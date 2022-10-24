Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Chalk Line’ on Netflix, A Creepy Kid Thriller with an Outline Drawn Too Lightly

The average person sees a child roaming in the middle of a deserted back road at night and steers clear … but luckily for us and our entertainment, the characters in Netflix original film The Chalk Line are not average people. A seemingly simple gesture of salvation to a vulnerable young girl in need instead exacerbates rifts in the couple who helps her. But nothing is as simple as it seems once this mysterious presence enters their home…

THE CHALK LINE : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

The Gist: Paula (Elena Anaya) and her husband Simón (Pablo Molinero) happen upon young Clara (Eva Tennear) standing alone in the middle of the street and take the effort to save her. When no one comes to pick her up from the hospital, they take her in at the suggestion of the staff. It’d be difficult for any child to enter the equation for this couple whose fertility struggles have caused a real rift in their relationship, but Clara is like a Molotov cocktail thrown into their combustible courtship.

If it weren’t enough that she won’t venture outside any lines drawn in chalk, Clara’s strange behavior seems directly responsible for freak occurrences like the couple’s friends eating glass from a jam jar during a meal. Paula instinctively defends her de facto daughter out of a sense of identification with her struggle to be understood through erratic behavior. That protective instinct leads her to try and uncover Clara’s origins before their paths crossed. Yet when Paula goes looking for answers, she gets a little more than she bargained for.

Photo: Netflix

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: At least to start out, the premise really does give off some art-house Orphan vibes. (The film’s stringy, suspenseful score adds a touch of Mica Levi’s soundscapes from Under the Skin as well, but that’s more of a surface-level comparison.)

Performance Worth Watching: Elena Anaya, who may be familiar to fans of Spanish-language cinema for her collaborations with Pedro Almodóvar in films like The Skin I Live In , gives The Chalk Line some real psychological heft as a woman figuring out her relationship to maternity in a turbulent, real-time way. She’s got an almost feral grit to her that proves hard to pull away from.

Memorable Dialogue: Ignacio Tatay and co-writer Isabel Peña do not rely on dialogue much in the film, conjuring a chilling sparseness with how much the characters convey through silence and body language. Something like “The girl never leaves the chalk line” to explain Clara’s inexplicable behavior characterizes the film’s terseness.

Sex and Skin: While the film’s subject matter does touch on sexual abuse, none of it is shown on screen in graphic detail.

Our Take: It’s genuinely impressive what Tatay accomplishes with so little in The Chalk Line , establishing an atmosphere of pervasive dread through desaturated grays and scant dialogue. But the focus on vibes over storytelling starts to have diminishing returns once the plot starts having to explain the strangeness, and the thinly-developed characters are just not particularly persuasive. The film tries to pull an audacious third-act gambit of essentially switching protagonists, which is the kind of thing that even accomplished filmmakers cannot always execute well. This film has its moments but is ultimately not quite up to the lofty task Tatay sets out to achieve.

Our Call: SKIP IT! While Ignacio Tatay makes a promising feature debut with The Chalk Line , the film never quite coheres as it should. He’ll likely make a great thriller one day, but this can never quite fulfill all its ambitions or breakthrough beyond its (admittedly impressively crafted) atmosphere.

Marshall Shaffer is a New York-based freelance film journalist. In addition to Decider, his work has also appeared on Slashfilm, Slant, Little White Lies and many other outlets. Some day soon, everyone will realize how right he is about Spring Breakers.