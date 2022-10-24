Read full article on original website
Bully Ray Pitches Changing Dominik Mysterio’s Name To Dominik Guerrero
Could Dominik Mysterio ditch his family name in favor of his Guerrero lineage? Bully Ray believes he should. In 2005, long before becoming a Superstar, Dominik was the subject of a feud between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero, in which the late wrestler claimed to be his biological father. Since...
Backstage News On The Kingdom Signing With AEW
The Kingdom reportedly signed with AEW after finishing with Impact Wrestling on October 8 at the post-Bound for Glory tapings, dropping the Impact World Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino. That bout aired on the October 20th edition of Impact. Their AEW debut happened on the October 14th edition...
Summer Rae Teasing Return To WWE
Summer Rae may be the next former Superstar to return to WWE judging by recent comments by the Total Divas alum. Summer Rae joined WWE in late 2011 and was called up to the main roster in 2013. On Twitter, Rae wished a good morning to Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda...
AEW Source Claims CM Punk Was A ‘Total Psycho’ During Backstage Fight
More details continue to emerge regarding the AEW All Out backstage fight between Ace Steel, CM Punk, and The Young Bucks in the aftermath of the internal investigation. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the news about Punk’s dog being hurt in the brawl didn’t come out until this week, which was coincidentally after news broke that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were returning to work for AEW.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (10/28/22)
WWE invades the Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show that will air on FS1:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Roman Reigns returns. – SmackDown Women’s Championship open challenge: Ronda Rousey (c) vs....
Zelina Vega Comments On Finally Getting A Push In WWE
During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Zelina Vega commented on finally getting a push in WWE, becoming the first Queen of the Ring, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On getting a push in WWE: “I had those questions like, ‘Can I...
Shotzi Talks Being Back In Front Of NXT Crowds Again, More
Shotzi has been all over WWE programming in recent weeks, appearing once again on NXT for their Halloween Havoc event. The SmackDown Superstar hosted Saturday’s show and has appeared on WWE’s Tuesday night show over the last couple of weeks. Speaking recently on WWE’s ‘The Bump’, Shotzi discussed...
Booker T Reveals How Shawn Michaels Runs WWE NXT Commentary
With Booker T doing commentary for the WWE NXT brand alongside Vic Joseph these days, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer is working with Shawn Michaels as he oversees the announce team. During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T revealed how the Heartbreak Kid handles...
Wardlow Says He Was Jobless & Broke Prior To Signing With AEW
During a recent appearance on the “ESPR Wrestling” podcast, AEW TNT Champion Wardlow commented on his desire to beat MJF if he becomes the AEW World Champion. Additionally, the AEW wrestler revealed that he was jobless and broke before he signed with AEW. You can check out some...
Various News: Danhausen, Ethan Page, Karl Anderson, & Lots More
– AEW stars Danhausen and Ethan Page met Kevin Smith (director of Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob films) at a comic shop in Canada, via Danhausen’s latest vlog. You can view the vlog below:. – Territories Era wrestling star Ron Fuller appeared on this week’s edition of Stories With...
Penta El Zero Miedo Wants To Make History In Tonight’s Title Match Against Jon Moxley
Penta El Zero Miedo has an AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley. He vows to make history, and he said as much while being interviewed by Sports Illustrated in anticipation of tonight’s show. Penta spoke on a number of topics, including his thoughts about where Death Triangle ranks...
Backstage News On WWE’s Taping Schedule For The Holiday Season
Pwinsider revealed the current schedule for WWE’s television shows in December. Except for December 23, WWE will broadcast live editions of Friday Night SmackDown every week. WWE will broadcast a live episode the previous week before taping the episode on December 23 in Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena.
Report – Chris Jericho & CM Punk Involved In Verbal Altercation Following All Out
It was revealed on this week’s episode of Dynamite that The Elite will be returning to All Elite Wrestling in the very near future. Additionally, it has been confirmed that the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were all backstage at Wednesday’s TV tapings, but they did not appear live.
WWE News: Seth Rogen/Kane, Weekend NXT Shows, Lacey Evans
A photo has been circulating online of an unmasked Kane walking backstage during an episode of RAW from the 1990s. Actor and comedian Seth Rogen jokingly responded to the striking resemblance in light of Kane’s photo. Rogen’s tweet can be seen below:. NXT’s Saturday house show will emanate...
Karrion Kross Reveals Who He’d Like To Feud With Next In WWE
During a recent interview with The Mirror, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross commented on his recent feud with Drew McIntyre and who he’d like to face next. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On deciding not to go to AEW: “There was there was an idea...
More Mystery Vignettes & Storylines Expected In WWE
Fans can expect to see WWE do more mystery storylines following the success of the “White Rabbit” campaign to build up Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules. The idea is to do more mystery vignettes. Dave Meltzer wrote the following in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter: “Paul Levesque had told people even before Wyatt debuted that the type of teases that were being done would be used more often as a facet of storylines and mystery.”
Various Wrestling News: WWE NFTs, Title Belts, Merch Drops, More
– The next episode of Tales From the Territories will feature Stampede Wrestling, according to PWInsider. – RSVLTS has a new Ultimate Warrior t-shirt collection. – WLWT.com did a story on a fourth-grade student named Keegan Atkins, who was a guest at a WWE live event in Dayton, Ohio. Atkins was named an honorary member of the Brawling Brutes. He got to accompany Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch to the ring. Atkins is currently in remission after a battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Kevin Owens Talks What’s Changed In WWE After Vince McMahon, His Heel Work
WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was a recent guest on The Happy Hour podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Owens touched on his own heel work on TV, and what has changed in the company after Vince McMahon’s departure. You can check out some highlights...
