New Orleans, LA

WWL

Funeral home says nearby homeless camp is hurting business

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is trying to find solutions to the City's homeless problem. A business owner on Claiborne Avenue says he's seeing more and more homeless camps, while the Salvation Army says fewer people are seeking help. Concerns over those experiencing homelessness were on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose

LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
LAROSE, LA
WWL

Jefferson Parish offers money for lead testing and removal

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — As part of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, Jefferson Parish officials are reminding residents about its program to pay for testing and removal of lead in homes. Residents in both Jefferson and St. Charles Parishes can apply to The Lead Hazard Reduction Grant Program. The...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans police suspend demoted captain 120 days for double dipping

New Orleans police Lt. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for four months over a slew of policy violations related to off-duty work, just weeks after she was demoted from her district commander post for what the Police Department called performance issues. Richardson’s suspension of 120 calendar days is the maximum...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday

If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stpso.com

STPSO Participating in DEA Drug Take Back Day

This Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will participate in a one-day collaborative effort with the Drug Enforcement Administration to remove unused and expired medications from homes and medicine cabinets. Bring your unused prescription drugs for disposal to the STPSO...
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

WWL

