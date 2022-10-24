ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlins Considering Luis Rojas, Skip Schumaker, Joe Espada And Matt Quatraro For Managerial Opening

By Gary Phillips
Don Mattingly has been the Marlins’ manager since 2016.

The Marlins are down to four finalists in their search to replace Don Mattingly, who spent the last seven years as the team’s manager.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman , the quartet includes Yankees third base coach and former Mets manager Luis Rojas, Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker, Astros bench coach Joe Espada, and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro.

Each candidate received a second interview, per multiple reports. The Marlins have interviewed at least 10 candidates, according to the Miami Herald’s Craig Mish. Heyman added that Raúl Ibañez also had a strong interview but dropped out because the timing wasn’t right for the former outfielder.

Of Miami’s finalists, Rojas is the only one with big league managing experience, though he did not have much success in Queens. The 41-year-old Rojas took over the Mets after they quickly parted with Carlos Beltrán after he was implicated in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal as a player. Rojas went 103-119 with the Mets from 2020-2021. His first year at the helm was shortened by the pandemic, so Rojas only has one full year of managing on his resumé.

This was his first year as the Yankees’ third base coach.

Schumaker, meanwhile, is now coaching in St. Louis, where he spent the first eight years of his career as a utility man. The 42-year-old last played in 2015 and previously spent time as a coach with the Padres.

Espada, 47, began his coaching career with the Marlins organization in 2006 and was on the big league staff from 2010-2013. He then coached with the Yankees from 2015-2017 before joining the Astros before the 2018 season.

The 48-year-old Quatraro has been with the Rays’ major league staff since 2018 after beginning his coaching career in their minor league ranks. He spent time with Cleveland’s big league staff in between.

