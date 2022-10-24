Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Montana State women's cross country is taking advantage of fresh start in 2022
BOZEMAN — There was a shift during summer training for Montana State’s women’s cross country team. Last season, the Bobcats had a bit of a down year, including a 28th-place finish at the Florida State/Pre-National Invitational, a sixth-place finish at the Big Sky Championships and a 14th-place finish at the Mountain Region Championships. Sophomore Mya Dube said the team wasn’t very goal-oriented and had a lack of confidence.
406mtsports.com
Montana State volleyball sweeps Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Montana State volleyball team rallied from a 10-point third set deficit, capped by three consecutive kills by Jordan Radick, to post a 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 victory over Idaho on Thursday night in Memorial Gym. The sweep was Montana State’s (9-13, 5-5) third in its last...
406mtsports.com
Montana State's Jubrile Belo receives Big Sky preseason MVP, unanimous first-team honors
BOZEMAN — Reining Big Sky Conference men's basketball MVP Jubrile Belo was named the conference's 2022-23 preseason MVP, the league announced Thursday. Belo, who was also last season's Big Sky defensive player of the year and a first-team all-conference selection, was the lone Montana State player on the preseason All-Big Sky team and the only unanimous selection.
406mtsports.com
Montana State's David Alston, Ty Okada have buried their Minnesota hatchet
BOZEMAN — David Alston and Ty Okada have been Montana State football teammates for the last two seasons, but their high school rivalry still smolders. Okada attended East Ridge High School in Woodbury, Minnesota. Alston’s alma mater is Woodbury High, which sits a few miles northwest of East Ridge.
406mtsports.com
Montana State No. 1, Montana No. 2 in Big Sky preseason women's basketball polls
FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State tops the 2022-23 Big Sky Conference women’s basketball preseason media and coaches polls, the league office announced Wednesday. The Bobcats were picked unanimously to win the conference in the coaches’ poll (head coaches weren't able to vote for their own team), and they received 24 of 26 first-place votes in the media poll.
406mtsports.com
Jubrile Belo paces Montana State men in Blue-Gold Scrimmages
BOZEMAN — Reigning Big Sky Conference MVP Jubrile Belo scored a scrimmage-high 15 points to lead the Blue team to a 44-38 victory in the Montana State men's basketball team's annual Blue-Gold Scrimmage in Bozeman on Thursday. Belo also grabbed three rebounds with a blocked shot and an assist,...
msubobcats.com
Men’s Basketball Kicks off Season with Blue & Gold Scrimmage, MSU Billings Exhibition
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two home events for the Montana State men's basketball team will usher in the start of basketball season this week, as the Bobcats host the Blue & Gold Scrimmage on Thursday before welcoming Montana State University Billings to Brick Breeden Fieldhouse for the team's lone exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.
406mtsports.com
Montana State golf finishes fall season at The Clash at Boulder Creek
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The Montana State women’s golf team wrapped up the fall season at The Clash at Boulder Creek, held at the par-72, 6,309-yard Boulder Creek Golf Club course on Tuesday. The Bobcats finished the tournament in 15th out of 17 Division I teams with a...
406mtsports.com
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Cats, snaps and refs highlight wild Week 8
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss Montana's and Montana State's crazy Week 8 football games. First, Flores and Semb talk about the Bobcats' 43-38 home win over Weber State (1:07), a game that included four safeties from the Wildcats' long snapper. Then they dive into the Grizzlies' overtime loss at Sacramento State and the controversial no-calls (14:17).
406mtsports.com
Bozeman Gallatin girls soccer gets past Helena High to reach second straight title game
BOZEMAN — Reaching a state championship game is no small feat. To do it in consecutive seasons makes the accomplishment even more impressive. Gallatin reached the title game in 2021 and lost by a single goal. The Raptors have since navigated a full offseason of waiting and training followed by a regular season of fighting off all other challengers, and on the other side of it all, they have put themselves back in the championship game.
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
Grizzly bears spotted at Gardiner schools
The thought of encountering a Grizzly bear while hunting or hiking is a scary enough thought—but it’s not often one shows up at an elementary school, bus stop, or runs across a football field.
Experts Say This Is The Best Burger Joint In Montana. Do You Agree?
This is a hard one for me. I am a burger snob, so when polls come out that claim to have found the "best" burger, I often wonder if they have even been here or tried our local favorites. How do the "experts" come up with the "winners" for each...
explorebigsky.com
Big Sky Voter Guide: 2022 General Election
The Nov. 8 general election is fast approaching, and local voters have several decisions to make on this year’s ballot. From federal Congressional candidates to a local school bond, EBS compiled a voter guide for both Madison and Gallatin county voters in the community including high-level information for candidates in contested races. Absentee ballots for the primary election have already been mailed out and must be in the possession of the county by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, election day.
Liberals Leaving Montana? Bozeman Woman Says She’s Switching Parties
I'm a lifelong liberal. I'm not leaving Montana. I'm leaving the Democrat Party. That's what a caller, Kim in Bozeman, had to say on our statewide radio talk show Tuesday morning. She then cited the border, the crime, and other issues for why she now describes herself as "a former...
Guy Fieri Would Love This BBQ Joint in Montana
If the man with the blonde highlights ever returns to the great state of Montana, we have one suggestion. The Food Network is no stranger to the state of Montana. Several Food Network shows have featured Montana restaurants over the years, but the most popular show has to be Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri.
Rescuers locate overdue hunters in Mystic Lake Cabin area
On October 23 at 9:29 AM, Gallatin County 911 Dispatch received a report of two overdue hunters last seen in the Mystic Lake Cabin area the day prior at 7:10 AM.
2 murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said.
Big Changes At Montana Hospital—What’s Going on?
Bozeman Health recently announced that they will be ending their relationship with their current CEO and President John Hill effective on October 31st. Hill was hired in 2016 when the previous CEO and President, Kevin Pitzer, was fired when information regarding his past conduct was brought to the board's attention. This information was NOT shared during the time of his hiring.
NBCMontana
Helena man sentenced for trafficking meth in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Helena man was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking meth in Bozeman. Asa Sembe Goudiaby, 34, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Goudiaby now faces five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. The Department of Justice...
