and safe time. The City of Ridgeland is packed with haunted happenings this month, from frightening to family-friendly. Chris Chapman, who is the President and CEO...
WLBT
USA International Competition returns to Jackson in 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The USA International Ballet Competition is coming back to Jackson in 2023 for the twelfth time. The official unveiling of the commemorative poster was held Thursday in front of Thalia Mara Hall. The IBC competition has been held in Jackson since 1979. A 12-foot iron sculpture...
Toddler in critical condition after falling into pool at Mississippi daycare
A toddler is fighting for his life after nearly drowning in a swimming pool at a Mississippi daycare. Byram Police say the 22-month-old boy accidentally fell into an Olympic-sized pool at Little Blessings daycare at 3275 Davis Road in Byram. The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, according to...
WLBT
No water pressure in some areas while residents are asked to conserve
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s mayor says an influx of visitors created challenges for the city’s water system last weekend. That caused some areas in south Jackson to experience low water pressure. Mayor Chokwe Lumumba is now asking residents to conserve water. Some residents on Decelle Street in...
ourmshome.com
New Leland Speed Scholarship Provides Full Tuition for All Admitted Mississippi Students at MC
A new scholarship at Mississippi College, named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school’s history, will provide full tuition for all admitted high school or undergraduate transfer students who are residents of Mississippi. Beginning with those enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students...
WLBT
New ownership announced for Hal & Mal’s
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An iconic downtown restaurant and bar now has new ownership. Malcolm White is announcing that Hal & Mal’s has been sold to Damien Cavicchi and Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi after owning and operating the restaurant for thirty-seven years. “I want to thank all of our...
WLBT
Toddler fighting for his life after accidentally falling into a swimming pool at a Byram daycare
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A one-year-old is fighting for his life after almost drowning at a Byram daycare. Byram Police said the little boy accidentally fell into a swimming pool while at Little Blessings from Heaven Childcare and Academy Center on Friday. “The police academy doesn’t train us for this,”...
cityofpearl.com
Trick or Treat St. Moving to Friday
Trick or Treat Street is being moved to this Friday night from 6:30-8:30p. The weather forecast is calling for heavy rain on Saturday and we want everybody to enjoy a fun, dry outdoor event. Location is the same on Old Brandon Rd. in front of City Hall. In addition to all the booths, Pookie’s Food Truck will be offering concessions too!
Two exchange gunfire outside Provine High School; students are safe
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for two suspects who fired shots outside Provine High School on Tuesday, October 25. Police said two men where shooting at each other from a white Sedan and a blue Sedan in front of the school. One bullet went through the front window of the school, and […]
WLBT
JRA seeking $617K in back rent from Greyhound, parent company
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A transportation provider that recently ceased operations in downtown Jackson could be on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars in back rent and other expenses, according to a federal lawsuit. The Jackson Redevelopment Authority recently filed suit against Greyhound Lines Inc., and its parent...
WLBT
Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Provine High School died in a car wreck in Jackson just days before her birthday. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima, JPD says.
Former Gov. Haley Barbour airlifted to UMMC after Yazoo County crash
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was airlifted to a Jackson hospital after an accident in Yazoo County. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff said the crash happened Wednesday evening near Wolf Lake. According to Sheriff, Barbour dodged a dog in the road, lost control of his vehicle and overturned. Barbour had […]
WLBT
One person dies in abandoned mobile home fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person has been found dead inside a massive mobile home fire Thursday morning, firefighters say. The 911 call came in around 3 a.m. from the Dixon Mobile Home Park, near the intersection of Dixon and Officer Thomas Catchings Senior Drive. The Jackson Fire Department worked...
