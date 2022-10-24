Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Body of missing man recovered at Iowa lake
MARION COUNTY, IOWA — The body of a man reported missing more than a week ago in Mahaska County was recovered from a shoreline on Lake Red Rock on Monday morning, authorities say. Raymond Welch, 41, was reported missing on October 15th. The following day, his vehicle was found at Cordova State Park along Lake […]
Police: Man shot in both legs early Thursday in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning on Des Moines’ south side. Officers were called to apartments in the 400 block of SE McKinley on a report of a shooting just before 4:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When […]
KCJJ
OWI suspect accused of soiling himself upon arrest near Hills
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect soiled himself upon being pulled over. Arrest records indicate an officer stopped a 2017 Lexus R35 for speeding on southbound Highway 218 near the Hills exit just before 10:15 last Sunday night. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Van Hung Tran of Des Moines, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking three or four Bud Lights, and registered a breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. Only one field sobriety test was conducted due to a language barrier, but Tran reportedly performed poorly on the single test.
KCCI.com
Weekend shooting victim dies
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has died after ashooting on Oct. 22 in Des Moines. Police said they responded to the 1500 block of 11th Street just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle in the area. When officers...
Chariton Leader
1 killed in Wayne County crash
WAYNE, Neb. -- One person was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident in rural Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Bernard Kneifl Jr., was northbound on Nebraska Highway 16 in a semitrailer and was turning west onto 849th Road when his truck was struck from behind by a northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
Missing Marion County Man Found Dead
(Marion County, IA) The search for a missing Oskaloosa man ends. Police say they found the body of Raymond Welch along the north shoreline of Lake Red Rock yesterday morning. The incident remains under investigation. TTWN Media Networks Inc.
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa woman overdosed on heroin while child was in her care
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines woman is charged with child endangerment after police say she overdosed on heroin while a 7-year-old child was in her care. 27-year-old Denali Reid Samuelson is charged. According to court documents, Samuelson was found unresponsive back in September by her...
KCCI.com
Car hits man on scooter in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man on a mobility scooter was hit by a car in Des Moines on Wednesday. Des Moines police tell KCCI that it happened at 6th Avenue and University Avenue around 2 p.m. The driver stayed on scene after the crash. The 58-year-old man who...
iheart.com
Woman Rescued From Burning Camper In Altoona, IA
(Altoona, IA) -- A woman's recovering after being rescued from a burning camper in Altoona. Crews were called to the Adventureland campground yesterday (Tuesday) around 5 p.m. and found a camper on fire with smoke coming from the windows. Crews put out the fire quickly. The woman was treated on scene by paramedics and taken to a local hospital. Crews were able to put out the fire quickly. An investigation into how the fire started continues.
KCCI.com
Des Moines business stolen from less than week after large fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — In another blow to a Des Moines business, the owners of Busy Bubbles Laundry at 31st Street and Ingersoll tell us they were stolen from recently. Busy Bubbles Laundry caught on fire last Wednesday night. Firefighters rushed out to the scene. Everybody made it out of the laundromat safely.
KCCI.com
Deputies in Marion County believe they are close to solving serious hit-and-run crash
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Marion County authorities are closer to making an arrest in a hit-and-run. Deputies said they have the vehicle involved in the crash that badly hurt a bicyclist over the weekend. You can see a picture of the mangled bicycle on your screen. Deputies are waiting...
KCCI.com
High winds cause wonky road lines in this Iowa town
MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — The weather caused a street painting slip-up in Mitchellville. There are new wobbly lines on Northwest Sixth Street. The city said a few weeks ago that the company they hired did the work on a very windy day. Where buildings blocked the wind, the lines are...
KCCI.com
Construction underway in Iowa on one of most accessible waterfront parks in the US
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Construction is now underway on what's being called one of the most accessible waterfront parks in the country. Polk County Conservation broke ground Wednesday afternoon at Easter Lake on the new Athene North Shore Recreation Area. It will include ramps to allow people with limited...
KCCI.com
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten by customer
DES MOINES, Iowa — A south side Des Moines nail salon owner was assaulted on the job. Her attacker left her bruised and bloodied. "I'm so scared. Scared of everything. At night, I cannot sleep,” said Mau Deng, owner of Rachael’s Nails and Spa. Deng is scared...
KCCI.com
Snowplow training underway in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — While area hospitals prepare for winter illnesses, the city of Des Moines is getting ready for winter weather. The city started its snowplow training on Monday. It's going on all week at Des Moines Public Works. Last year, our first significant storm wasn't until the...
KCCI.com
Des Moines murder suspect’s interview with police tossed out ahead of trial
DES MOINES, Iowa — Tony Arterberry is charged with killingRhonda Howard inside her Des Moines apartment back in May. Arterberry's trial starts Monday, but his interview with police will not be included. A Polk County judge says Arterberry was not read his Miranda rights when police questioned him about...
KCCI.com
Iowa CCI calls for end to racial profiling by DMPD in Wednesday meeting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Ending racial profiling by Des Moines police was top of mind for the Iowa CCI on Wednesday. The central Iowa organization called for the police department to be more transparent in their policing. Iowa CCI says Black and brown residents are more likely to be...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man allegedly smothers Des Moines woman
A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in a West Des Moines motel Monday in which he allegedly smothered a Des Moines woman in the presence of two minor children. Jonathan Jordan Jones, 26, of 7255 Lake Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with...
kniakrls.com
Mountain Lion Spotted in Indianola, DNR Safety Tips
With a confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in Indianola, the Iowa DNR wants to pass along safety tips in the rare event of an interaction. Iowa DNR Fur Biologist Vince Evelsizer tells KNIA News encountering a mountain lion is a rare event, and if you are planning on taking advantage of the trails and parks in Warren County, keep safety in mind.
weareiowa.com
2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
