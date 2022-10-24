ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Chicago-area South Asian community notice increased awareness of Diwali in 2022

By Will Jones via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TCIlB_0il8zZGH00

Just several years ago, when the Bansal family decorated their Naperville home for Diwali, they got most of the decorations from India.

"But now everything you see here, we buy here," said Indian Community Outreach CEO Krishna Bansal.

It's part of a growing awareness and recognition in the U.S of the five-day festival celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and others primarily of South Asian origin.

SEE ALSO | Diwali 2022: What to know about 5-day festival of lights celebrated in India, the US and worldwide

"Just four and five years back, people used to ask what was Diwali. Now we don't get that question. It's a festival of lights," Bansal said.

Viral Shah said his non-South Asian colleagues now know sometime between mid-October and mid-November, he's going to be taking some time off from work to celebrate Diwali with family and friends.

"It makes you feel part of the fabric of the community that you are in that they are able to recognize to keep an eye out for things that are important to you," said Shah, who is the treasurer of Indian Community Outreach.

Starting next year, New York City will recognize Diwali as a school holiday. Some are hoping other districts around the country will follow the lead of the nation's largest school system, making the school holiday calendar more inclusive.

"We are very lucky that we grew up in an area with a lot of Indian kids going to our schools, so we are able to talk to them about it. But in terms of our teachers and our non-South Asian friends. They had no clue," said Deeya Bansal, who is now a college student.

BAPS volunteer Janki Patel had a similar experience growing up.

"It's so cool seeing something that you've loved and cherished all these years kind of being accepted by a broader audience," she said.

Patel takes pride in helping organize Diwali festivities for her community and the general public.

She said BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Bartlett is hosting a fireworks display.

"It's been really cool to be like this is the person I've been all these years, and it's really great sharing that with the people that I love the most," Patel said.

Krishna Bansal hopes not only awareness of Diwali continues to grow, but also participation.

"We would love to get everyone involved with us, celebrating the wonderful marvelous festival," he said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Defender

AMAZE LIGHT FESTIVAL: your ultimate holiday destination…Opening November!

The holiday season has officially begun and with Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s time to get creative and start a new tradition that family and friends will adore. Enter AMAZE LIGHT FESTIVAL, an immersive experience, meets shoppertainment, holiday show- all in one! Premiering last year in Chicago, Amaze Light Festival has expanded to a new home at Chicagoland’s Odyssey Fun World (19111 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477).
TINLEY PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Suburban Comedy Club Auctioning Off Memorabilia to Keep Its Doors Open

A comedy institution is facing serious financial challenges, and as a result the owner is auctioning off thousands of pieces of memorabilia that tell the history of comedy. The Comedy Shrine, located in Aurora's Fox Valley Mall, seats almost 600 people, and an adjacent museum holds thousand of pieces of comedy memorabilia and collectibles that pay tribute to the history of comedy.
AURORA, IL
pshspawprint.com

Stranger Things house puts Plainfield on map

Plainfield’s newest pride and joy, locally known as the “Stranger Things House”, is open again after a temporary shutdown at the beginning of October. The decorations are open for visitation on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Wesmere neighborhood off Caton Farm Road.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Forest Park Review

Residents share concerns, offer support at town hall on backyard chickens

Some 30 people attended the Oct. 18 backyard hens town hall meeting, which featured detailed questions and occasional accusations of pro-chicken bias. Maria Maxham, village commissioner of health and safety, held a hearing to share her research on how other towns handle backyard chickens and to try to gauge whether the majority of Forest Parkers would even support legalizing raising chickens in their backyard. She brought in Jennifer Murtoff, an urban chicken raising consultant, to answer resident questions.
FOREST PARK, IL
1029thebuzz.com

“Floating Max” decoration shut down by police!

This happened in Plainfield, IL(suburb of Chicago)because it was causing traffic problems in their neighborhood. Police did shut down the Stranger Things Halloween display, but have allowed it to be opened back up after setting restrictions on operating hours. This is just insane and super cool! Plus, the father of the family says they put in close to 1500 hours putting this together! All I have is a pumpkin in my window.
PLAINFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Schaumburg hosting community blood drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can help save lives by donating blood in the northwest suburbs.Schaumburg is hosting a community blood drive at The Barn teen center at 231 S. Civic Dr. from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.If you're interested in donating, you can make an appointment by calling 877-258-4825, or visiting www.vitalant.org and using group code ORD0SH98.Donors will get a Culver's coupon.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Halloween things to do this weekend and ways to celebrate autumn in Naperville

Above / By day and by evening, this year skeleton crews dot the autumn landscape throughout Naperville. Below / The .89-mile trail around the pond in May Watts Park provides an attractive view of the changing season and May Watts Elementary School. Meanwhile, dress up to discover plenty of choices every day that are traditional and new for shopping, dining and remembering throughout the community. Trick or Treat! Be safe. (PN Photos, Autumn 2022)
NAPERVILLE, IL
CHICAGO READER

You will die. Then what?

Is death life’s greatest mystery? Or would we just like it to be? (Therefore, ghosts, devils, heaven, hell, organized religion, and Halloween candy.) Those are not among the five major questions that serve as an organizing mechanism for the Field Museum’s expansive new exhibit, “Death: Life’s Greatest Mystery,” however much they hang in the air.
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County

October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
KANE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

911 dispatcher honored for helping Aurora mom deliver baby at home

LISLE, Ill. - They are often the unsung heroes of first responders, but Wednesday night in Lisle, 911 dispatchers were honored at the DuPage County Valor Awards. Among them was Jessenia Bahena, a dispatcher at the Aurora 911 Center, who got an unusual call at 1:45 a.m. on July 15 from a mother in active labor.
AURORA, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
109K+
Followers
16K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy