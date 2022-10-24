Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
EPD reviews use of force after officer shoots dog three times
EUREKA, Calif. — An internal review is being made by the Eureka Police Department after a dog was shot and killed by a police officer while attempting to arrest two suspects Monday evening. The incident raised questions about if the officer used appropriate force considering the circumstances. Eureka Police...
kymkemp.com
Arcata Man Arrested for Hit and Run Fatality
This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a pedestrian down in...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Big Cache of Firearms Found This Morning After Eureka Police Serve Warrant at Home of McKinleyville Man, Cops Say
On October 24, 2022 at about 7:15 a.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department, with the assistance from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and HCSO K9 Yahtzee, served a search warrant at a residence on the 1000 block of Hiller Road in McKinleyville. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into 47-year-old Jed Vandanplas of McKinleyville for illegal firearms and narcotics.
kymkemp.com
Man Fatally Shot in Tent in Valley West Area of Arcata
On the afternoon of October 18, multiple people living in the area of the greenbelt north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West, Arcata, heard gunshots. But it wasn’t until 11 p.m. on the same day that Arcata Police received “a report of a possibly deceased male in a tent” there, according to Lt. Todd Dokweiler via email.
North Coast Journal
Arcata Police Investigating Homicide
The Arcata Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man found in a tent around 11 p.m. Oct. 18 near the Mad River. Lt. Todd Dokweiler said officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of a possibly deceased man in a tent north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West and found the 33 year old, who appeared to have been shot. His name is not currently being released pending additional notification of kin.
kymkemp.com
Rescue of Honeydew Woman– Photos/Details
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. Search and rescue teams have located missing woman Kari Nelson alive and uninjured, nearly 28 hours after she was last seen going for a walk on a Honeydew property. On Oct. 25, 2022, just before 5 p.m., a search team including...
North Coast Journal
CHP IDs Rio Dell Resident as Bicyclist Killed on 101
The California Highway Patrol has identified the bicyclist killed on the evening of Oct. 23 on U.S. Highway 101 south of Herrick Avenue as Rio Dell resident Donald Ferguson. He was 51. In a news release, the CHP states a preliminary investigation indicates Ferguson was struck around 7:45 p.m. within...
kymkemp.com
[Update: Good News!] Search for Missing Honeydew Resident Underway
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A search and rescue for a missing woman is currently underway in the Honeydew area. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 58-year-old Kari Rene Nelson, who was last seen by a family member at a property on the 47000 block of Mattole Road.
krcrtv.com
Three suspects detained after reports of a car theft in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Three suspects were detained at a residence in Eureka on Monday in relation to reports of a stolen car. Police responded to the residence on Pine Street near W. Seventh Street in Eureka at around 1 p.m. where the three suspects were detained. This is a...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Bicyclist Killed in Crash on 101 Near Herrick Offramp, CHP Reports
On 10/23/2022, at approximately 7:42 PM, the CHP Humboldt Communication Center (HCC) received a call of a vehicle versus bicyclist traffic crash on US-101 Northbound, south of Herrick Avenue. Based on CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears this crash occurred when a bicyclist was struck within the #1 lane by a 2015 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 29-year-old Colton Daniels of Eureka. The bicyclist, 51-year-old Donald Ferguson of Rio Dell, received fatal injuries as a result of this crash.
kymkemp.com
Former Eureka Woman Arrested for Murder in Los Angeles
A former Eureka woman has been arrested for murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. In May of 2017, she was arrested for being involved in multiple hit and run collisions in Eureka. Then in December of 2017, she was arrested for leading Colorado State Troopers on a breakneck chase through three Colorado counties in a stolen van.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Incident in Valley West Area of Arcata
On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call for a pedestrian down in the roadway on the 5000 block of Valley West Boulevard. Arcata Police, Arcata Fire District, and Arcata Ambulance responded and found an injured victim in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson Arrested for Violating His Restraining Order
Embattled Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson was arrested shortly after 1 p.m. Monday for violating the terms of a restraining order against him. Arcata Police Chief Brian Ahearn tells the Outpost that he was arrested around 1:30 for having communication with one of the people protected by the order. He declined to give any further details.
kymkemp.com
Friends of the Eel River Sues Humboldt County to Regulate Groundwater Pumping
Friends of the Eel River (FOER) has filed suit in Humboldt County Superior Court to secure protection for the public trust values at risk when groundwater pumping depletes surface flows in the Lower Eel River. First, FOER is asking the court to declare that the County has a duty to protect public trust values in the lower Eel River from the impacts of groundwater pumping. Then, FOER seeks an order requiring the County to create a program to regulate groundwater pumping in the lower Eel River as necessary to protect public trust values. Finally, FOER asks the court to require the County to stop issuing permits for new and expanded well-drilling in the lower Eel until such a program is in place.
lostcoastoutpost.com
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: Man Admits to Shooting Victim During Altercation in Willow Creek Early Sunday, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 23, 2022, at about 3:43 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 500 block of State Highway 96 in Willow Creek for the report of a gunshot victim. Deputies arrived in the area...
kymkemp.com
Fire Near the Bayshore Mall This Morning
This morning, about 7:15 a.m., a black column of smoke rose from near the Bayshore Mall. It looked ominous but, according to Humboldt Bay Fire spokesperson, Talia Flores, “It was a transient camp fire that caught a big chunk of carpet which made it look like a larger fire than it was. No vehicles, no buildings involved.”
kymkemp.com
8 New Hospitalizations, 143 New Cases; Humboldt Data Dashboard Transitions Next Week
Humboldt County Public Health reported today eight new hospitalizations including one resident in their 50s, five in their 70s and two aged 80 and older. No new deaths were reported. An additional 83 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 60 new probable cases for the period...
kymkemp.com
Pedestrian Dead After Being Struck by Hit and Run Driver This Morning
On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call for a pedestrian down in the roadway on the 5000 block of Valley West Boulevard. Arcata Police, Arcata Fire District, and Arcata Ambulance responded and found an injured victim in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Crashes Into Eureka Home Tonight
If you can’t see the video, try clicking this link. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. This site uses Akismet to...
kymkemp.com
Burn Suspension to Lift on October 28 in Humboldt, Del Norte and Areas of Western Trinity
Press release from the Cal Fire Humboldt – Del Norte Unit:. Tomorrow morning at 6:00 AM, the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit will lift the burn suspension. This affects those in State Responsibility Areas (SRA) within Humboldt, Del Norte, and Western Trinity Counties. Landowners in the...
