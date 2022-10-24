ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Controversy at Louisiana School for the Deaf prompts call for state audit

Two state lawmakers on Tuesday asked Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack to do a performance audit of the controversy-plagued Special School District, which oversees the Louisiana School for the Deaf and other operations. Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, and Rep. Scott McKnight, R-Baton Rouge, asked for a review of the district "as...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
bossierpress.com

Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force being formed

Legislation to create the new Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force is being. drafted by State Representative Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, to study the dramatic rise in. violent crime in Louisiana with an emphasis on determining its cause and crafting solutions. to help tackle the problem legislatively. “The rise in violent crime...
K945

Why Do These Town Names in Louisiana Sound So Dirty?

I Will Forever Love Driving Through Forney, Texas Just Because of It's Name. The puns are endless and I love the fact that I can ask whoever is in the passenger seat if they feel "Forney baby?". Am I immature? Absolutely. Will it stop me from laughing at town names and making them dirty? Absolutely not.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders

Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) reported that investigators from the Office of Insurance Fraud issued resident producer Houston Thomas and Thomas Mutual Insurance Group a Cease-and-Desist Order and Notice of Summary Suspension on October 10, 2022, for failing to remit premiums and demonstrating incompetence, untrustworthiness, and financial irresponsibility in a manner that might endanger the public.
bossierpress.com

Louisiana Century Farm Program Seeking Applicants

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is currently accepting applications for the Louisiana Century Farm Program. The Louisiana Century Farm Program recognizes and honors Louisiana’s farmers, ranchers, and forestry landowners who have owned family farmland for 100 years or more. There is still time to apply for...
5NEWS

Harps acquires stores in Louisiana and Mississippi

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, privately held grocery chain Harps Food Stores Inc. of Springdale will enter Louisiana and Mississippi with the purchase of The Markets, a 53-year-old family owned grocer based in Natchez, Mississippi. Financial terms of the deal, scheduled to close by the end of...
KTBS

Louisiana Amendments Guide 2022: 8 proposed constitutional amendments

NEW ORLEANS — Election Day is just around the corner, and early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 25. Louisiana voters will have 8 amendments to consider on the ballot this year, and it’s important to understand what your vote means. Here's a full rundown on what each amendment will do if it is approved, and what your "yes" or "no" vote can actually change.
