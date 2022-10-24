Read full article on original website
Jarhead 5711/0844
2d ago
now if I had done that as someone who legally carries a concealed weapon, I would have lost my license on the first incident and I would certainly have gone to jail for the second one. it is amazing to me that apparently if you don't have a concealed carry license your second amendment rights are not infringed on! however a law abiding citizen is the target of this girl who is temporarily our governor.
whcuradio.com
Police charge Owego man with two felonies
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Owego man is facing two felony charges. 40-year-old Charles White was arrested last week for grand larceny and criminal mischief. Authorities say the arrest came after a theft investigation at an Owego cannabis store. White is due in court at a later date. Elsewhere...
Man arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint of her car and baked goods, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after robbing a woman at gunpoint of her car and baked goods on the Southside of Syracuse, police said. Taronn J. Peay, 18, at 8:02 p.m. approached a woman outside of 110 Roney Lane on Oct. 15, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Elmira man arrested on weapon charge
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been charged with having a loaded “Ghost” gun and fleeing from Elmira Police. EPD said that Jaheim Brown, 20, was arrested on October 19 after a report of a disturbance on W. First St in the City. Police said the report claimed the man had a gun. […]
Search warrant at hotel results in drug arrest in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) - The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force reports that a search warrant executed at a hotel in Johnson City resulted in an arrest for drugs.
Groton Woman Accused of Threatening Person With a Knife-Twice
A Central New York woman is being charged with menacing after allegedly threatening a person with a knife twice in as many days. New York State Police say they were called on October 9 about a report of a dispute on Ward Boulevard in the Town of Newfield in Tompkins County and found 25-year-old Cypress Janna Hill of Groton had kicked in the door of a home, entered and threatened a person with a knife.
Teens arrested after breaking into Canisteo-Greenwood High School
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — Canisteo Village Police have arrested two teens after police say they broke into the Canisteo-Greenwood High School on Monday. According to police, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, both juveniles from Canisteo, were arrested Wednesday following a burglary investigation after a complaint was filed regarding a break-in to the high school on […]
WKTV
Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
NewsChannel 36
Florida Man Arrested on Gun Charge after Report of Shots Fired in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police arrested a Florida man on a gun charge after officers responded to a report of shots fired Tuesday night. According to IPD, at around 11:30 PM last night, officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired on West State Street between Plain and Cayuga Streets.
Elmira woman accused of trying to kidnap toddler
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman has been accused of trying to kidnap a young child from a parked car, according to police. Gabriella Baxter, 21, was arrested by Elmira Police on October 25 after officers responded to North Main and West Water St. EPD said a woman reported that Baxter—who was later found […]
Cortland Woman Busted in Early Morning Drug Raid
A Cortland woman is facing drug charges following a search at a home on Main Street in the City of Cortland that turned up narcotics and anti-anxiety drugs and an assault rifle. The Cortland County Drug Task Force issued a news release announcing 40-year-old Wendy Casewell is accused of having...
Cortland woman arrested after drug raid
Today, the Cortland County Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Main Street in Cortland.
wwnytv.com
Man allegedly flees police in stolen vehicle
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of evading police and crashing a stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving. St. Lawrence County sheriff deputies say 37-year-old Ian Johns Sr. was driving the stolen vehicle when they tried to pull him over on Irish Settlement Road in the town of Oswegatchie.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
One Arrested After Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force Executes Narcotic Search
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant resulting in the finding of multiple drugs including methamphetamine. The Task Force says on October 26, they executed a search warrant at a Johnson City hotel. As a result of the search, investigators recovered approximately 43 grams of...
NewsChannel 36
Early Morning Accident on I-86 Results in DWI Arrest
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A Painted Post area woman was arrested for aggravated DWI after an accident on I-86 Thursday morning in Big Flats. According to state police, no one was injured when the accident occurred around 7 AM in the eastbound direction. Melissa Bower-Schilberger, 46, was charged with...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Woman Charged with Attempted Kidnapping
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira police arrested a woman after an alleged attempted abduction of a child. Officers responded to a reported disturbance in the area of North Main and West Water Streets in Elmira. When they arrived, a female on the scene told them another female had attempted to abduct her one-year-old child from the backseat of her car in a parking lot.
Jennifer Craig sentenced to prison, almost $20K in restitution
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Jennifer Craig, the Sayre woman who pleaded guilty in her assault case last month, has been sentenced to time behind bars and will pay almost $20,000 in restitution, according to the court. The magisterial district court told 18 News that Craig was sentenced to 15-84 months in a Pennsylvania State Prison […]
Sheriff’s looking to ID Tioga County suspect
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual pictured above.
Elmira Police Department auctioning off 17 vehicles
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is once again offering cheap vehicles in another vehicle auction over the next two weeks. EPD announced that its next vehicle auction went live online on October 26 and will be active through November 9, 2022. The department currently has 17 vehicles up for bid. The auction […]
Dissatisfied toilet paper purchase leads to shooting threat, arrest in Geneva
Law enforcement say the suspect's behavior caused employees to shelter in place, and flee.
12-year-old Auburn student charged with felony after sending threatening message, police say
Auburn, N.Y. -- A 12-year-old in Auburn was arrested Monday for sending a message that threatened a school shooting, police said. Around 5 p.m Monday, police were notified of a message that referenced “shooting up the school and looking for a gun” by a parent of an Auburn Junior High School student, according to a news release from Auburn police.
