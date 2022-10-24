ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mutya Buena has 'never cared' what people think about her music

Mutya Buena has "never cared" what people think about her music. The 37-year-old pop star - who is best known as a founding member of the Sugababes - explained that while a "personal attack" on her character can often hurt, she has never had such a "bad reaction" when it comes to criticism of her work.

