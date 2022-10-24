ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

WHO 13

Des Moines Police: Man shot in both legs early Thursday on south side

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning on Des Moines’ south side. Officers were called to apartments in the 400 block of SE McKinley on a report of a shooting just before 4:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Weekend shooting victim dies

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has died after ashooting on Oct. 22 in Des Moines. Police said they responded to the 1500 block of 11th Street just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle in the area. When officers...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Car Hits Mobility Scooter In Des Moines, Man Hospitalized

(Des Moines, IA) — A 58-year-old man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Des Moines while riding a mobility scooter. Police say it happened near 6th Street and University Avenue around 2:20 p.m. yesterday. The man driving the motorized cart was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He’s expected to survive. Police say speed was not a major factor in the crash.
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

OWI suspect accused of soiling himself upon arrest near Hills

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect soiled himself upon being pulled over. Arrest records indicate an officer stopped a 2017 Lexus R35 for speeding on southbound Highway 218 near the Hills exit just before 10:15 last Sunday night. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Van Hung Tran of Des Moines, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking three or four Bud Lights, and registered a breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. Only one field sobriety test was conducted due to a language barrier, but Tran reportedly performed poorly on the single test.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man arrested in Casey's store robbery

DEXTER, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in connection to a Casey's store robbery Tuesday night. According to police, a 911 call was placed at about 8:13 p.m. for a report of a robbery. The cashier said the man had left the store running on foot. The cashier...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man allegedly smothers Des Moines woman

A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in a West Des Moines motel Monday in which he allegedly smothered a Des Moines woman in the presence of two minor children. Jonathan Jordan Jones, 26, of 7255 Lake Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police officers herd loose goats near Hickman Road in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — You never know what you'll have to do when you're a police officer. Clive police spent part of Tuesday evening chasing loose goats on the road. Officers said a tree fell on a fence, and 15 to 20 goats got out of their enclosure. They were running loose on Northwest 128th Street, just south of Hickman Road.
CLIVE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Police Arrest Man Connected To Shooting, Car Accident

(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines Police say a man is in custody connected to a car accident that was a shooting over the weekend. Police say 18-year-old Christopher Wessels Jr. is charged with attempted murder and robbery. They say evidence points to an illegal drug transaction leading up to the shooting. Police responded to a reported crash Saturday morning, where the 22-year-old driver was found with gunshot wounds. The driver remains in critical condition. The incident is still under investigation.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Mom arrested after police say child fired gun through wall

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines mother has been arrested after police said her child fired a gun that sent a bullet through the wall and into a neighbor’s apartment Monday morning. It happened around 10:36 a.m. in an apartment building at 1516 Evergreen Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Des Moines PD press charges connected to Saturday's shooting

Des Moines — Monday night, the Des Moines Police Department (PD) announced they have charged a suspect involved in Saturday, October 22nd's shooting. At around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Des Moines PD and Fire Department (FD) rescue personnel responded to investigate a report of a vehicle crash with injuries in the 1500 block of 11th Street.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Man driving motorized cart hit by car, seriously injured

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who was driving a motorized cart across the street was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash around 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of 6th Street and University Ave. When emergency crews arrived, they found the driver of […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines business stolen from less than week after large fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — In another blow to a Des Moines business, the owners of Busy Bubbles Laundry at 31st Street and Ingersoll tell us they were stolen from recently. Busy Bubbles Laundry caught on fire last Wednesday night. Firefighters rushed out to the scene. Everybody made it out of the laundromat safely.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Mother, Son From Central Iowa Getting Bench Trial For Capitol Riot Charges

(Washington, DC) -- A mother and her son from central Iowa will have a bench trial for charges relating to the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines is facing five charges, while her son Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny is facing 13 charges in connection with the riot. Some of the charges include obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, and acts of violence in the capitol grounds. They'll both go to trial in Washington, DC on December 14th.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Vehicle has been Seized in Hit and Run

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run accident Saturday. The hit and run involved a motor vehicle and a bicyclist east of Knoxville near the intersection of N Godfrey and T15 around 9:00 a.m. Multiple search warrants were obtained...
KNOXVILLE, IA

