fourstateshomepage.com
Halloween compliance for registered offenders in Newton County
NEOSHO, Mo. — Area law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on sex offenders as Halloween draws closer. The “Newton County Sheriff’s Office” has a full time officer who checks on registered sex offenders throughout the year. But Sheriff Chris Jennings says the officer gets...
fourstateshomepage.com
Arvest donation helps Jasper County Sheriff’s Office purchase future equipment
CARTHAGE, Mo. — There are 10,000 reasons why Jasper County Sheriff’s Office officials will remember this Wednesday. And it came in the form of a $10,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation. the money will help the department purchase new equipment, bullet proof vests and vest carriers. The donation...
fourstateshomepage.com
Inside the Crowder College/Neosho Police Department partnership
NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College has always contracted with the Neosho Police Department to provide two of their officers on campus. Dr. Katricia Pierson, School President, says a student focus group requested the school have their own, independent fully commissioned officers to go along with an existing security officer.
Investigation into “slew” of complaints against Neosho County Attorney
Authorities are investigating allegations against Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston.
Joplin Police seek assistance to ID these individuals
JOPLIN, Mo. — It is well-known that social media has become an important tool for authorities conducting investigations. The Joplin Police Dept release a panel of images in an attempt to ID the following individuals, marked by numbers (use fingers to zoom images). 1 of 2: Joplin Police attempt to ID, October 27, 2022. 2 of 2: Joplin Police attempt...
fourstateshomepage.com
Minor disturbance at Ottawa County jail
MIAMI, Okla. – Broken windows were reported during a minor disturbance in the Ottawa County jail on Tuesday evening. Inmates in one of the pods were mad because jailers caught them passing notes and contraband to another pod, said Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean. “The inmates got mad and...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fallen hero, Halloween safety
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has charged a suspect they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The crash occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. Authorities say they have probable cause to believe Derek Christopher Coburn, 19, is responsible for the collision. A warrant has been issued and police are requesting the following charges:
Burglary suspect escapes custody, jumps railing and drowns
TULSA, Okla. — Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 about 4:30 a.m. Tulsa Police officers responded to an alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse, in the 2100 block of Mingo. Officers arrived to discover a shattered front door. Inside the clubhouse, they found the suspect, who was naked at the time. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect...
koamnewsnow.com
Neodesha residents turn an old jail and firehouse into an Airbnb
NEODESHA, Kan. — An old jail and firehouse sees a second life as a resident of the town turns it into an Airbnb. Kim Petrulis originally bought the building to store cars in, but after hearing the history of the building, she and her husband took it upon themselves to give the building a second chance. Keeping history alive is important to the people of Neodesha. This includes the former fire chief and he was instrumental in getting a lot of photos some dating back to 1906.
fourstateshomepage.com
Two Crawford County crisis centers receive just over $430K in funding for victim help
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that more than $22 million will help groups including law enforcement organizations and sexual assault crisis centers that support crime victims and survivors. The funding is provided by the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grant program. Two crisis centers...
fourstateshomepage.com
Mitchell’s Drug Stores
Tim Mitchell of Mitchell’s Drug Stores in Neosho corners Howie to give him his annual flu shot! He also tells viewers how they can make an appointment to get their own flu shot today.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: deceased couple found, fugitive apprehended
NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Police Department opens an investigation after two residents were found deceased inside their home. On October 23, Neosho Police Dispatch received reports of a deceased male and female at the 1000 block of Stratford Place. When NPD Officers arrived, they discovered Charles Barnett, 87, and Donna Barnett, 78, of Neosho, as well as a .38 caliber firearm. The media release indicates both subjects were deceased at the time of discovery. After further investigation, NPD Officers determined the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide. Click here to read more about this story.
fourstateshomepage.com
Accused Delaware County Emergency Management director retains county post
JAY, Okla. – The Delaware County Commissioners took no action on Tuesday regarding the position of the Emergency Management Director who is facing a sexual battery charge. Jeff Reeves, 57, of Miami, is charged in Ottawa County District Court in Miami with sexual battery. He is free on $15,000 bail and scheduled to return to court on Nov. 23, court records show.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kayden Conlee
Nearly two weeks have passed since a southeast Kansas teenager was reported missing. Kayden Conlee, 16, was last seen on Oct. 14, 2022, in Parsons. Missing from: Parsons, Kan. Distinguishing mark: Mole above lip; tattoos on arms. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Parsons Police...
fourstateshomepage.com
Boil advisory issued for part of Galena
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of the City of Galena public water supply system located in Cherokee County. The area affected includes all homes north of Windsor Street in Galena. Customers should observe the following...
fourstateshomepage.com
“The Great Deer Hunt” ceremony honors NE OK veterans
COMMERCE, Okla.— Today marks 14 years of honoring veterans in northeast Oklahoma. “The Great Deer Hunt” kicked off this Thursday morning at Commerce High School. 6 veterans were honored at the event. It was organized by the “River Bottom Sportsmen Association” and the “Mid-America Chapter of the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin poverty simulation leaves participants with new perspectives
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many of us don’t have any idea of what it’s like to just barely get by. But several community members have a much better idea after an event they were part of today. Until Thursday, Joplin Schools Superintendent Dr. Kerry Sachetta had no idea...
fourstateshomepage.com
“Same Day Access” program offers new mental health services in Kansas
PARSONS, Kans.— Changes in what’s offered at the Labette Center for Mental Health Services in Parsons are on the horizon. One is already being offered. It’s “Same Day Access” to intake assessments regarding one’s mental health and substance abuse. It’s the first step in...
fourstateshomepage.com
“CID” proposal in Pittsburg aimed at improving shopping area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A number of improvements could be coming to an area of Pittsburg, if a new proposal is given the go-ahead. It’s for a new “CID”, or “Community Improvement District”, for the shopping area in and around where the “Home Depot” sits off North Broadway.
Coffeyville Fire battle weekend blazes fueled by winds
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Coffeyville Fire Dept release details regarding two structure fires this past weekend that were fueled in part by the high winds. “7th & Pine and Penn St. Both fires were large in scale and suffered significant damage due primarily to the extreme high winds.” — CFD No residents or firefighters were injured. These units served as mutual...
