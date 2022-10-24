Read full article on original website
Related
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Furious woman walks 5 miles home in the pouring rain after learning her husband gave a cash gift to another woman
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I know an unhappily married couple. They have been unhappily married since I met them. I'm sure they were unhappily married long before that.
I worked at Olive Garden – the ‘sneaky trick’ with its famous never-ending pasta bowl so customers lose out
A WAITER at Olive Garden claims the restaurant has a trick to prevent customers from walking out with a second serving of their never-ending pasta bowl. The waiter made a comment on a TikTok video that said Olive Garden provided customers with a smaller bowl when they asked for a second serving of their purposed never-ending pasta dish.
Iconic New Zealand ice-cream flavour Goody Goody Gum Drops to be removed from shelves
The news that ice-cream manufacturer Tip Top will discontinue its lurid green, bubble-gum flavoured Goody Goody Gum Drops brand has prompted uproar across New Zealand. The lolly-laced dessert, considered to be a national delicacy by some and a national disgrace by others, is unique to the island nation. When local...
20 Times When Couples Broke Up Over A Money Issue That Make The Single Life Look Pretty Darn Good
"My fiancé disappeared two weeks before our wedding. He cleaned out my bank account and I found all the eviction notices under our mattress when I got the final eviction on my door."
Comments / 0