KULR8
Montana State volleyball sweeps Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Montana State volleyball team rallied from a 10-point third set deficit, capped by three consecutive kills by Jordan Radick, to post a 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 victory over Idaho on Thursday night in Memorial Gym. The sweep was Montana State’s (9-13, 5-5) third in its last...
KULR8
Montana State's Darian White named Big Sky preseason MVP, unanimous first-team pick
BOZEMAN — Montana State guard Darian White was named the 2022-23 Big Sky Conference preseason women's basketball MVP, the league announced Thursday. White is joined by teammate Kola Bad Bear on the preseason all-conference team, which also includes Montana's Carmen Gfeller. White and Idaho's Beyonce Bea were unanimous selections.
KULR8
Montana State's Jubrile Belo receives Big Sky preseason MVP, unanimous first-team honors
BOZEMAN — Reining Big Sky Conference men's basketball MVP Jubrile Belo was named the conference's 2022-23 preseason MVP, the league announced Thursday. Belo, who was also last season's Big Sky defensive player of the year and a first-team all-conference selection, was the lone Montana State player on the preseason All-Big Sky team and the only unanimous selection.
KULR8
Montana State's Mia Hughes, Kola Bad Bear shine at Blue-Gold Scrimmage
BOZEMAN — Montana State sophomore Mia Hughes and senior Kola Bad Bear scored 14 and 12 points, respectively as the Blue team defeated the Gold squad 67-55 on Thursday night in the women's basketball program’s annual preseason scrimmage. Hughes, a 5-foot-10 forward from Woodinville, Washington, went 6 of...
KULR8
Montana State's David Alston, Ty Okada have buried their Minnesota hatchet
BOZEMAN — David Alston and Ty Okada have been Montana State football teammates for the last two seasons, but their high school rivalry still smolders. Okada attended East Ridge High School in Woodbury, Minnesota. Alston’s alma mater is Woodbury High, which sits a few miles northwest of East Ridge.
KULR8
Montana State Selected as Preseason Women's Basketball Favorite
FARMINGTON, Utah (October 26, 2022) – As teams prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 Big Sky Conference’s women’s basketball season, the league office has announced the results of its Preseason Coaches’ and Media Polls as Montana State was chosen as the favorite following their successful season and championship run.
KULR8
Montana State 1st, Montana 3rd in Big Sky preseason men's basketball polls
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Montana State men’s basketball team was picked to finish atop the Big Sky Conference in the 2022-23 preseason media and coaches polls, the conference announced Wednesday. The reigning Big Sky regular season- and tournament-champion Bobcats received 19 of 26 first-place votes from the media...
KULR8
Jubrile Belo paces Montana State men in Blue-Gold Scrimmages
BOZEMAN — Reigning Big Sky Conference MVP Jubrile Belo scored a scrimmage-high 15 points to lead the Blue team to a 44-38 victory in the Montana State men's basketball team's annual Blue-Gold Scrimmage in Bozeman on Thursday. Belo also grabbed three rebounds with a blocked shot and an assist,...
KULR8
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Cats, snaps and refs highlight wild Week 8
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss Montana's and Montana State's crazy Week 8 football games. First, Flores and Semb talk about the Bobcats' 43-38 home win over Weber State (1:07), a game that included four safeties from the Wildcats' long snapper. Then they dive into the Grizzlies' overtime loss at Sacramento State and the controversial no-calls (14:17).
KULR8
Madison County fire warden honored with 2022 DNRC Fire Cooperator of the Year
VIRGINA CITY, Mont. - The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) honored the Madison County fire warden and disaster and emergency services coordinator, Joe Brummell, as the 2022 Fire Cooperator of the Year. The award, new this year, honors an individual or organization for their excellence in supporting...
