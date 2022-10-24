ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

3 shot, 1 killed before daybreak across Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Thursday started with deadly violence, with three people shot, one of them killed, within 90 minutes across the city of Baltimore. The shooting spree began just before 2 a.m. when a person who had been shot walked in to a hospital. Investigators believe the 20-year-old man had been shot in the 5800 block of Willowton Avenue in northeast Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in leg in north Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in the leg in the Hampden neighborhood of north Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At around 6:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 3000 block of Keswick Road for a shooting. Officers found a 36-year-old man who was suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Charging documents detail brutal, execution-style murder of MTA bus driver

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Charging documents made available Wednesday detail the brutal murder of a Maryland Transit Administration bus driver allegedly at the hands of a co-worker. Elaine Jackson, 40, had just finished her shift on Oct. 18. She was walking toward her car when Leon Douglas Hill, 53, approached...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Person taken into custody after barricade in Owings Mills, say police

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — UPDATE: Baltimore County Police say the barricade situation in Owings Mills has been resolved. A spokesperson for the police department said that the person involved was taken into police custody. ORIGINAL STORY. Baltimore County Police say they are at the scene of a barricade...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police-Involved shooting in Bel Air Thursday Afternoon

HARFORD CO. (WBFF) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a shooting in Bel Air, Harford County on Thursday Afternoon. Police say around. 2:26 pm, deputies were sent to a call for a man experiencing a mental health crisis, erratic behavior, and delusions inside of a home on the 1400 block of Shirley Drive.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Students disciplined after bus stop beating as City prepares violence prevention pilot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — New video obtained by FOX45 News shows what appears to be a student getting beaten up at a bus stop about one mile away from Mervo High School in Baltimore; the violent video is another example of the problem facing City Schools and it comes as Mayor Brandon Scott and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement announced a pilot program to put violence interrupters in three different high schools.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

MSP: Fatal multivehicle crash under investigation in Howard County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multivehicle crash in Howard County. Shortly before 4:45 a.m., troopers responded to southbound Interstate 95 at Maryland Route 32 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash, according to Maryland State Police. A preliminary investigation revealed that as a Hyundai...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

21-year-old suffers from gunshot wound in midday shooting Thursday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a 21-year-old man suffers from a gunshot wound from a shooting in the McElderry Park neighborhood in southeast Baltimore. At around 3:35 p.m., officers were sent to the 500 block of North Curly Street to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. Moments later,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Student found with loaded handgun at Baltimore high school, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student was arrested Tuesday after he was found carrying a loaded handgun at Forest Park High School in Northwest Baltimore, a police source said. This marks the fifth gun recovered from a Baltimore City public school this academic year. Sherry Christian, a spokeswoman for Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

18th Annual BARCStoberfest

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lace up your sneakers, grab your furry friends, and a costume for the annual BARCStoberfest happening this weekend. Director of Community Engagement for BARCS Bailey Deacon shares more about the event.
BALTIMORE, MD

