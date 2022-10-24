ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comedian Leslie Jordan, known for his roles on "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story," dies at 67

By Gina Martinez
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

Comedian Leslie Jordan, most known for his roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story," died on Monday at age 67. Jordan's partner and a representative confirmed his death to CBS News.

Jordan appeared to be involved in a car crash in Los Angeles on Monday involving a BMW; photographs showed a vehicle having crashed into the side of a building. According to DMV records, the vehicle involved in the crash was leased to Jordan.

Law enforcement set up a white tent at the crash site and said the driver died at the scene. It was not immediately clear if Jordan died as a result of the crash or because of a medical emergency, CBS Los Angeles reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7dmW_0il90DaE00
Actor Leslie Jordan attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.  Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," a representative from his talent agency told CBS News in a statement. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times."

"What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being," his representative added. "Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

The 67-year-old actor and comedian appeared in movies and television shows and was an accomplished stage actor and playwright. Jordan appeared in a number of films including "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," "Ski Patrol" and "The Help."

But he was best known for his recurring role as Beverly Leslie on the NBC sitcom "Will & Grace," for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2006.

His "Will & Grace" co-star Eric McCormack remembered the "southern gent" taken too soon.

"Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I've ever known," McCormack tweeted. "The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man."

Fellow "Will & Grace" co-star Sean Hayes also reacted to the news of Jordan's passing.

"My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with," Hayes tweeted. "Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend."

Most recently, Jordan became an internet sensation during the pandemic for the comedic, offbeat videos he posted on his social media.

He also appeared on CNN's New Year's Eve 2021 countdown, helping to bring in the 2022 new year with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, CBS News Los Angeles reported.

CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

