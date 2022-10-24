Read full article on original website
Des Moines Police: Man shot in both legs early Thursday on south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning on Des Moines’ south side. Officers were called to apartments in the 400 block of SE McKinley on a report of a shooting just before 4:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When […]
Weekend shooting victim dies
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has died after ashooting on Oct. 22 in Des Moines. Police said they responded to the 1500 block of 11th Street just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle in the area. When officers...
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten and bruised by customer after refusal to pay
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The owner of a nail salon in Des Moines said she was assaulted by one of her customers on Friday night. Mau Deng said it happened after the customer refused to pay for her services. Photos taken after the attack show Deng was left with...
Car Hits Mobility Scooter In Des Moines, Man Hospitalized
(Des Moines, IA) — A 58-year-old man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Des Moines while riding a mobility scooter. Police say it happened near 6th Street and University Avenue around 2:20 p.m. yesterday. The man driving the motorized cart was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He’s expected to survive. Police say speed was not a major factor in the crash.
OWI suspect accused of soiling himself upon arrest near Hills
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect soiled himself upon being pulled over. Arrest records indicate an officer stopped a 2017 Lexus R35 for speeding on southbound Highway 218 near the Hills exit just before 10:15 last Sunday night. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Van Hung Tran of Des Moines, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking three or four Bud Lights, and registered a breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. Only one field sobriety test was conducted due to a language barrier, but Tran reportedly performed poorly on the single test.
Des Moines murder suspect’s interview with police tossed out ahead of trial
DES MOINES, Iowa — Tony Arterberry is charged with killingRhonda Howard inside her Des Moines apartment back in May. Arterberry's trial starts Monday, but his interview with police will not be included. A Polk County judge says Arterberry was not read his Miranda rights when police questioned him about...
Iowa man arrested in Casey's store robbery
DEXTER, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in connection to a Casey's store robbery Tuesday night. According to police, a 911 call was placed at about 8:13 p.m. for a report of a robbery. The cashier said the man had left the store running on foot. The cashier...
West Des Moines man allegedly smothers Des Moines woman
A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in a West Des Moines motel Monday in which he allegedly smothered a Des Moines woman in the presence of two minor children. Jonathan Jordan Jones, 26, of 7255 Lake Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with...
Police officers herd loose goats near Hickman Road in Clive
CLIVE, Iowa — You never know what you'll have to do when you're a police officer. Clive police spent part of Tuesday evening chasing loose goats on the road. Officers said a tree fell on a fence, and 15 to 20 goats got out of their enclosure. They were running loose on Northwest 128th Street, just south of Hickman Road.
Des Moines Police Arrest Man Connected To Shooting, Car Accident
(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines Police say a man is in custody connected to a car accident that was a shooting over the weekend. Police say 18-year-old Christopher Wessels Jr. is charged with attempted murder and robbery. They say evidence points to an illegal drug transaction leading up to the shooting. Police responded to a reported crash Saturday morning, where the 22-year-old driver was found with gunshot wounds. The driver remains in critical condition. The incident is still under investigation.
Police: Iowa woman overdosed on heroin while child was in her care
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines woman is charged with child endangerment after police say she overdosed on heroin while a 7-year-old child was in her care. 27-year-old Denali Reid Samuelson is charged. According to court documents, Samuelson was found unresponsive back in September by her...
Teamwork and hustle overcome chaotic first day for new DMPD officers
DES MOINES, Iowa — The term “All in a day’s work” took on new meaning Monday for Des Moines police officers on the day shift. “The day shift patrol usually doesn’t get that busy but it took nearly 300 calls for service,” said Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek. While some rain in the metro […]
Deputies in Marion County believe they are close to solving serious hit-and-run crash
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Marion County authorities are closer to making an arrest in a hit-and-run. Deputies said they have the vehicle involved in the crash that badly hurt a bicyclist over the weekend. You can see a picture of the mangled bicycle on your screen. Deputies are waiting...
Mom arrested after police say child fired gun through wall
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines mother has been arrested after police said her child fired a gun that sent a bullet through the wall and into a neighbor’s apartment Monday morning. It happened around 10:36 a.m. in an apartment building at 1516 Evergreen Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
Des Moines PD press charges connected to Saturday's shooting
Des Moines — Monday night, the Des Moines Police Department (PD) announced they have charged a suspect involved in Saturday, October 22nd's shooting. At around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Des Moines PD and Fire Department (FD) rescue personnel responded to investigate a report of a vehicle crash with injuries in the 1500 block of 11th Street.
Man driving motorized cart hit by car, seriously injured
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who was driving a motorized cart across the street was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash around 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of 6th Street and University Ave. When emergency crews arrived, they found the driver of […]
Des Moines business stolen from less than week after large fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — In another blow to a Des Moines business, the owners of Busy Bubbles Laundry at 31st Street and Ingersoll tell us they were stolen from recently. Busy Bubbles Laundry caught on fire last Wednesday night. Firefighters rushed out to the scene. Everybody made it out of the laundromat safely.
Mother, Son From Central Iowa Getting Bench Trial For Capitol Riot Charges
(Washington, DC) -- A mother and her son from central Iowa will have a bench trial for charges relating to the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines is facing five charges, while her son Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny is facing 13 charges in connection with the riot. Some of the charges include obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, and acts of violence in the capitol grounds. They'll both go to trial in Washington, DC on December 14th.
Vehicle has been Seized in Hit and Run
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run accident Saturday. The hit and run involved a motor vehicle and a bicyclist east of Knoxville near the intersection of N Godfrey and T15 around 9:00 a.m. Multiple search warrants were obtained...
Iowa couple dies in Missouri car crash
A crash report from the Missouri State Patrol said the operator of a Chevy Corvette was driving recklessly when the car hit the rear of the Iowa couple’s 2010 Prius.
