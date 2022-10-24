ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Titusville Herald

San Joaquin County judge censured for DUI, lying to police

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Titusville Herald

North Dakota AG: Poll workers can’t demand citizenship proof

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Some poll workers in North Dakota who created confusion and frustration during the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of U.S. citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do so, the state attorney general said. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Titusville Herald

New Mexico marks progress with oil well plugging program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico land managers say more than 130 abandoned oil and natural gas wells have been plugged on state trust lands as part of an enforcement program that began two years ago. Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard announced the progress Thursday, saying the savings to...
TEXAS STATE
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. October 25, 2022. Editorial: South Dakota Economic Picture And A Balancing Act. South Dakota’s budget situation appears rather bright heading into the final two months of 2022. Members of the state’s Council of Economic Advisors met Monday to go over the revenue situation, according to...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: New Yorker

Auburn Citizen. October 23, 2022. Editorial: Get NY voting law case resolved quickly. New York state election laws have already guided two primary elections and the early period of absentee ballot voting in the general election for 2022, but that didn’t stop a state judge from throwing chaos into the process with a decision Friday afternoon.
FLORIDA STATE
Titusville Herald

Maine regulators approve wind power, transmission project

HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) — The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday approved a pair of energy projects that would generate enough wind power for up to 900,000 homes along with construction of a new transmission corridor to get the electricity to the regional power grid. The PUC was required...
MAINE STATE

