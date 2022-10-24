ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

Ozark Police Department asks voters to approve Use Tax

By Sydney Moran
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXtGe_0il92dPQ00

OZARK, Mo. – On November 8, voters in Christian County will decide whether or not to approve a Use Tax dedicated to public safety.

“The use tax is going to be collected by the vendor that’s out of state and it’s on online purchases only,” Mayor Bradley Jackson said. “So if you shop inside the city of Ozark, a brick-and-mortar business, you won’t be paying this tax. If you buy something online from a vendor inside the state of Missouri, you will not be paying this tax.”

Silver Dollar City officially owns former Indian Ridge property where abandoned condos sit

The 2.375 percent tax would go towards three items deemed necessary by the Ozark Police Department: adding more officers, and police cars, and building a new headquarters.

“We would add at minimum, probably seven officers over the course of about four or five years,” Police Chief Justin Arnold said. “That would get us up to where we feel it’s right for our population, also for our workload and our calls that we experience from the public. They would be doing things like community engagement, crime prevention, things like that.”

Sample ballots for the November 2022 Missouri election

Arnold said the department gets several applicants from out of the area. But, a concern of some of the applicants is the current facility.

“We moved into this facility in 2005,” Arnold said. “It was not designed to be a police facility, nor does it function very effectively or efficiently as a police facility.”

One of the concerns Arnold brought up with the current facility is not enough space.

“We don’t have locker rooms for our staff,” Arnold said. “So when our staff encounters blood or gasoline or any other hazardous material or substance out on the street, we don’t even have a place for them to come back to the facility and shower and properly decontaminate. Instead, we oftentimes have to send those officers home with whatever substance it is that’s on their uniform or on their boots.”

Nixa talks raising sales tax to fund new police station, other public amenities

Arnold said the department also needs more space for evidence. Currently, Arnold said 20 to 30 percent of the department headquarters is filled up with onsite evidence. Additionally, the department needs more patrol cars.

If voters approve the tax, the money would be separate from the funds the department receives from the general budget. Right now, Arnold said the police department’s budget is around $4.1 million.

“Over the last three years, 70 percent of all growth of our funds received by the city have been sent back to the police department through our budget allocation,” Arnold said. “However, these big items like adding a lot of staff or finding a solution for our facility and even police cars, it’s not enough.”

If voters do not approve of the use tax, the police department would have to consider cutting certain programs.

READ NEXT: Arkansas fisherman missing at Table Rock Lake, crews searching

“We offer community fingerprinting and things like that for our community to come in, to be able to be fingerprinted for different careers,” Arnold said. “We’re having to really curtail that a lot already and pretty soon will probably have to be eliminated because of the space that it occupies. We have to turn that into a more usable space for what our demands are now and then.”

The tax would not have to be renewed if voters approve it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Incorrect ballots lead to early voting confusion in Marion County, Ark.

YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A mapping error led to early voting changes for voters in Marion County Precinct 7. Believed to be a result of the 2020 census, Precinct 7 was not correctly marked as being inside the city limits of Bull Shoals, and ballots did not include municipal races. Earlier voters are voting on a Precinct 8 ballot consisting of the correct city races.
MARION COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Missouri Amendment 5 looks to make National Guard its own department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Amendment 5 is asking voters to approve or oppose making the Missouri National Guard its own department. Since 1972, the National Guard has operated under the Department of Public Safety (DPS). “The governor at that time wanted some additional departments and so he merged several departments together,” Registered Lobbyist for the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
nixa.com

City of Nixa Awarded for Sensory Path

Congratulations to the Nixa Parks Department on helping the City of Nixa earn another Missouri Municipal League Innovation Award in the large city category (population 15,000 – 30,000) for implementing a sensory path at the Gardens At Woodfield. This is the fifth time Nixa has won the award honoring innovation by municipal governments around the state. City staff were presented with the award at the MML conference a few weeks ago and on Monday night, we got to take pictures with our new award at the City Council meeting. Joining us in the photos were Nixa Public Schools staff who gave us the idea originally as they sought to install a temporary sensory path during the pandemic, and we posed for a photo with members of the Nixa Community Foundation, which provided grant funding to make that project a permanent installation. This was truly a community effort to think outside the box and do new things for our citizens.
NIXA, MO
KTLO

Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday

Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

A habitual offender from Dallas County is captured after an early morning police chase

A Dallas County man with a lengthy criminal history is arrested after leading officers from numerous law enforcement agencies on a chase. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says it was involved in a pursuit of James Hodges, of Buffalo, early this morning. The pursuit started in Buffalo, then traveled into neighboring Polk County. Hodges then looped back into Dallas County and the pursuit ended on Hayes Road, just south of Buffalo, after Hodges’ vehicle overheated.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

University Heights Neighborhood Association debates on the grounds of demolished historic home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Many neighbors who are upset with a planned development at National and Sunshine met with the people behind the plan. Members of the University Heights neighborhood met with representatives of BK&M LLC which is looking to rezone several properties it purchased.  That meeting took place under a tent on the ground where an iconic Springfield […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Structure demolition underway at Indian Ridge Resort

Demolition of the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort structures is underway following the property's recent acquisition by Silver Dollar City. The 26-acre Parcel 34, which is located off of Highway 76 in Branson West, has been the subject of a variety of stories over the years; from former property owners being charged with committing bank fraud in federal court to going viral on TikTok last spring.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist dies in Bolivar crash Thursday afternoon

BOLIVAR, Mo. – A 20-year-old Bolivar man died today in a crash after colliding with a woman driving a pickup truck around 3:25 pm on October 27. The City of Bolivar said the man was riding his motorcycle at speeds over 60mph when he struck the truck, which was turning northbound onto South Springfield Avenue […]
BOLIVAR, MO
933kwto.com

SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off

One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

UPDATED: Wright County accident claims Birch Tree resident; one charged

A Birch Tree man was killed Monday afternoon in an accident in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Travis Brown said a northbound 2019 Ford F-350 driven by Dalton J. Sole Parnosky, 25, of Buffalo, crossed the center of the Highway 5 and struck a southbound 1990 Ford F-250 operated by Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birth Tree. Lakey was pronounced dead by the Wright County coroner. Next of kin has been notified.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
a-z-animals.com

9 Amazing Places to Take in Fall Foliage in Missouri

Missouri is near its peak for fall color this season. The best area to look for fall foliage in Missouri is the southwestern portion containing cities like Joplin, Springfield, and Branson. State parks are abundant within the state and amazing options for experiencing fall color. Yellows, oranges, reds, purples, and browns are visible on a variety of trees native to Missouri, including hickories, elms, dogwoods, oaks, and sassafras. The recommended way to see foliage in Missouri is either to visit an overlook or to take a drive through Missouri’s various landscapes. Participating in these activities ensures the visitor a panoramic view of the unique colors and diverse trees they might encounter. However, talking a leisurely hike or walk through the scenery is a fantastic approach for observing color up close. Unfortunately, hard freezes are threatening Southwest Missouri, meaning that fall color might disappear sooner than expected. In this case, seeing fall color at its peak means checking out Missouri foliage soon this season!
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy