Read full article on original website
Related
Clorox recalls Pine-Sol products for possible bacteria
Clorox is recalling 37 million Pine-Sol products because they may contain bacteria, including pseudomonas aeruginosa, the company said Tuesday. Why it matters: People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed "face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," Clorox said in the recall notice.
Amazon shares crash after disappointing Q3 results
Amazon's profit engine Amazon Web Services (AWS) slowed last quarter, disappointing investors who then sent shares down more than 20% after hours Thursday. Why it matters: The results come as Amazon's core e-commerce unit is softening as well — a downshift that began when people began to spend more time and money outside their homes.
Amazon adding Venmo as a payment option by Black Friday
Amazon is adding another way to pay for gifts and everyday purchases this holiday shopping season, the retail giant announced Tuesday. Driving the news: Venmo is starting to be rolled out as a payment option to select Amazon accounts and will be available for all U.S. accounts by Black Friday.
Mark Cuban's bid to disrupt the drug supply chain
If you want to understand why lowering retail drug prices can be so difficult, look no further than billionaire investor Mark Cuban's online pharmacy. What's happening: Cost Plus Drugs launched in January in a bid to offer transparent, lower drug prices. Cost Plus' direct-to-consumer model marks up drugs from cost by 15%, plus a $3 pharmacy fee, cutting wholesalers, PBMs, pharmacies and insurers out of the equation.
Walgreens makes new workforce pitch amid labor shortage struggles
Walgreens, struggling with the national pharmacy staffing shortage amid a push into patient care delivery, announced Thursday it plans to further streamline its pharmacy staff's jobs. Why it matters: You already know workforce retention and burnout have been a huge problem across every segment of health care — particularly amid...
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
53K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0