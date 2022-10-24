Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Daily Free Press
Andrew’s Ultimate Fall Bucket List — The Final Part
Welcome back to all my fall-obsessed Freep fans! It’s the final part and while I have loved this seasonal column so much, it’s time to finish this list off with a bang — or more appropriate for fall — a resounding crisp. Let’s Get Rowdy! Attend...
Daily Free Press
Saxbys Coffee to move into the new Center for Computing and Data Sciences this upcoming Spring
Saxbys, a B-corp coffee company with national education initiatives, has partnered with Boston University Dining to open a new cafe on the first floor of the Center for Computing and Data Sciences opening next semester. A B-corp is a for-profit corporation that is driven by mission and profit with some...
Daily Free Press
City of Boston releases ongoing plan to reconstruct Boston Common
Mayor Michelle Wu announced the Boston Common Master Plan on Oct. 12, detailing upcoming improvements to the public space and inviting residents to share their thoughts during a 45-day open comment period. The master plan was a collaboration between the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Friends of the...
Daily Free Press
Students participate in the search for BU’s next president
Undergraduate students at Boston University voiced their opinions about the search for BU’s next president during a Presidential Search Committee meeting Oct. 24 on Zoom, following President Robert Brown’s announcement will step down at the end of the academic year. Members of the Board of Trustees announced the...
Daily Free Press
Ceiling collapses in 179 Bay State Road, the Education House
A ceiling collapsed at the Boston University Education House on Oct. 15 due to a leak, which created living inconveniences for residents. The Education House, located on 179 Bay State Road, is a co-ed residence available to undergraduate students in the Wheelock College of Education and Human Development. BU Spokesperson...
Daily Free Press
Green infrastructure plan introduced to combat climate change
Mayor Michelle Wu announced Boston’s new green infrastructure policy on Friday, which included upgraded stormwater filtration designs and curb extensions. “Fundamentally, green infrastructure features are stormwater management features that mimic nature,” Kate England, Boston’s inaugural director of green infrastructure, said at a press conference on Friday. “They use plants and soil and other materials to help stormwater absorb back into the ground.”
Daily Free Press
GALLERY: BU Graduate Workers Union submits union authorization cards, hold block party with Ayanna Pressley on COM lawn
The Boston University Graduate Workers Union held an election filing block party at the College of Communication lawn on Oct. 18 to celebrate submitting 1,800 union authorization cards to the Boston office of the National Labor Relations Board. The majority of graduate workers at BU have signed union authorization cards...
Daily Free Press
StuGov finishes outstanding business, resolves impeachment proceedings
Boston University Student Government resolved the outstanding business of an impeachment hearing, a resolution regarding StuGov control over the Community Service Fund and the Senate Dress Code. The meeting began with the hearing of Judicial Advisory Committee Commissioner Daniel Markovic, who was impeached last week for hiring more JAC staffers...
