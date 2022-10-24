ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Free Press

Andrew’s Ultimate Fall Bucket List — The Final Part

Welcome back to all my fall-obsessed Freep fans! It’s the final part and while I have loved this seasonal column so much, it’s time to finish this list off with a bang — or more appropriate for fall — a resounding crisp. Let’s Get Rowdy! Attend...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

City of Boston releases ongoing plan to reconstruct Boston Common

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the Boston Common Master Plan on Oct. 12, detailing upcoming improvements to the public space and inviting residents to share their thoughts during a 45-day open comment period. The master plan was a collaboration between the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Friends of the...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Students participate in the search for BU’s next president

Undergraduate students at Boston University voiced their opinions about the search for BU’s next president during a Presidential Search Committee meeting Oct. 24 on Zoom, following President Robert Brown’s announcement will step down at the end of the academic year. Members of the Board of Trustees announced the...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Ceiling collapses in 179 Bay State Road, the Education House

A ceiling collapsed at the Boston University Education House on Oct. 15 due to a leak, which created living inconveniences for residents. The Education House, located on 179 Bay State Road, is a co-ed residence available to undergraduate students in the Wheelock College of Education and Human Development. BU Spokesperson...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Green infrastructure plan introduced to combat climate change

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Boston’s new green infrastructure policy on Friday, which included upgraded stormwater filtration designs and curb extensions. “Fundamentally, green infrastructure features are stormwater management features that mimic nature,” Kate England, Boston’s inaugural director of green infrastructure, said at a press conference on Friday. “They use plants and soil and other materials to help stormwater absorb back into the ground.”
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

StuGov finishes outstanding business, resolves impeachment proceedings

Boston University Student Government resolved the outstanding business of an impeachment hearing, a resolution regarding StuGov control over the Community Service Fund and the Senate Dress Code. The meeting began with the hearing of Judicial Advisory Committee Commissioner Daniel Markovic, who was impeached last week for hiring more JAC staffers...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy