louisianaradionetwork.com
Louisiana is a hotspot for flu cases, health officials encourage you to get a flu shot ASAP
Flu cases are on the rise across the country and according to Walgreens’ flu index, Louisiana is at the top of the list with cases. Dr. Glennis Gray with the Louisiana Office of Public Health said the last two years there was a dramatic decline in flu cases due to COVID restrictions but that’s changed this year.
1,130 hurt in New Orleans hit-and-runs in 2021; Mom fights for safer city
NEW ORLEANS — Christa Larsen said we caught her at the end of a three-day grief spiral. The Minnesota mom was dialed into a Zoom call from a back porch in Minnesota, where fall leaves were just starting to turn in the background. “Life is precious. I do not...
NOLA.com
Fall Fest and trick-or treating at Longue Vue, Forestival in Lower Algiers, and more metro area community news
FALL FESTIVAL: Longue Vue House and Gardens, 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans, is making plans for sugar-fueled fun during a Fall Fest from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Trick-or-treating will make sweet work of harvest crafts and lawn games. Tickets are $10 at longuevue.com/events. FORESTIVAL: A Studio...
fox8live.com
Port of New Orleans making progress on a planned new container terminal in St. Bernard Parish
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Port of New Orleans says major progress is being made on the planned $1.5 billion container facility that will be built in St. Bernard Parish, and on Thursday (Oct. 27) it released updated designs based upon input gathered from the community. The Louisiana International Terminal...
New Orleans organization working to promote a 'culture of cleanliness'
NEW ORLEANS — The large, unhoused population here in New Orleans is not just about people who don't have homes. Advocates will tell you in many cases it's about people dealing with mental health issues and substance abuse problems. A city council committee has planned to talk on Wednesday...
1 dead, 2 critical after helicopter crashes into Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coast
MORGAN CITY, La. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition at the hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast on Wednesday. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter belonging to Westwind Helicopter Inc. crashed into the...
Suspected dealer in custody after teen dies of likely overdose, 2nd teen hospitalized
NEW ORLEANS — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old man is in custody after two early morning suspected overdoses left one teenage girl dead and a teenage boy hospitalized. The incidents both occurred in Galliano Thursday morning before 8 a.m. The sheriff’s office says Blayne Terrebonne...
NOLA.com
Guest column: A flawed, undemocratic school system is failing Louisiana kids
The recent news that Louisiana’s composite ACT score remains one of the lowest in the nation is a signal that the 30 years of privatization-based education reform in the state has failed to achieve its aims to raise test scores. No test ought to be a single indicator of...
Funeral home says nearby homeless camp is hurting business
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is trying to find solutions to the City's homeless problem. A business owner on Claiborne Avenue says he's seeing more and more homeless camps, while the Salvation Army says fewer people are seeking help. Concerns over those experiencing homelessness were on...
WDSU
Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose
LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
Jefferson Parish offers money for lead testing and removal
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — As part of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, Jefferson Parish officials are reminding residents about its program to pay for testing and removal of lead in homes. Residents in both Jefferson and St. Charles Parishes can apply to The Lead Hazard Reduction Grant Program. The...
AdWeek
WVUE Chief Meteorologist David Bernard Leaving Local TV to Pursue Career in Social Work
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WVUE chief meteorologist David Bernard is leaving local television. Bernard is working towards earning his master’s degree in social work at Tulane...
NOLA.com
Louisiana fire marshal issues warning to owners of 105 'doubles to dorms' near Tulane, Loyola
Amid what neighbors view as inadequate code enforcement by New Orleans officials over the proliferation of “doubles to dorms” near Tulane and Loyola, Louisiana's fire marshal is stepping in, warning owners of the student housing developments that they could be violating state “life safety” codes. Over...
NOLA.com
New Orleans police suspend demoted captain 120 days for double dipping
New Orleans police Lt. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for four months over a slew of policy violations related to off-duty work, just weeks after she was demoted from her district commander post for what the Police Department called performance issues. Richardson’s suspension of 120 calendar days is the maximum...
Low river level, thieves leave Crescent Park without lighting, elevators, bathrooms
NEW ORLEANS — The low river level on the Mississippi along the New Orleans riverfront has opened up a city under the city. In recent weeks, homeless people have been seeking shelter beneath the sprawling Mandeville Street Wharf. Much of the area is normally underwater. According to Crescent Park...
Shooting in Plum Orchard neighborhood leaves woman dead Wednesday
According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to the 4700 block of Francisco Verrett Drive.
1 Man Died In A Fatal Car Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The New Orleans Police Department responded to a fatal car crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the Claiborne exit off the U.S. 90B West on Saturday morning. According to the NOPD, a taxicab had collided with the left-side guard rail. The man seated behind the wheel was pronounced dead at the scene.
NOLA.com
Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday
If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
Louisiana students in custody after racially motivated video circulates
The cell phone video displays students, who are White, using repeatedly racial slurs to refer to nearby African-American students. Authorities got ahold of the video and opened an investigation.
stpso.com
STPSO Participating in DEA Drug Take Back Day
This Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will participate in a one-day collaborative effort with the Drug Enforcement Administration to remove unused and expired medications from homes and medicine cabinets. Bring your unused prescription drugs for disposal to the STPSO...
WWL
Comments / 1