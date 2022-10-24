ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State women's cross country is taking advantage of fresh start in 2022

BOZEMAN — There was a shift during summer training for Montana State’s women’s cross country team. Last season, the Bobcats had a bit of a down year, including a 28th-place finish at the Florida State/Pre-National Invitational, a sixth-place finish at the Big Sky Championships and a 14th-place finish at the Mountain Region Championships. Sophomore Mya Dube said the team wasn’t very goal-oriented and had a lack of confidence.
Montana State volleyball sweeps Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Montana State volleyball team rallied from a 10-point third set deficit, capped by three consecutive kills by Jordan Radick, to post a 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 victory over Idaho on Thursday night in Memorial Gym. The sweep was Montana State’s (9-13, 5-5) third in its last...
Montana State's Jubrile Belo receives Big Sky preseason MVP, unanimous first-team honors

BOZEMAN — Reining Big Sky Conference men's basketball MVP Jubrile Belo was named the conference's 2022-23 preseason MVP, the league announced Thursday. Belo, who was also last season's Big Sky defensive player of the year and a first-team all-conference selection, was the lone Montana State player on the preseason All-Big Sky team and the only unanimous selection.
Montana State's David Alston, Ty Okada have buried their Minnesota hatchet

BOZEMAN — David Alston and Ty Okada have been Montana State football teammates for the last two seasons, but their high school rivalry still smolders. Okada attended East Ridge High School in Woodbury, Minnesota. Alston’s alma mater is Woodbury High, which sits a few miles northwest of East Ridge.
Montana State No. 1, Montana No. 2 in Big Sky preseason women's basketball polls

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State tops the 2022-23 Big Sky Conference women’s basketball preseason media and coaches polls, the league office announced Wednesday. The Bobcats were picked unanimously to win the conference in the coaches’ poll (head coaches weren't able to vote for their own team), and they received 24 of 26 first-place votes in the media poll.
Jubrile Belo paces Montana State men in Blue-Gold Scrimmages

BOZEMAN — Reigning Big Sky Conference MVP Jubrile Belo scored a scrimmage-high 15 points to lead the Blue team to a 44-38 victory in the Montana State men's basketball team's annual Blue-Gold Scrimmage in Bozeman on Thursday. Belo also grabbed three rebounds with a blocked shot and an assist,...
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Cats, snaps and refs highlight wild Week 8

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss Montana's and Montana State's crazy Week 8 football games. First, Flores and Semb talk about the Bobcats' 43-38 home win over Weber State (1:07), a game that included four safeties from the Wildcats' long snapper. Then they dive into the Grizzlies' overtime loss at Sacramento State and the controversial no-calls (14:17).
Bozeman Gallatin girls soccer gets past Helena High to reach second straight title game

BOZEMAN — Reaching a state championship game is no small feat. To do it in consecutive seasons makes the accomplishment even more impressive. Gallatin reached the title game in 2021 and lost by a single goal. The Raptors have since navigated a full offseason of waiting and training followed by a regular season of fighting off all other challengers, and on the other side of it all, they have put themselves back in the championship game.
Big Sky Voter Guide: 2022 General Election

The Nov. 8 general election is fast approaching, and local voters have several decisions to make on this year’s ballot. From federal Congressional candidates to a local school bond, EBS compiled a voter guide for both Madison and Gallatin county voters in the community including high-level information for candidates in contested races. Absentee ballots for the primary election have already been mailed out and must be in the possession of the county by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, election day.
Guy Fieri Would Love This BBQ Joint in Montana

If the man with the blonde highlights ever returns to the great state of Montana, we have one suggestion. The Food Network is no stranger to the state of Montana. Several Food Network shows have featured Montana restaurants over the years, but the most popular show has to be Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri.
Big Changes At Montana Hospital—What’s Going on?

Bozeman Health recently announced that they will be ending their relationship with their current CEO and President John Hill effective on October 31st. Hill was hired in 2016 when the previous CEO and President, Kevin Pitzer, was fired when information regarding his past conduct was brought to the board's attention. This information was NOT shared during the time of his hiring.
Helena man sentenced for trafficking meth in Bozeman

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Helena man was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking meth in Bozeman. Asa Sembe Goudiaby, 34, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Goudiaby now faces five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. The Department of Justice...
