BOZEMAN — Reaching a state championship game is no small feat. To do it in consecutive seasons makes the accomplishment even more impressive. Gallatin reached the title game in 2021 and lost by a single goal. The Raptors have since navigated a full offseason of waiting and training followed by a regular season of fighting off all other challengers, and on the other side of it all, they have put themselves back in the championship game.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO