ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Montana State volleyball sweeps Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Montana State volleyball team rallied from a 10-point third set deficit, capped by three consecutive kills by Jordan Radick, to post a 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 victory over Idaho on Thursday night in Memorial Gym. The sweep was Montana State’s (9-13, 5-5) third in its last...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana State's Jubrile Belo receives Big Sky preseason MVP, unanimous first-team honors

BOZEMAN — Reining Big Sky Conference men's basketball MVP Jubrile Belo was named the conference's 2022-23 preseason MVP, the league announced Thursday. Belo, who was also last season's Big Sky defensive player of the year and a first-team all-conference selection, was the lone Montana State player on the preseason All-Big Sky team and the only unanimous selection.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana State's Mia Hughes, Kola Bad Bear shine at Blue-Gold Scrimmage

BOZEMAN — Montana State sophomore Mia Hughes and senior Kola Bad Bear scored 14 and 12 points, respectively as the Blue team defeated the Gold squad 67-55 on Thursday night in the women's basketball program’s annual preseason scrimmage. Hughes, a 5-foot-10 forward from Woodinville, Washington, went 6 of...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana State Selected as Preseason Women's Basketball Favorite

FARMINGTON, Utah (October 26, 2022) – As teams prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 Big Sky Conference’s women’s basketball season, the league office has announced the results of its Preseason Coaches’ and Media Polls as Montana State was chosen as the favorite following their successful season and championship run.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana State 1st, Montana 3rd in Big Sky preseason men's basketball polls

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Montana State men’s basketball team was picked to finish atop the Big Sky Conference in the 2022-23 preseason media and coaches polls, the conference announced Wednesday. The reigning Big Sky regular season- and tournament-champion Bobcats received 19 of 26 first-place votes from the media...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Jubrile Belo paces Montana State men in Blue-Gold Scrimmages

BOZEMAN — Reigning Big Sky Conference MVP Jubrile Belo scored a scrimmage-high 15 points to lead the Blue team to a 44-38 victory in the Montana State men's basketball team's annual Blue-Gold Scrimmage in Bozeman on Thursday. Belo also grabbed three rebounds with a blocked shot and an assist,...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Cats, snaps and refs highlight wild Week 8

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss Montana's and Montana State's crazy Week 8 football games. First, Flores and Semb talk about the Bobcats' 43-38 home win over Weber State (1:07), a game that included four safeties from the Wildcats' long snapper. Then they dive into the Grizzlies' overtime loss at Sacramento State and the controversial no-calls (14:17).
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy