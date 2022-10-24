ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Video Reveals TX Woman Sadly Murdered in Parking Lot

A surveillance video caught the tragic moments a young woman's life was senselessly taken. 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas was leaving a San Antonio convenience store when she was approached by a group of people. As Salas began to walk across the store's parking lot several people, among those included 20-year-old, Jeremiah Villareal.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

BCSO to host its' first-ever Trunk-Or-Treat

SAN ANTONIO – Friday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its first-ever Trunk-Or-Treat at their headquarters. The event will run from 6 pm until 8 pm. There will be music, games, free candy, and even a costume contest!. You’ll have the opportunity to visit with deputies from...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Free domestic violence open houses happening all across town

SAN ANTONIO - As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, Metro Health hosted a few open houses at various substations Wednesday. People were able to learn from the crisis response team about resource information, the judicial process for family violence cases, and safety planning. From infants to the elderly, violence affects everyone and can lead to chronic physical, emotional, and economic problems.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Congratulations to the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

SAN ANTONIO – After weeks of anticipation, the St. Jude Dream Home is now one lucky viewer’s dream. "The whole thing is to kind of just to help you know St. Jude kids and their families and to know that in return we were blessed with this it's yeah like I said it's an amazing feeling."
ATASCOSA, TX
KIXS FM 108

Terrified Worker Jumps Into a Strangers Car During a Shooting

A panhandler in San Antonio wound up dead after becoming seriously violent and aggressive in a parking lot. According to family members, 26-year-old Alfredo Gonzalez struggled with mental health and drug addiction. Early this week, Gonzalez went over to a family member's house and became aggressive after demanding they let him inside.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIXS FM 108

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

