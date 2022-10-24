ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
woodworkingnetwork.com

Largest Canadian lumber producer cuts output

VANCOUVER, B.C. -- Interfor, the largest Canadian lumber producer, has cut lumber production by 17%, which equals approximately 200 million board feetin response to slowing demand. Interfor said deteriorating economic conditions and market uncertainty are reducing demand for lumber as interest rates rise and housing starts plunge,. The temporary reduction...
Sourcing Journal

UPS Explains Plans for Logistics-as-a-Service

United Parcel Service may be seeing the same softening volume as other carriers have been reporting, but the logistics company is focused on a more ambitious buildout of its services its CEO is calling logistics-as-a-service.  CEO Carol Tomé discussed the plans with analysts on Tuesday during the parcel delivery giant’s third-quarter call in which she outlined the company’s next business strategy phase called Better and Bolder, revised from the Better Not Bigger philosophy introduced when she joined the business in June 2020.  “Bolder is about moving faster to grow in our targeted market segment,” Tomé said during the call. “It’s also about combining digital...
freightwaves.com

US 3PL revenue to fall next year but from elevated levels

The U.S. third-party logistics market will experience double-digit revenue declines in 2023 after two strong years, according to projections from Armstrong & Associates Inc., a research and consulting firm that specializes in the multibillion dollar sector. Despite those projected declines, the industry will retain a “fair amount” of the last...
TheStreet

GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet

General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
TheStreet

Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason

Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
TheStreet

Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers

Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy